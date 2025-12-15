Woke Accountability Influencer Silent as Anti-Jewish Stunt Sparks Outrage

Woke Accountability Influencer Silent: Danesh Noshirvan fake accountability exposed after an NYC esthetician boasts about Jewish hate.

Dick LaFontaine

Richard Luthmann

NYC Esthetician Brags About Humiliating Jewish Couple

A Staten Island skincare “guru” is under fire for a shocking anti-Semitic stunt caught on video – and the TikTok activist who claims to fight bullies is nowhere to be found.

Eman Masoud, a New York City esthetician, filmed herself taunting an elderly Jewish couple struggling at a parking payment kiosk. In the clip, Masoud smirks as she refuses to help the pair unless they say “Free Palestine.”

Woke Accountability Influencer Silent: Danesh Noshirvan ignores Eman Masoud’s Jew hate.

When the stunned wife balks, Masoud doubles down: “I’ll do it if you say ‘Free Palestine,’” she repeats, laughing.

The bewildered husband says “la” – Arabic for “no” – and still Masoud sneers, “It’s only two words!” before turning on her heel and strutting off.

Masoud then boasted to her followers about the encounter, blasting the couple’s “audacity” for asking her help, “knowing who I am… based on what I look like” – an apparent reference to her Palestinian identity.

She snarled, “Go screw yourself,” at the Jewish pair. The esthetician even suggested Jewish people “took our language,” ridiculing the man’s use of an Arabic word.

On social media, Masoud proudly poses with a “Free Palestine” protest sign in one image, making her anti-Israel stance loud and clear. Her gleeful harassment of two strangers – targeting them solely for being Jewish – has drawn fierce condemnation from the public.

Yet one voice is conspicuously absent: Danesh “ThatDaneshGuy” Noshirvan, the self-proclaimed online avenger who claims to champion victims and call out bullies of all stripes. Why is TikTok’s loudest “anti-hate” content creator silent now?

Woke Accountability Influencer Silent: ‘Accountability’ Jihadist Goes Mute on Jew‑Hate

Danesh Noshirvan has built a 3-million-strong following by exposing internet “villains” – from racist ranters to rogue Karens – under the banner of “accountability.” He boasts that politics don’t matter when it comes to righting wrongs.

“If you’ve attacked someone, you should be held accountable,” Noshirvan preached in a recent livestream, claiming his page helps victims without fear or favor. “I don’t sit there and ask them who they voted for… those sort of things aren’t factors when seeking… justice for a victim,” he declared.

By his own account, no bully gets a pass on his watch

“It doesn’t matter who you voted for,” he said, portraying himself as a neutral champion against abuse.

But when Masoud’s video emerged – a clear case of harassment driven by raw anti-Jewish animus – Noshirvan’s outrage was nowhere to be found. The influencer who never hesitates to blast strangers for minor slights had not a word for Masoud, a fellow pro-Palestine “activist” caught gleefully bullying an elderly couple.

Danesh Noshirvan uses the federal courts to sue, and doxxes the federal judiciary when it suits him.

No fiery TikTok takedown. No public shaming.

Noshirvan’s feeds stayed silent about the incident, even as community leaders and media slammed Masoud’s behavior.

His inaction is deafening.

Critics point out that Noshirvan’s inaction smacks of hypocrisy: the man who claims “anybody… would find [such bullying] detestable” apparently lost his voice when the aggressor was on his side of a political divide.

While Noshirvan has aggressively hounded others for far less, he refuses to hold Masoud accountable – raising questions about whether his “no favorites” stance is just a convenient myth.

Woke Accountability Influencer Silent: Selective Outrage Spares Anti-Semites

Observers note that Noshirvan’s moral outrage has a pattern: it’s reserved almost exclusively for people outside his “Woke” political tribe. He rose to fame by dogpiling on conservatives, Christians, and others deemed ‘bigots’ – often unleashing his followers on targets who opposed his views.

Florida mom Jennifer Couture, for example, says Noshirvan doxxed and harassed her, her husband, and his plastic surgery practice for years over a petty parking-lot spat, defaming and smearing them as a “child stalker” and inciting online mobs against them.

Dr. Ralph Garramone and his wife, Jen Couture

In reality, Couture was the victim of Noshirvan’s distortions – a judge later blasted his claims as “brazen lies.”

Woke Accountability Influencer Silent: Danesh Noshirvan uses his son, Casper, as a prop to push his insane Woke Antifa agenda.

Danesh is also the one credibly accused of harming children, as he previoulsy advocated for genital mutilation procedures outlawed by President Trump in January.

Noshirvan’s “accountability” seems to mean ruining those he disagrees with. His targets often share a profile: they’re white, religious, or right-of-center individuals whom he paints as villains.

“Creators like Danesh… cyber-terrorize white, conservative, traditional, Christian, and non-WOKE Americans,” investigative journalist Richard Luthmann observed, exposing Noshirvan’s one-sided “jihad.”

But when someone from Noshirvan’s own camp crosses the line – like Masoud with her blatant Jew-bashing – the self-proclaimed anti-bully looks the other way.

Case in point: Joey Camp. Camp is an independent journalist known for exposing Antifa extremists and shining a light on online misconduct.

Journalist Joey Camp

Photo by Joey Camp

Photo by Joey Camp

For his trouble, including the creation of AntifaWatch.net, he earned an Antifa bounty and Noshirvan’s fury.

The TikTok star has relentlessly targeted Camp, labeling him a dangerous “white nationalist” and blaming him for every slight.

In a leaked email with Noshirvan’s attorney, Camp was smeared as an “evil white nationalist American scum” while rallying to “take down” Camp’s website that tracks Antifa violence (a site which had catalogued Noshirvan’s own harassment) – hardly the language of unbiased justice.

Rather than engage with Camp’s evidence of wrongdoing, Noshirvan tried to shoot the messenger, branding legitimate reporting as “harassment.”

It’s a disturbing double standard: Noshirvan claims he is as an “anti-fascist” hero, but shows zero interest in calling out hate when it emanates from a fellow leftist or Muslim influencer. Anti-Semitism and abuse like Masoud’s should, by his stated principles, prompt swift condemnation – yet he stays silent, apparently protecting his own.

Woke Accountability Influencer Silent: Trust Fund “Victim” and His ‘Scumbag’ Lawyer Exposed

Behind Noshirvan’s carefully crafted persona of the struggling do-gooder lies a web of deception and privilege. He paints himself as a humble family man under siege by “wealthy bullies,” begging followers for donations to continue his fight. In reality, Danesh Noshirvan is a trust-fund baby living off secret wealth. Documents show the 39-year-old is a beneficiary of a private trust fund that cuts him a hefty stipend each year.

He’s already burned through his 2025 payout and eagerly awaits another windfall in January. That inconvenient fact hasn’t stopped him from crying poverty.

Danesh vacationing at Elara Hilton Grand Vacations, Las Vegas

Elara Hilton Grand Vacations, Las Vegas

Elara Hilton Grand Vacations, Las Vegas

Danesh and Hannah Noshirvan partying in Las Vegas

In a teary November livestream titled “I NEED HELP,” Noshirvan pleaded for cash, claiming he “literally… really need[s] help” to cover a legal defense. He conveniently forgot to mention his “comfortable trust fund cushion” and lucrative social media income.

As Southwest Florida commentator Richard Luthmann put it, Noshirvan “has a trust fund” yet is “fraudulently soliciting donations under false pretenses.” Luthmann blasted Noshirvan as “a SNAKE of the worst kind” who cons the public, “snaking” money from locals by peddling a sob story.

Indeed, Noshirvan’s GoFundMe page (titled “My family needs your help!”) was a master class in misdirection. He claimed the $62,320 federal sanction he owes and hasn’t paid – punishment for his own courtroom misconduct – was a “roadblock” to justice, never admitting the fundraiser’s real aim was to pay his legal penalties.

He even mislisted his location as Fort Myers, FL (he lives in Pennsylvania) to tug at local heartstrings and mislead potential jury pools.

Danesh Fundraise Fail

Danesh GoFundMe

Florida authorities are now investigating this potential fraud, and a federal judge has warned that if Noshirvan doesn’t immediately pay the $62k sanction for his abusive behavior, his entire case could be thrown out.

Meanwhile, Noshirvan’s own attorney – Nick Chiappetta of Lake Worth, Florida – has earned infamy as Noshirvan’s enabler and attack dog. Couture calls Chiappetta “feckless” and a “scumbag lawyer” who abuses the courts to harass Danesh’s critics.

Internal emails appear to confirm a shocking bias: in one message, Chiappetta watched idly by as Danesh pushed rants with hashtags like “#FREEPALESTINE” and “#FKISRAEL,” vowing to “take down” a site that exposed Antifa violence, and deriding journalist Joey Camp as “evil… American scum.”

Woke Accountability Influencer Silent: “Feckless Nick” Chiappetta and Danesh Noshirvan avoid the cameras outside the Fort Myers Federal Courthouse.

Permitting such vitriol from Noshirvan’s legal team – targeting Jews and “white” Americans with slurs – lays bare the extremism fueling Noshirvan’s “accountability” jihad. Far from blind justice, it appears to be a personal vendetta masquerading as virtue.

Even Judge John Steele rebuked Chiappetta alongside Noshirvan for “brazen bad-faith lies” and deceitful misconduct in court.

As Jennifer Couture put it, “This is not about justice… It’s about silencing critics.”

Noshirvan’s brand of activism has proven selective, destructive, and deeply cynical.

Woke Accountability Influencer Silent: The Unanswered Question

Danesh Noshirvan has shown he will move heaven and earth to “hold accountable” those he deems oppressors – so long as they fit his narrative. But when faced with blatant Jew-hatred from a fellow Woke-Antifa influencer, he said nothing.

His silence speaks volumes about the true nature of his jihad.

Why won’t Danesh use his platform to hold a fellow Woke-Antifa influencer accountable for blatant Jew hate?

Luthmann thinks he has the answer.

“Eman Masoud and Danesh Noshirvan have the same masters: Mohammad and Marx. The modern-day acolytes pay them – money flowing from Beijing, Moscow, Tehran, and through the Soros coffers,” Luthmann said.

Accountability that only flows one way is not accountability. It is power. It is intimidation. It is propaganda dressed up as virtue.

Danesh Noshirvan built his brand by pointing mobs at people he hates and calling it justice. When a Jewish couple was publicly humiliated for their identity, he chose silence.

That silence is the tell.

It exposes the lie at the center of his operation. Danesh does not fight hate. He selects targets. He protects allies. He punishes enemies.

And every time he looks away from open antisemitism, he proves this was never about victims at all.

