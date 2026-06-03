Trump Death Threat Shocker: Brooklyn case raises explosive question - Did years of TDS media programming help push political violence?

LUTHMANN NOTE: This case is not about excusing threats. It is about refusing to let the programmers escape the blast radius. Justin Christopher Moore is presumed innocent, and the government must prove every element. But America has eyes. For ten years, the anti-Trump media machine has sold hysteria as civic virtue and demonology as journalism. When unstable people are told every day that Trump is Hitler and democracy dies unless somebody stops him, some of them will believe the script. The defendant owns his alleged conduct. The media owns the climate it helped create. That is the story they do not want told. This piece is “Trump Death Threat Shocker,” first available on NYNewsPress.com.

Frankie Pressman

Richard Luthmann

The Threat Was Real. The Bigger Question Is Who Lit The Fuse.

Federal authorities have arrested a 53-year-old Brooklyn man accused of sending grotesque death threats against President Donald J. Trump through the official White House website, but the criminal complaint raises a question far larger than one sick message from one troubled man.

Justin Christopher Moore allegedly told Trump he was “in the process” of planning his execution, vowed to shoot him at his next public speaking event, and promised a “bullet in the brain.” Prosecutors say he included his name, address, email, and phone number with each message, then admitted to Secret Service agents that he sent the threats.

President Donald J. Trump

This was neither anonymous cloak-and-dagger tradecraft nor a sophisticated assassination cell hiding behind encrypted channels. This was a man allegedly standing in front of his own Brooklyn residence, walking back and forth, telling agents he understood the threats were illegal, while also conceding he had not yet started the “planning process.”

That does not make the threat harmless. It makes it more alarming. The federal detention order found Moore’s release would pose a serious danger to the community, citing strong evidence, weak community ties, lack of stable employment, and exposure to a lengthy period of incarceration if convicted.

He is presumed innocent, but the alleged words are not ambiguous political hyperbole. They are ugly, direct, violent threats against a sitting President of the United States.

Yet the more disturbing issue is not merely that one mentally unstable person allegedly crossed the criminal line. The issue is whether America’s TDS-Deep State Media complex has built an emotional slaughterhouse where unstable people are fed daily panic, hatred, and apocalyptic fantasies until one of them decides he has a sacred duty to act.

Trump Death Threat Shocker: The Paper Trail Is Worse Than The Headlines

The case is not rumor, meme, or partisan telephone. It is now a federal criminal matter in the Eastern District of New York, docketed as United States v. Justin Christopher Moore, No. 1:26-mj-00106-VMS. The complaint was filed on May 26, 2026, before Chief Magistrate Judge Vera M. Scanlon. Moore is charged under 18 U.S.C. § 871, the federal statute covering threats against the President of the United States.

Brooklyn Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Vera M. Scanlon

The sworn complaint was made by Rafael Mercedes, a Special Agent with the United States Secret Service assigned to the Joint Terrorism Task Force in the Secret Service’s New York Office. That assignment matters. This was not treated as a customer-service glitch, a crank email, or a political rant tucked away in a folder. The government put a terrorism and violent-extremism investigator on the facts.

The docket shows Moore appeared for arraignment, initial appearance, and attorney appointment proceedings on May 26. AUSA Samuel Rackear appeared for the government.

The appearing federal defender did not present a bail application. Judge Scanlon entered an order of detention, issued a medical memo, gave Rule 5(f) warnings to the government, and set a preliminary hearing for June 9, 2026, at 11:00 a.m.

Federal Bureau of Prisons records now show Moore held at Brooklyn’s infamous Metropolitan Detention Center, the troubled federal jail long associated with violence, dysfunction, contraband, staffing problems, and complaints over dangerous conditions. That detail makes the case even darker: a man accused of threatening to kill President Trump, with the docket already noting a “medical memo,” has been moved from alleged TDS-fueled delusion into one of the federal system’s most notorious pressure cookers.

Trump Death Threat Shocker: The Complaint Reads Like A Symptom Of A Bigger Disease

According to the sworn complaint, the Secret Service began investigating a series of threatening statements Moore allegedly submitted through www.whitehouse.gov. The threats were not limited to Trump. The complaint says they included violence against the President and other political figures.

Criminal Complaint 1

Criminal Complaint 2

Moore allegedly submitted three messages through the White House “Contact Us” page on May 24. With each one, he allegedly submitted his name, address, email, and phone number. That detail is stunning. The alleged threat-maker did not merely want Trump to receive the message. He apparently wanted the government to know exactly who was sending it.

That is not evidence of sophistication. It is evidence of either rage, compulsion, delusion, suicidal bravado, political obsession, or some ugly cocktail of all four.

The first message allegedly said Moore was “in the process” of planning Trump’s execution and claimed Trump needed to be “taken out” over homelessness and reduced subsidies. Moore allegedly wrote that he had plans for representatives in the House and one senator, but Trump was the “prime target.”

Criminal Complaint 3

Criminal Complaint 4

The second message allegedly promised to kill Trump at his next public speaking engagement, to get a gun, and to put a bullet in his brain.

The third message allegedly thanked Trump for supporting the repeal of subsidies for people who need them, then threatened a bullet in the brain and a knife to the throat.

That is not a policy disagreement. That is political dehumanization arriving at its logical endpoint.

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Trump Death Threat Shocker: The “Moral Rescue” Delusion Is The Dangerous Part

Moore’s alleged motive language matters because political violence rarely erupts in a vacuum. It usually wears a moral costume. The would-be actor convinces himself he is not a criminal, but a rescuer. He is not committing evil; he is preventing evil. He is not murdering a human being; he is stopping a monster.

That is the toxin that now floods American political media, especially when Donald Trump is the target. The message has been repeated for a decade in cable-news panels, prestige-press hysteria, late-night monologues, academic slogans, activist fundraising emails, bureaucratic leaks, and Deep State whisper campaigns: Trump is not an elected official to be opposed, defeated, criticized, mocked, or investigated within constitutional boundaries.

TDS Media: Trump as Hitler

TDS Media: Trump as Hitler

TDS Media: Trump as Hitler

TDS Media: Trump as Hitler

TDS Media: Trump as Hitler

TDS Media: Trump as Hitler

TDS Media: Trump as Hitler

TDS Media: Trump as Hitler

For the TDS Media Machine, Trump is the end of democracy, the new Hitler, the fascist invader, the existential emergency, the human extinction event in a red tie.

Then the same people act shocked when the most fragile minds in the country receive that message literally.

If you tell unstable people every day that a political figure is Hitler, that democracy dies unless he is stopped, that normal legal process is too slow, that institutions are collapsing, that courts are illegitimate when they rule the wrong way, and that millions will suffer unless somebody does something, you are not merely offering commentary. You are building a permission structure.

The threat-maker still owns the threat. The criminal defendant still answers for his own alleged conduct. But the programmers should not be allowed to hide behind studio lights and mastheads after years of psychological napalm.

Trump Death Threat Shocker: The Street Encounter Shows The Red Warning Light

The complaint says agents located Moore outside his Brooklyn residence on May 25, the day after the alleged White House messages. He was walking back and forth outside his apartment building when agents approached and asked if they could speak with him.

U.S. Secret Service Agents intercepted Moore

He was not placed under arrest immediately. During the encounter, an agent allegedly told him they were there because he made threats online and asked whether he had sent them. Moore allegedly replied, in substance, “Yeah, I did.” He allegedly added that he had also made threats against Vice President JD Vance and “about 18 reps,” meaning representatives. When asked whether he understood it was illegal to make such threats, Moore allegedly said he did.

When asked whether he had planned out his threat to kill the President, Moore allegedly replied that he had not started the planning process yet.

That detail should make every serious person stop playing cable-news games. This was not merely a vulgar social-media tantrum. It was an alleged threat against the President, the Vice President, and members of Congress, made through an official federal website, followed by an alleged admission to federal agents.

At the same time, the alleged conduct had the ragged quality of a man unraveling in public. The court docket’s medical memo reference signals what the system itself saw: this was a dangerous case with a medical dimension. That does not excuse the alleged threats. It explains why propaganda aimed at unstable minds is so reckless.

Trump Death Threat Shocker: Mental Illness Does Not Erase Accountability, But It Explains Vulnerability

Public reports say Moore has a history of bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. Serious mental illness can make a person more vulnerable to obsession, fixation, paranoia, grandiosity, perceived missions, and warped interpretations of political messaging. It can turn media narratives into commands. It can convert political theater into personal delusion.

The case raises questions about how political panic narratives, media overload, and political polarization may affect vulnerable or mentally ill individuals.

That is why responsible societies do not spray gasoline into crowded rooms and then blame only the match.

This is the missing conversation. The same corporate media class that claims disinformation kills suddenly goes mute when its own anti-Trump mythology becomes the oxygen supply for unstable political rage. They lecture America about “stochastic terrorism” when a conservative meme offends them, but when years of Trump-is-Hitler programming are followed by real threats, assassination attempts, and deranged plots, they retreat into sterile language about “isolated incidents.”

That dodge is no longer credible.

A mentally ill man may be legally responsible for what he allegedly wrote. Federal agents and prosecutors were right to move quickly. But the culture that helps manufacture the emotional state in which killing Trump becomes thinkable must also be examined.

Moore allegedly used the White House website, gave his own identifying information, and admitted what he did. That is not a mastermind. That is a flashing red warning light.

Trump Death Threat Shocker: Judge Scanlon’s Detention Order Was Not Ambiguous

The detention order entered by Judge Scanlon did not treat Moore as harmless. It found, by clear and convincing evidence, that no condition or combination of release conditions would reasonably assure the safety of any other person and the community.

Order of Detention 1

Order of Detention 2

The form checked several reasons for detention: the weight of evidence against Moore was strong; he faced a lengthy period of incarceration if convicted; he lacked significant family or other community ties; he lacked stable employment; and his release posed serious danger to any person or the community.

The handwritten notation also reflected that the defendant reserved the right to make a bail application later, if appropriate. In plain English, the court did not close the courthouse door, but it did lock the jail door for now.

Order of Detention 3

Order of Detention 4

Balance matters. Conservatives should not pretend due process is optional just because the target was Trump. Moore is presumed innocent. The government must prove its case. The defense is entitled to discovery, Brady material, Giglio impeachment information, and a meaningful opportunity to challenge the prosecution’s evidence. Judge Scanlon’s Rule 5(f) order confirmed those government obligations.

But due process does not require stupidity. When a defendant is accused of repeatedly threatening to murder the sitting President, allegedly admitting the threats, allegedly naming other political figures, and allegedly giving a timeline of “coming weeks,” detention is not tyranny. It is civilization defending itself while the legal process runs.

The bigger question is why the TDS Media Machine masterminds are not in the jail cells next to him.

Trump Death Threat Shocker: The TDS Machine Has Normalized Political Dehumanization

Trump Derangement Syndrome is not just a punchline anymore. It is an operating system. It trains people to interpret every Trump policy as mass murder, every rally as a fascist revival, every judicial appointment as the death of liberty, every deportation order as genocide, every spending cut as an execution order, and every supporter as an accomplice.

Under that programming, compromise becomes cowardice. Elections become illegitimate unless they produce the approved result. Courts become corrupt unless they injure Trump. Prosecutors become heroes when they indict him and villains when they charge his enemies.

The public is not invited to reason. It is ordered to panic.

That is how democratic politics becomes a fever ward. The press used to understand the difference between criticism and demonology. Not anymore. The Deep State-media complex has spent years erasing that line because Trump is useful to them as a monster. He drives ratings, donations, clicks, institutional self-importance, and bureaucratic resistance. The permanent political class needed a villain large enough to justify its own excesses, and Trump became the all-purpose devil.

But when fragile people absorb that script, they do not always respond with subscriptions, votes, or angry posts. Some respond with threats. Some travel. Some buy weapons. Some try to become the hero in the movie they have been shown every night.

The Media Cannot Wash Its Hands Like Pilate.

There is a grotesque ritual after every anti-Trump threat. The same outlets that framed Trump as an existential menace suddenly discover nuance. They warn against “politicizing” the matter. They remind readers that mental illness is complicated. They speak softly about motive. They scrub their own fingerprints from the emotional crime scene.

Pontius Pilate washes his hands.

But if the roles were reversed, the coverage would be nuclear. If a right-wing schizophrenic allegedly threatened a Democrat president after consuming years of conservative media calling him a tyrant, the entire political right would be placed on trial before sunset. Every commentator, meme page, podcast, local activist, and elected Republican would be accused of creating a climate of violence.

That double standard is the tell. The issue is not whether Democrats and media figures are criminally liable for Moore’s alleged threats. They are not, based on what is publicly reported. The issue is moral, cultural, and political responsibility.

Speech is protected. Opinion is protected. Harsh criticism is protected. But protected speech can still be reckless, dishonest, manipulative, and socially poisonous. And in some places, protected speech can be criminalized for precisely these reasons. Ask Paul Boyne in Connecticut.

The First Amendment protects a media company’s right to scream “fascism” for ten years, but it does not require the rest of us to pretend there are no consequences when unstable people begin acting like they believe it.

The criminal complaint is about Moore. The political indictment is about the machine that keeps feeding fragile citizens an apocalypse narrative and then claims innocence when one of them snaps.

The Real Story Is The Manufactured Simulation

This is where journalism must perform its real function: unconcealment. Not the lazy fact-checking game where regime-friendly outlets pretend every isolated fact exists in a vacuum, but the deeper work of revealing the structure underneath the event.

The Moore case, if the allegations are proven, is not merely a criminal docket in Brooklyn federal court. It is a glimpse into the machinery of political simulation. A man reportedly suffering from serious mental-health issues allegedly heard the national script, processed it through his broken mind, and decided the President needed to be “taken care of.”

The script did not write itself. It was produced, repeated, monetized, and laundered through respectable institutions.

The American people are allowed to ask whether the TDS-Deep State Media complex is programming mentally ill and emotionally unstable people. They are allowed to ask whether endless “Trump is Hitler” messaging has consequences. They are allowed to ask why threats against Trump are always individualized while threats by Trump supporters are collectivized into national morality plays.

They are allowed to demand that the press apply one standard, not two.

And they are allowed to insist that political opposition remain political, not homicidal.

Moore deserves due process. Trump deserves protection. The country deserves honesty. If the press keeps programming panic, some broken people will keep mistaking panic for orders.

That is not democracy. That is psychological warfare with a body count waiting at the end of the script.

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