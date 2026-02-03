Feds Tag Antifa Influencer as Domestic Threat

Feds Tag Antifa Influencer: Homeland Security source confirms an active file on Danesh Noshirvan after calls to “fight ICE,” in growing federal probe.

LUTHMANN NOTE: This didn’t happen by accident. Danesh Noshirvan didn’t wake up one morning on a DHS radar. He earned it. You don’t doxx Supreme Court justices, threaten ICE agents’ families, call for armed militias, flirt with foreign regimes, and then cry “free speech” when the adults show up. Speech has consequences when it crosses into intimidation, incitement, and organized harassment. I’ve watched this cancel-culture ecosystem up close. It feeds on fear until it hits a wall. DHS is that wall. The influencer who built a brand on destroying others is now learning a hard truth: accountability is not a performance. It’s real. This piece is “Feds Tag Antifa Influencer,” first available on FLGulfNews.com.

Dick LaFontaine

Richard Luthmann

Homeland Security Targets ‘ThatDaneshGuy’

(Fort Myers, Florida) – Danesh “ThatDaneshGuy” Noshirvan has a federal trial set for March in Fort Myers federal court. In what has been described as a “money whip” and a “lottery ticket” case, mega influencer Noshirvan is suing a world-renowned plastic surgeon, Dr. Ralph Garramone, his wife, and his medical practice for “perceived slights.”

But some believe that Danesh will be in the hoosegow long before he has a chance to pick a jury.

Authorities have quietly placed the self-proclaimed “Iranian Anchor Baby” and cancel culture firebrand under federal watch. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sources confirm an active file on the 39-year-old left-wing agitator, labeling him as “Antifa-linked.”

This internal dossier stretches back to Noshirvan’s 2022 campaign, doxxing six Supreme Court Justices – an online onslaught that coincided with an assassination plot against Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“Don’t be surprised if he gets a knock on his door in Mansfield,” an administration insider said, warning that authorities “protect law enforcement and their families. Period.”

The implication is clear: Noshirvan’s digital crusades have earned him a spot on DHS’s domestic radar.

Investigators are treating Noshirvan much like other extremist agitators flagged in recent DHS intel reports. Leaked documents show the feds eagerly cataloging left-wing protesters as “domestic terrorists” in sprawling intelligence databases.

Now, Noshirvan’s name is among them. The self-proclaimed accountability guru’s own record reads like a case study in radicalization. He has openly professed hatred for President Trump and even declared allegiance to Iran’s regime, once boasting on video, “The Ayatollah is paying me…we have an agenda to turn America into Sharia law.”

Such antics blur the line between trolling and threat. By DHS’s measure, Noshirvan isn’t just another internet loudmouth – he’s a potential foreign-funded domestic threat who has crossed a dangerous line.

Federal agents are now actively gathering his personal data, online aliases, and network of contacts, treating the Pennsylvania-based deplatformed TikTok personality as something far more alarming than a mere influencer.

Feds Tag Antifa Influencer as Domestic Threat: Inciting Violence and Calls to ‘Fight ICE’

Feds Tag Antifa Influencer: Danesh Noshirvan’s own social media post warns ICE agents that “the entire list of everyone who ever worked for ICE will be public,” suggesting their families should face the “EXACT same care” they gave others. He urges agents to “Quit now before it’s too late” – a thinly veiled threat that DHS officials say has not gone unnoticed.

Noshirvan’s rhetoric veered into outright calls for violence in recent months. In one viral tirade, the Antifa-affiliated TikToker urged his followers to form “armed left-wing militias” in every major city to confront U.S. immigration officers.

“Defend yourselves against [President] Trump’s personal pedo, racist army…fight back against ICE,” Noshirvan preached, painting Immigration and Customs Enforcement as an enemy occupying force.

He insisted that “a well-regulated militia” should meet federal agents whenever they appear, to “tell them to leave.” The agitator even claimed ICE agents “murdered” a civilian and “assaulted” teens – deaths and injuries he argued could have been prevented “if a militia would’ve kicked them out of town.”

This belligerent call to arms effectively urges armed standoffs with law enforcement. Seasoned ICE officers now face an online provocateur encouraging mobs to “hold them accountable” at gunpoint.

Noshirvan’s militancy isn’t limited to fantasies about militias. He has directly threatened ICE personnel and their families. In one chilling Facebook post, he warned agents that hiding their identities is futile – vowing that “people like me” will expose “the entire list of everyone who ever worked for ICE”. “Then what?” Noshirvan taunted. “Shouldn’t you and your family be given the EXACT same care you gave others?…Quit now before it’s too late.”

He disingenuously added, “This is not a threat…just logical advice,” even as he essentially promised doxxing and harassment of agents’ children at school.

Federal officials note that demonizing ICE in this manner has real consequences – assaults on immigration officers have spiked 400% in recent years amid such rhetoric[17]. It’s exactly the kind of online incitement that lands an agitator like Danesh Noshirvan in federal crosshairs.

Even far-right outlets have taken notice: Infowars’ Alex Jones blasted Noshirvan as a “known Antifa operative” and “terrorist” for calling on leftist militias to attack ICE and police. The ThatDaneshGuy may have thought he was just stoking outrage clicks, but to Homeland Security, he’s flirting with domestic terrorism.

Feds Tag Antifa Influencer as Domestic Threat: Allies Under Investigation

Feds Tag Antifa Influencer: Digital illustration of (from left) attorney Nicholas “Nick” Chiappetta, TikTok agitator Danesh Noshirvan (center), and activist James McGibney (right) – a trio accused of coordinating “paid agitator” harassment campaigns. Federal sources say the probe into Noshirvan’s network is examining these associates and their roles.

The federal probe isn’t stopping at Noshirvan alone. Investigators are also scrutinizing his closest associates, who allegedly helped amplify his campaigns of intimidation.

One is James McGibney, a former Marine and self-professed “bully hunter” who founded the site Bullyville. McGibney once styled himself as an anti-cyberbullying crusader, but leaked communications paint a different picture.

Private messages project McGibney and Noshirvan as intimate gay lovers. McGibney feeds Noshirvan dirt, fake intel, and even pornographic smears to ruin their rivals. Far from innocent, McGibney appears to be an eager accomplice in Danesh’s fraudulent revenge quests.

Visit FLGulfNews.com

“Evidence emerged of a media and harassment conspiracy linking Danesh, McGibney, and Chiappetta,” investigators noted, describing a coordinated cyber “cabal.”

In fact, seasoned investigative journalists Frank Parlato and Richard Luthmann blew the lid off this “dark alliance” in several exposés last year. They revealed AI-driven bots, fake cancel culture mobs, and the hallmarks of “paid internet agitators” bankrolled by shadowy donors to attack and silence conservative targets.

Chiappetta and Noshirvan avoid cameras as they scurry out of the Fort Myers federal courthouse.

Another key player is Noshirvan’s attorney, Nicholas “Nick” Chiappetta, who will represent him in the upcoming Fort Myers federal court case.

The Florida lawyer has earned the moniker “Antifa lawyer” for acting as Danesh’s legal enforcer. Critics say Chiappetta enabled Noshirvan’s smear campaigns at every turn – from filing frivolous lawsuits to coaching false harassment claims.

Feds Tag Antifa Influencer: Nick Chiappetta Criminal Impersonation

In one bizarre episode, Chiappetta was caught creating a fake email account to impersonate an opposing lawyer during a case, a deception that a federal judge blasted as “egregious” misconduct[26].

Hero Journalist Joey Camp

Photo of Antifa Riots by Joey Camp

Joey Camp in South America.

He also ran to the police with trumped-up claims against journalist hero Joey Camp, a longtime Danesh critic who himself became a target of Antifa ire. Camp is now in hiding abroad after Antifa put a bounty on his head.

Aided by Chiappetta and the bogus federal court lawsuit, reality hasn’t stopped Danesh’s disinformation campaign:

Feds Tag Antifa Influencer: Danesh Noshirvan Disinformaton Campaign

According to one law enforcement source, Noshirvan’s recent threats against officers have “already [come] under investigation,” and “there is a file” encompassing his whole network – including associates like McGibney and Chiappetta.

The trio’s alleged harassment-for-hire operation is firmly on the federal radar. As Luthmann put it bluntly, “They’re under investigation” even as they publicly boast that their enemies will be the ones going to jail.

Danesh produces commercial porn.

Danesh groomed teenage Emily ‘Ellie’ Botyos.

Danesh groomed teenage Emily ‘Ellie’ Botyos.

Danesh produces commercial porn.

Danesh groomed teenage Emily ‘Ellie’ Botyos.

Danesh groomed teenage Emily ‘Ellie’ Botyos.

Noshirvan is also under investigation related to child pornography production, failure to file and maintain 18 U.S.C. § 2257 releases as a commercial pornography producer, and conversations with and the attempted grooming and solicitation of the then-minor Ellie Botyos.

Now it seems the hunters have become the hunted.

Feds Tag Antifa Influencer as Domestic Threat: TikTok Ban and Fallout

Feds Tag Antifa Influencer: TikTok permanently banned Danesh “ThatDaneshGuy” Noshirvan in late January 2026, stripping the Antifa agitator of his 2-million-strong platform after a “dark parody” video he posted depicted the shooting of a Trump ally.

Noshirvan’s digital empire began unraveling just as law enforcement closed in. Late last month, TikTok – the platform where he amassed roughly 2 million followers – permanently banned his account without warning.

“Hello everyone… I was banned from TikTok,” Danesh confessed in a dour video message to his fans.

The timing was hardly coincidental. Only hours earlier, reports had exposed Noshirvan’s latest antics – including a grotesque fake video in which he pretended conservative pundit Charlie Kirk was shot dead in a school incident. Noshirvan defended the clip as “satire” meant to “hold a mirror up” to America’s immigration policies.

TikTok wasn’t amused. The platform yanked his megaphone, citing community guidelines against violent content.

Behind the scenes, however, it wasn’t just one video that sealed Noshirvan’s fate – it was his pattern of abuse. Sources say TikTok’s legal team reviewed the federal court findings against Danesh, which documented how he weaponized bots and online mobs to harass people in real life.

Faced with evidence of coordinated harm, TikTok saw a liability it would no longer tolerate. Noshirvan, of course, spun his ban as politically motivated. He claimed TikTok’s “new ownership” (bizarrely accusing “the Jews and the IDF”) targeted him for being anti-Trump.

But the truth is far less conspiratorial. By all accounts, Danesh’s own outrageous conduct – from doxxing judges to inciting violence – made him radioactive.

“The Charlie Kirk video wasn’t the cause. It was the final proof point,” Frank Report noted dryly.

The Gateway Pundit had just run a blistering exposé branding Noshirvan a one-man “incitement machine” tied to “dark-money networks [and] digital harassment mobs.”

Big Tech and federal agents alike took notice. Noshirvan’s online reign ended with a bang – and a ban. Now, cut off from his platform and staring down federal scrutiny, the social media avenger finds himself the target.

The man who made a career of “dishing out accountability” is finally getting a taste of it himself. The message from DHS is unmistakable: when you call for violence and terror, sooner or later, the law will be “ThatDaneshGuy’s” next unwanted follower.

Share

Leave a comment

Message Richard Luthmann

Visit FLGulfNews.com