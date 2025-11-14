MAGA Martyr Jake Lang Goes Nuclear: The pardoned J6er launches a U.S. Senate campaign, clashing with Moody, Islam, and the Constitution.

Richard Luthmann

Michael Volpe

Mic Mayhem: Jake Lang Unleashed in Podcast Brawl

Jake Lang, pardoned by Trump and fiercely unapologetic, turned a routine podcast into a verbal brawl this week. The J6er-turned-U.S. Senate hopeful squared off against journalist Michael Volpe on The Unknown Podcast, with co-host Richard Luthmann struggling to keep the peace in the New American Golden Age.

MAGA Martyr Jake Lang Goes Nuclear: Jake Lang on Ashley Moody, Radical Islam, and the U.S. Constitution.

Volpe challenged Lang on why he “didn’t allow a peaceful transition of power” on January 6th, prompting an eruption.

“Gimme the dignity to respond. I sacrificed four years…not to be lectured by RINOs in Florida!” Lang blasted, bragging about enduring 900 days in solitary for his cause.

The exchange quickly devolved into a shouting match. Volpe openly called Lang “a fool” on-air, scoffing at his claims that “274 undercover FBI agents” orchestrated the Capitol chaos.

Lang fired back with conspiracy-laced tirades, as Luthmann jumped in trying to calm both sides.

It wasn’t an interview – it was a cage match on the airwaves. By the end, Lang was yelling about “crowd dynamics” and federal “storm troopers,” while Volpe seethed, and Luthmann could only chuckle nervously.

This explosive on-air clash perfectly captured Jake Lang’s brand: defiant, bombastic, and ready to fight anyone – even his interviewers – in his self-styled crusade to “set the record straight.”

MAGA Martyr Jake Lang Goes Nuclear: The Jan. 6 Narrative

Lang paints the January 6th events at the Capitol as a patriotic stand, and himself as a hero under siege. He claims a “million patriots” came to Washington to protest a “stolen” 2020 election, only to be met with a “murderous barrage” of police violence.

In Lang’s telling, he spent that day in the thick of the melee, defending elderly women in the Capitol tunnel “fend[ing] for my life and the life of all these women around me” as officers attacked.

He recounts the death of 38-year-old Roseanne Boyland, alleging she was “trampled to death by the Capitol police” and even beaten on the ground by an officer. Lang boldly credits himself with saving protester Philip Anderson’s life, saying he dragged the unconscious man from the crush “by God’s grace.”

“Everything I did on January 6th was because I love my country,” Lang insists, asserting he only fought back after police “fired on us.”

Volpe pushed back on Lang’s narrative.

Authorities, however, remember Lang differently. His federal indictment says he “repeatedly…attacked” officers with a baseball bat that day.

Prosecutors accuse Lang of being a violent instigator, not a hero, noting video of him swinging at police over a dozen times.

MAGA Martyr Jake Lang Goes Nuclear: The pardoned J6er gives a no-holds-barred interview about his battle against tyranny.

Lang waves away those charges as politically motivated. He maintains that any force he used was “self-defense” against police “tyranny,” and he steadfastly refuses to call Jan. 6 an insurrection.

In his narrative, Jan. 6 was “the day when free men stood against tyranny” – and Jake Lang still wears the battle scars proudly.

Pardoned Firebrand Takes on Ashley Moody

Lang’s saga took a dramatic turn when President Donald Trump swept back into power and pardoned the Jan. 6 rioters en masse. After nearly four years behind bars awaiting trial – including what many call the “J6 gulag” and 900 days in solitary – he walked free in January, one of over 1,500 Capitol defendants granted clemency.

“Thank you, President Trump. God is good, delivered me from a great evil,” Lang declared, crediting Trump with saving him from persecution.

Federal charges that once threatened to put him away for decades “evaporated” on Inauguration Day. Now Lang casts himself as a man redeemed – a self-described “January 6 political prisoner” turned avenger for the MAGA movement.

U.S. Senator Ashley Moody and President Donald Trump

Wasting no time, the 29-year-old New Yorker-turned-Floridian launched a campaign for U.S. Senate. He’s gunning for the seat currently held by Ashley Moody, Florida’s attorney general-turned-appointed senator.

Lang bills the 2026 race as a showdown between a hardcore MAGA insurgent and a GOP establishment “puppet.” He brands Moody “the RINO establishment uniparty” incarnate – a “DeSantis in a dress” who represents the despised old guard.

“She’s a fake patriot…a go-along-to-get-along senator,” Lang sneers, claiming Moody is just another do-nothing placeholder who “will never stir up any type of controversy.”

By contrast, Lang pitches himself as the spearhead of a populist revolution.

“Florida deserves hardcore 1776…masculine leadership in the most MAGA state in the country,” he said, taking a swipe at Moody’s toughness.

Lang wasn’t exactly complimentary of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ accomplishments. Luthmann reminded Land that just this week, Governor DeSantis was responsible for providing crucial support in the deportation of 230 illegal pedophiles from the State of Florida.

He touts his youth and battle-forged credibility, calling himself a “young firebrand” ready to “drain the swamp, not become it.”

U.S. Senator Ashley Moody speaks while Florida Governor Ron DeSantis looks on.

Lang’s announcement on X (Twitter) captured his mission: “The Golden Age of America is HERE… We are taking over the Capitol again – this time as America’s public servants!”

It’s equal parts campaign slogan and war cry. Whether Florida Republicans see him as a liberator or a loose cannon, Jake Lang is charging out of prison and straight into the political trenches, armed with Trump’s pardon and a crusader’s zeal.

MAGA Martyr Jake Lang Goes Nuclear: The “Living Constitution” Meltdown — and Volpe’s Response

Jake Lang shocked even hardened political junkies when he declared that the Constitution is a “living, breathing document” that can be rewritten by demographic change. Pressed by Volpe on the First Amendment’s plain text — “Congress shall make no law…” — Lang snapped.

“The Constitution… any amendment can be changed and re-ratified. And if they get the numbers, they can enact a law,” Lang said.

Lang then warned that Muslim voters could one day “change the Constitution” and force Americans to “bow… to a pedophile warlord.” It was a startling moment. And it exposed a profound contradiction in Lang’s crusader rhetoric.

Anyone who calls the Constitution a “living document” misunderstands the entire purpose of having a written Constitution. A written Constitution must have fixed meaning; otherwise, it is not law but suggestion. Lang’s claim that majorities can redefine constitutional rights at will is wrong as a matter of history, law, and basic civic literacy.

When someone claims the Constitution “evolves” without amendment, they are really saying judges — or, in Lang’s theory, swelling voting blocs — may change its meaning whenever they want. That is not evolution. It is judicial lawmaking by another name. And it strips the people of their exclusive Article V power to amend.

The U.S. Constitution is NOT a living document. It says what it says.

A “living Constitution” undermines stability because rights that depend on shifting interpretations are not truly rights. They are temporary privileges granted by elites — or, in Lang’s case, whatever majority he fears most.

The Founders wrote the Constitution to bind the government, not to serve as a blank canvas for creative judges or as a demographic scoreboard. If society wants change, the democratic amendment process — not judicial invention or apocalyptic predictions — must provide it.

Volpe cornered Lang with the plain text.

“Which part of this paragraph do you want to change?” he demanded, reading the First Amendment word for word.

Lang refused to answer. He dodged. He attacked. He ranted about Sharia law. But he never named which words he wanted erased.

In that rare moment, Volpe — calm, focused, and relentless — landed the cleanest shot of the entire interview. Lang walked into a constitutional buzzsaw.

MAGA Martyr Jake Lang Goes Nuclear: Faith-Fueled Fury

Freed from jail, Jake Lang is now openly preaching a one-man holy war in American politics. On the podcast, he launched into a tirade against Islam that left jaws on the floor.

“Ban Islam. Ban Islam in America,” Lang declared, calling the entire religion “a terrorist organization.” “Every single mosque is a military outpost,” he ranted, claiming Muslim immigrants are “outbreeding us wholesale” and plotting an “effective takeover of our country.”

When Volpe flatly called him an Islamophobe, Lang gleefully agreed.

“I’m an Islamophobe, proud xenophobe, all of it. Get them outta my country. We don’t want them here,” he snarled without apology.

His vision for America is unapologetically Christian.

“I am a Christian crusader. I am not a Christian pacifist. Get them out,” Lang proclaimed, casting his fight in biblical terms.

In Lang’s view, he’s doing God’s work by battling “evil” forces – be they “deep state” conspirators or “false religious” enemies.

“My faith tells me to stand and to crush evil… that must be driven out of our country,” he insists.

The firebrand candidate doesn’t stop at Islam. He also unloaded on American women and their voting rights, espousing a misogynistic twist on the Great Replacement conspiracy theory.

Lang argued that women voters are driving a “destruction” of America by supporting liberal immigration and “radical Muslims.” He cited Grok and ChatGPT statistics to claim it’s a “verifiable fact” that if only women voted, conservatives would never win – “50 states sweep for Democrats,” he fumed. Therefore, he implied, maybe women shouldn’t vote at all.

“Women are destroying our country through their voting patterns,” Lang said, blaming female voters for “bringing in illegal immigrants [and] violent radical Muslims.”

He painted a nightmarish picture of white demographic decline, raging that “white people will be a minority in every country they were once a majority in 50 years” because “women are voting for the destruction of their own race.”

Volpe was aghast, accusing Lang of advocating tyranny.

“You said other people are tyrants, and then you suggested women shouldn’t vote because you don’t like how they vote. Who’s the tyrant?” the host challenged.

But Lang was unbowed. He wears these extremist labels as badges of honor. In his mind, he’s a warrior prophet saving America from enemies within.

Christian nationalist. Proud Islamophobe. Anti-feminist crusader. Jake Lang embraces all the labels thrown at him.

He says he’s on a mission from God to “drive out” corrupt elites and non-believers, just as Jesus drove money-changers from the temple. His critics see dangerous bigotry and delusion; Lang sees divine purpose.

As Florida Republicans head toward a showdown, the ultimate question lingers: Who should represent Florida in the U.S. Senate — Ashley Moody or Jake Lang?

