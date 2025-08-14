Trump's Triple Play: The Donald scores three wins: Putin summit, D.C. crime crackdown, ICE’s “worst of worst” deportations.

NOTE: This piece first appeared on FLGulfNews.com.

Richard Luthmann

Michael Volpe

President Donald Trump is racking up victories, and even some skeptics are taking notice. In the latest episode of The Unknown Podcast, co-hosts Richard Luthmann and Michael Volpe break down three of President Trump’s headline-grabbing moves – and why they signal America is turning around.

Luthmann, an unapologetic MAGA firebrand, enthusiastically champions these wins, while Volpe serves as a cautious voice of moderation. Together, they paint a picture of a president charging into a new American golden age with decisive action.

Summit Showdown: Trump’s Boss-Style Sit-Down for Peace

President Trump is set to meet Russian leader Vladimir Putin this Friday in a high-stakes summit aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. Luthmann frames the meeting bluntly: “Even Trump’s detractors will be the first to say that Putin and Trump are bosses. And this is closer to a mafia sit-down than anything else. Because it’s a show of force, it’s a demand at the table. And there will be consequences if… there’s no peace made.”

In other words, this isn’t polite diplomacy – it’s power politics, Godfather-style.

According to Luthmann, President Trump isn’t going to reward Putin with niceties; he’s going to deliver an ultimatum.

“Trump’s going there to make an ask. And the ask… is, I want an immediate ceasefire in the Ukraine, and I want you to honor that immediate ceasefire. That’s it.”

If Putin refuses, Luthmann notes, Trump can walk away saying he did everything possible for peace – and then hint at dire consequences for Putin’s defiance.

This hardline strategy comes straight from The Art of the Deal playbook: get the rival to the table, make your demand, and if you don’t get what you want, show them who’s boss.

Not everyone is cheering, though. Co-host Michael Volpe calls the face-to-face with Putin a risky gamble.

“I think this is a terrible idea… this rewards Putin for aggression… I don’t see what this accomplishes. I think this is a bad idea,” Volpe warns.

In Volpe’s view, meeting now gives Putin legitimacy without guaranteeing he concedes anything. Even so, the mere fact that Trump has Putin coming to the negotiating table is a flex of American muscle.

Luthmann argues President Trump holds “amazing leverage,” claiming Putin knows if he misplays things, “Moscow will be in rubble.” It’s a bold claim – one fitting the bombastic Luthmann is known for – underscoring the tough posture President Trump is taking.

Federal Takeover: Law and Order in D.C.

Another President Trump thunderbolt: a federal takeover of policing in crime-plagued Washington, D.C. Fed up with soaring violence in the nation’s capital, President Trump has asserted direct control to do what local officials couldn’t – restore law and order.

Richard Luthmann couldn’t be more pleased. Washington’s leaders “said, oh, crime is on the way down. Crime is not,” he scoffs.

“Tell that to the families of the murdered, the beaten, the raped in D.C… they are a sick city, okay? It’s a system that is not serving anybody… And this is the right move to be made.”

In Luthmann’s eyes, D.C. has “abused home rule” and failed its people, so Trump is absolutely justified in swooping in to protect Americans.

“Trump is showing that, look, if you don’t perform your obligations to the people, then the federal government will come,” Luthmann declares matter-of-factly.

He sees the President’s intervention as a bold rescue mission for a city “not serving public safety.”

Michael Volpe, however, raises a constitutional eyebrow.

“So we’ll just throw federalism completely out the window. Thomas Jefferson is rolling over in his grave,” Volpe says, incredulous at the precedent being set. “Bad policing is not a reason for a federal takeover. That’s completely absurd. This is very dangerous.”

Volpe argues that policing is a state and local matter, and using federal emergency powers in this way is a slippery slope. If D.C. today, will Chicago or New York be next?

“He continues to create emergencies where there really aren’t emergencies… This is gonna spread, and he’s gonna think it’s okay to federally take over cities all over the country, and it’s not okay,” Volpe insists.

Luthmann is unmoved by the civics lesson. To him, the safety of citizens comes first. If feckless “blue state maniacs” can’t maintain basic order, then President Trump should bulldoze any roadblocks to keep Americans safe.

“Tell that to the dead,” he fires back at Volpe’s procedural concerns.

In Luthmann’s view, the carnage on D.C. streets justifies President Trump’s extraordinary action – and could even warrant similar moves elsewhere.

“I think Chicago’s a perfect candidate,” Luthmann quips, calling out another city he deems out of control.

It’s a controversial stance, but it underscores the tough-on-crime narrative President Trump campaigned on. For supporters like Luthmann, the D.C. power move is Trump being Trump: doing whatever it takes to protect Americans.

Trump’s Triple Play: Cracking Down on “Worst of the Worst” Illegals

From the White House, President Trump’s push for law and order doesn’t stop at city limits – it extends to the border and beyond. Luthmann and Volpe highlighted the administration’s latest immigration enforcement blitz, including a new Department of Homeland Security initiative to publicly shame violent criminal aliens.

Every Friday, DHS now publishes a roundup of the “worst of the worst” illegal aliens arrested that week. The hosts rattled off some horrifying examples: a convicted murderer nabbed in Chicago, a would-be killer from Mexico with an assault conviction – both “somehow… roaming the streets” until President Trump’s agents took them down.

One recent list even included a Mexican national convicted of raping a child in Ohio who inexplicably had been free until ICE put him behind bars.

Volpe, reading the rap sheets, acknowledges that President Trump is delivering results.

“He is definitely catching a lot of bad hombres, a lot more than the previous administration,” Volpe notes.

By ramping up arrests and deportations of felons, Trump is outpacing his predecessors in removing dangerous illegal immigrants from communities. Volpe, always the moderate, does wonder aloud if the president might be “too aggressive” in his methods.

But there’s no question the streets are safer with these predators off the street. And Luthmann isn’t losing any sleep over tough tactics – he’s reveling in them.

The fiery co-host unleashed a tirade in defense of Trump’s crackdown. The criminals being caught are “rapists, pedophiles, and the scum of the earth,” Luthmann fumes. In his view, they deserve harsh justice.

“I think that they should stay in this country long enough to either be sterilized or to get a lead antidepressant,” he declares, in a characteristically high-spirited flourish. (Yes, by “lead antidepressant,” he means a bullet.)

Luthmann points out that in his home state of Florida, child rapists face the death penalty – “we don’t mess around” – and he clearly applauds President Trump for bringing that zero-tolerance attitude nationwide.

In short, President Trump is not only removing the “worst of the worst” from America’s streets, he’s making sure these thugs don’t walk free overseas either. America first, meet no mercy.

Trump’s Triple Play: New American Golden Age Dawning

From Moscow to Washington to the Rio Grande, President Trump’s assertive moves are adding up to what Richard Luthmann heralds as a renaissance in American strength. Three major wins in a row – a possible peace deal in Ukraine, order restored in the capital, and brutal criminals thrown out of the country – have Luthmann declaring “President Trump keeps on winning” and bringing about a safer, stronger nation.

His co-host, Volpe, may not agree with all the methods, but even he concedes that President Trump has been effective in taking bold action.

Trump’s Triple Play: America is back.

As The Unknown Podcast Episode 51 makes clear, the MAGA base is energized by these triumphs. Luthmann’s unabashed enthusiasm for President Trump’s agenda, paired with Volpe’s measured analysis, creates a lively debate that’s drawing listeners nationwide. Both hosts encourage Americans to tune in and hear the unfiltered discussions that the mainstream media often sidesteps.

In a time of tremendous change, their podcast captures the pulse of a country that is, in Luthmann’s eyes, turning around.

President Trump’s upcoming sit-down with Putin, the federal rescue of Washington, D.C., and the crackdown on criminal aliens all point to one thing: a president delivering on his promises with unapologetic resolve.

“The Unknown Podcast” co-hosts sum it up with equal parts astonishment and admiration. Love him or loathe him, Donald Trump is steering America with a fearless hand – and for supporters like Richard Luthmann, these are the gleaming signs of a New American Golden Age.

Share

Leave a comment