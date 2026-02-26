Connecticut DCF Corruption Exposed: Accusations of selective enforcement in the Ambrose and Weigel cases raise serious transparency concerns.

LUTHMANN NOTE: Connecticut’s child “welfare” agency turned a blind eye to a credibly-accused pedophile father – then aimed its guns at a dad who dared to save an abused teen. Connecticut Department of Children and Families (DCF) has become another dirty weapon for the powerful, shielding predators and smearing whistleblowers. When powerful names surface in child protection cases, agencies must lean toward transparency — not secrecy. I’ve given Connecticut DCF and state officials an opportunity to respond to detailed questions. Silence speaks loudly. If allegations against Christopher Ambrose were unsubstantiated, say so. If firearm threats were investigated, show the findings. If docket irregularities have innocent explanations, provide them. Child protection cannot be weaponized for private litigation or political influence. The public deserves answers, not procedural fog. This story is about accountability — for everyone involved, and is called “Connecticut DCF Corruption Exposed,” first available at TheFamilyCourtCircus.com.

By Richard Luthmann

Protected Predator: DCF Gives a Pedophile a Pass

(CONNECTICUT, U.S.A.) – Christopher Ambrose should be every child protection agent’s nightmare. The suspended lawyer and disgraced TV writer isn’t just a “credibly accused pedophile” – he’s been diagnosed as a psychopath and flagged by experts as dangerous.

His 19-year-old daughter Mia calls him “no father at all” and recounts a childhood of horror.

“Me and Sawyer were victims of sexual abuse from Christopher, and that has been proven,” Mia said, describing how he kept them isolated behind locked doors and barred windows.

Dr. Bandy X. Lee, M.D., M.Div

Dr. Bandy X. Lee, a renowned forensic psychiatrist, evaluated Ambrose and found he scored 32 out of 40 on the Hare Psychopathy Checklist – “a full diagnosis of psychopathy” associated with the most dangerous offenders. Lee’s report documented chilling cruelty – Ambrose killing the family dog and even the kids’ pet crabs to terrorize them. She urgently warned the court and DCF that the children were in danger, but authorities did nothing.

In Mia’s own sworn statements and interviews, all three adopted Ambrose children accuse him of years of emotional, physical, and sexual abuse.

Yet Connecticut’s Department of Children and Families (DCF) ignored them at every turn.

“Connecticut DCF buried a report of VAGINAL PENETRATION,” Mia revealed – a disclosure of rape that social workers swept under the rug. She told DCF caseworker Angela Frank about the sexual penetration, alarms, barred windows, and lockdowns that made their home a prison, but “nothing was done.”

Connecticut DCF Corruption Exposed: DCF Worker Angela Frank

Instead of rescuing the kids, DCF’s inaction helped deliver them back into the hands of their abuser.

One investigator who tried to help, retired NYPD detective Manuel Gomez, was aghast: he gathered videos, documents, and letters proving Ambrose “molested his children” and even wrote to the FBI – but Connecticut authorities turned a blind eye.

Christopher Ambrose’s computer had digital images from LatinoBoysBlog.com

Police and DCF closed ranks to protect Ambrose’s image. He is, after all, a wealthy Connecticut elite, with previous ties as a DNC lawyer and advisor to Bill and Hillary Clinton. His brother, Neil, is a high-powered New Haven attorney.

Renowned Private Investigator Manuel Gomez

As Mia put it bluntly, “It’s true – Christopher Ambrose is an abuser.”

Connecticut DCF Corruption Exposed: Credibly accused child sexual abuser Christopher Ambrose

And DCF’s response was to look away.

Connecticut DCF Corruption Exposed: Good Samaritan Dad Under Fire

While DCF coddled a predator, it showed no such mercy to David Weigel, a father-turned-whistleblower who tried to save a teenager from violence.

When 17-year-old Mathias Alvarez did the bravest thing a gay son could do – he came out – his wealthy developer father responded with a loaded gun.

“If you’re gay, I’m gonna shoot you,” snarled Carlos Alvarez, pressing a pistol to his son’s head.

Connecticut DCF Corruption Exposed: Carlos Alvarez

Mathias fled for his life, bruised and begging school counselors for help. Multiple 911 calls and reports were made about the death threat and abuse, yet the New Canaan Police and DCF did little to hold the powerful Alvarezes to account. Instead, Mathias found refuge with family friends – the Weigel family – who dared to protect him when the state wouldn’t.

At first, DCF acknowledged the danger and let Mathias stay with the Weigels after interviewing him; the terrified teen explicitly told officials he felt safest away from his parents. But that sanity was short-lived.

DCF soon handed Mathias back to the very people who threatened to kill him, under a feeble “monitoring” plan. The moment Mathias was returned, the Alvarezes flipped the script in textbook DARVO abuser fashion – dialing 911 to accuse Dave Weigel of “kidnapping” their son. Police and DCF swarmed the Weigel home as if on a manhunt, even drawing guns in a raid that found zero evidence of wrongdoing by Weigel.

But clearing his name was not enough for the vengeful Alvarezes. When their false “kidnapping” claims failed, they used their clout to unleash legal hell on Weigel. In December, Senior Judge Robert Genuario rubber-stamped a sensationalized ex parte restraining order portraying Weigel – the man who sheltered a gay teen – as a violent threat.

New Canaan Police, bending to pressure, even dredged up a months-old minor scuffle to slap Weigel with a belated pretextual assault charge, a move one analyst called “corrupt pressure rather than neutral law enforcement.” Weigel blasted the charge as “politically motivated and influenced by Carlos Alvarez’s local connections,” without any evidence.

Meanwhile, DCF doubled down on the wrong side. Investigator Andrea Taylor from DCF began a one-sided inquisition – grilling Weigel’s teenage daughter, Marquesa, and her mother, Georgina, as if David were the danger, rather than the man who put a gun to Mathias’s head.

By all accounts, Taylor’s interrogation of Georgina was a fishing expedition aimed at digging up dirt on the Good Samaritan family.

“Did I send some salty text messages? Sure. I told Carlos: ‘Now repeat after me, I have a gay son, and it’s OK,’” Weigel quipped, unapologetic about challenging a homophobe.

Connecticut DCF Corruption Exposed: Judge John F. Kavanewsky, Jr. presided over the February 2 Restraining Order hearing, referred to by multiple court watchers as a “farce.” Sources say he unofficially relied on a DCF report.

The February 2 Stamford restraining order hearing before Judge John F. Kavanewsky Jr. was, by multiple eyewitness accounts, a procedural ambush masquerading as due process. Observers state that Judge Kavanewsky refused to admit exhibits Dave Weigel brought to court, cutting him off and restricting him to “yes or no” answers while allowing the opposing party to speak for the vast majority of the hearing.

One attendee said bluntly, “There was no real question, no cross-examining, and not one opportunity was given for Dave to defend himself.” Another described the judge asserting he “saw evidence” of assault, even though “the court was not shown any evidence. Zero evidence. There were just statements and testimony.”

Sources say that when Judge Kavanewsky said on the record that he “saw the evidence,” it was in the form of a preliminary DCF report. However, no DCF employee was present to authenticate the bogus report that sources allege was secretly shown to the judge.

Weigel put on the record that there were no text messages, no corroboration, and no physical proof supporting the allegations made by Zoali Alvarez (and evidently supported by DCF). Yet a one-year restraining order was imposed.

Visit TheFamilyCourtCircus.com

Spectators reported what appeared to be visible coordination between counsel and client and even “winking and hand gestures” between the bench and attorney Frank Lieto of the Goldman, Gruder & Woods, LLC law firm.

Even the Connecticut Judiciary’s docket shows signs of dishonesty, misrepresentation, and tampering. How is it that Carlos and Zoali Alvarez’s “crooked” lawyers purportedly represent David Weigel in a suspiciously laid criminal case based on a “non-arrest”?

Connecticut JURIS information for Goldman Gruder & Woods, LLC

Weigel Docket with “Crooked Lawyers”

Weigel says Frank Lieto’s law firm is crooked.

“Those scumbags and designer child traffickers DO NOT represent me,” Weigel said in the strongest of terms.

Most striking, according to those present, not one minute of the proceedings focused on the safety of the minor at the center of the controversy. To those in the courtroom, the outcome felt predetermined.

“What is not in the Alvarezes’ bogus record is the fact that Carlos Alvarez, a grown man, physically threatened my teenage daughter,” Weigel said. “Over my dead body.”

In a stunning inversion of reality, the man who reportedly terrorized his own son was treated as a victim, while the father who gave that boy shelter became the villain.

One shocked observer summed it up: “Mathias has told numerous… people about the abuse… [but] no one’s listening to him.”

Connecticut’s system heard the lies loud and clear – and punished the truth-tellers.

Connecticut DCF Corruption Exposed: Questions For Authorities – Yes, You, Ned and Dick!

We gave Connecticut authorities and DCF a chance to speak for themselves. As of press time, they declined to respond. We fully expect DCF to hide behind Connecticut General Statutes § 17a-28. That provision makes records of DCF investigations confidential, stating that records maintained are confidential and cannot be disclosed without written consent from the person involved or as otherwise provided by law, which was apparently written, enacted, and enforced to protect pedophiles and institutional corruption.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont

Senator Richard Blumenthal

Still, DCF can answer basic questions about the Ambrose and Weigel matters without disclosing records. There is an important legal distinction between records and answers, and the public deserves answers in the face of these serious charges against Connecticut’s child protection arm. Here is what we asked:

——- Forwarded Message ——-

From: Richard Luthmann <richard.luthmann@protonmail.com>

Date: On Wednesday, February 25th, 2026 at 8:07 PM

Subject: Connecticut Judiciary and DCF Pedophile Influence? – DCF Selective Enforcement Inquiry — Ambrose Inaction vs. Weigel Escalation; Corruption; Etc.

To: Kikora.Davis@ct.gov <Kikora.Davis@ct.gov>, DCF.referral@ct.gov <DCF.referral@ct.gov>, commissioner.dcf@ct.gov <commissioner.dcf@ct.gov>, howard.pitkin@ct.gov <howard.pitkin@ct.gov>, alan.cicchetti@ct.gov <alan.cicchetti@ct.gov>, maureen.duggan@ct.gov <maureen.duggan@ct.gov>, kevin.burke@ct.gov <kevin.burke@ct.gov>, jonathan.gottesman@ct.gov <jonathan.gottesman@ct.gov>, nieka.thompson@ct.gov <nieka.thompson@ct.gov>, nancy.stewart@ct.gov <nancy.stewart@ct.gov>, Attorney.General@ct.gov <Attorney.General@ct.gov>, foi@ct.gov <foi@ct.gov>, Richard.Ortyl@ct.gov <Richard.Ortyl@ct.gov>, Yanike.Whittingham@ct.gov <Yanike.Whittingham@ct.gov>, heidi.mcintosh@ct.gov <heidi.mcintosh@ct.gov>, floyd.blair@ct.gov <floyd.blair@ct.gov>, Ken.Mysogland@ct.gov <Ken.Mysogland@ct.gov>, Mollie.Machado@ct.gov <Mollie.Machado@ct.gov>, angela.frank@ct.gov <angela.frank@ct.gov>, kelly.burke@ct.gov <kelly.burke@ct.gov>, michelle.peterson@ct.gov <michelle.peterson@ct.gov>, Anne.Kelly-Lenz@newcanaanct.gov <Anne.Kelly-Lenz@newcanaanct.gov>, Ryan.Stacy@newcanaanct.gov <Ryan.Stacy@newcanaanct.gov>, info@newcanaanct.gov <info@newcanaanct.gov>, Scott.Becker@newcanaanct.gov <Scott.Becker@newcanaanct.gov>, John.Funfgeld@newcanaanct.gov <John.Funfgeld@newcanaanct.gov>, Tim.Blakeman@Newcanaanct.gov <Tim.Blakeman@Newcanaanct.gov>, Tracey.Pizzolato@newcanaanct.gov <Tracey.Pizzolato@newcanaanct.gov>, claudia.weber@newcanaanct.gov <claudia.weber@newcanaanct.gov>, Sebastian.Caldarella@newcanaanct.gov <Sebastian.Caldarella@newcanaanct.gov>, Janice.Bouton@newcanaanct.gov <Janice.Bouton@newcanaanct.gov>, Sharon.Wynter@newcanaanct.gov <Sharon.Wynter@newcanaanct.gov>, Amy.Lehaney@newcanaanct.gov <Amy.Lehaney@newcanaanct.gov>, Shannon.Vallerie@newcanaanct.gov <Shannon.Vallerie@newcanaanct.gov>, Kelsi.McCarthy@newcanaanct.gov <Kelsi.McCarthy@newcanaanct.gov>, Tiger.Mann@newcanaanct.gov <Tiger.Mann@newcanaanct.gov>, Kristine.Ready@newcanaanct.gov <Kristine.Ready@newcanaanct.gov>, Joan.McLaughlin@newcanaanct.gov <Joan.McLaughlin@newcanaanct.gov>, Elizabeth.Orteig@newcanaanct.gov <Elizabeth.Orteig@newcanaanct.gov>, sarah.carey@newcanaanct.gov <sarah.carey@newcanaanct.gov>, lola.sweeney@newcanaanct.gov <lola.sweeney@newcanaanct.gov>, dionna.carlson@newcanaanct.gov <dionna.carlson@newcanaanct.gov>, Lisa.DiFulvio@newcanaanct.gov <Lisa.DiFulvio@newcanaanct.gov>, Mike.McCargo@newcanaanct.gov <Mike.McCargo@newcanaanct.gov>, george.benington@newcanaanct.gov <george.benington@newcanaanct.gov>, Steven.payne@newcanaanct.gov <Steven.payne@newcanaanct.gov>, Sarah.Carey@newcanaanct.gov <Sarah.Carey@newcanaanct.gov>, ncpdrecords@newcanaanct.gov <ncpdrecords@newcanaanct.gov>, recreation@newcanaanct.gov <recreation@newcanaanct.gov>, William.Oestmann@newcanaanct.gov <William.Oestmann@newcanaanct.gov>, Anna.Krolikowski@newcanaanct.gov <Anna.Krolikowski@newcanaanct.gov>, shannon.vallerie@newcanaanct.gov <shannon.vallerie@newcanaanct.gov>, marcella.rand@newcanaanct.gov <marcella.rand@newcanaanct.gov>, jacqueline.dlouhy@newcanaanct.gov <jacqueline.dlouhy@newcanaanct.gov>, sebastian.caldarella@newcanaanct.gov <sebastian.caldarella@newcanaanct.gov>, Tucker.Murphy@newcanaanct.gov <Tucker.Murphy@newcanaanct.gov>, webmaster@madisonct.org <webmaster@madisonct.org>, mannixe@madisonct.org <mannixe@madisonct.org>, drummj@madisonct.org <drummj@madisonct.org>, infopd@madisonct.org <infopd@madisonct.org>, john.doyle@ct.gov <john.doyle@ct.gov>, gregory.borrelli@ct.gov <gregory.borrelli@ct.gov>, jkatz@goodwin.com <jkatz@goodwin.com>, peter.brown@jud.ct.gov <peter.brown@jud.ct.gov>, Del Ciampo, Joseph <Joseph.DelCiampo@jud.ct.gov>, External Affairs <External.Affairs@jud.ct.gov>, Giovanni.Spennato@jud.ct.gov <Giovanni.Spennato@jud.ct.gov>, officeof.chiefcourtadministrator@jud.ct.gov <officeof.chiefcourtadministrator@jud.ct.gov>, eugene.calistro@jud.ct.gov <eugene.calistro@jud.ct.gov>, tracy.dayton@jud.ct.gov <tracy.dayton@jud.ct.gov>, thomas.carson@usdoj.gov <thomas.carson@usdoj.gov>, usact.vns@usdoj.gov <usact.vns@usdoj.gov>, Patricia.Stolfi.Collins@usdoj.gov <Patricia.Stolfi.Collins@usdoj.gov>, USACT.FLU@USDOJ.GOV <USACT.FLU@USDOJ.GOV>, cindy.gartland@usdoj.gov <cindy.gartland@usdoj.gov>

CC: manuelgomez802@gmail.com <manuelgomez802@gmail.com>, Attorney Tricia S. Lindsay <tricialindsaylaw@gmail.com>, Michael Volpe <mvolpe998@gmail.com>, Frankie Pressman <frankiepressman@protonmail.com>, Frank Parlato <frankparlato@gmail.com>, Paul Boyne <paboyne@gmail.com>, Rick LaRivière <RickLaRiviere@proton.me>, Dick LaFontaine <RALafontaine@protonmail.com>, Modern Thomas Nast <mthomasnast@protonmail.com>, Joey@YourDaddyJoey.news <joey@yourdaddyjoey.news>, Joseph A. Camp <joey@joeycamp2020.com>, Amy Duncan <amy.d@fraudwarrior.org>, mediacontacts@infowars.com <mediacontacts@infowars.com>, showtips_nfocom@infowars.com <showtips_nfocom@infowars.com>, whistleblowers@infowars.com <whistleblowers@infowars.com>, emahony@courant.com <emahony@courant.com>, newstips@courant.com <newstips@courant.com>, Marc@insideinvestigator.org <Marc@insideinvestigator.org>, conner@insideinvestigator.org <conner@insideinvestigator.org>, insideinvestigator@protonmail.com <insideinvestigator@protonmail.com> Dear DCF Commissioner, DCF Communications Office, and DCF Personnel (and other Connecticut Officials, Law Enforcement, etc., copied and now on notice): We are investigative reporters working on a series about improper influence and unacceptable outcomes within the Connecticut Department of Children and Families (DCF), particularly in relation to the family courts and local police departments. There is concern that Connecticut’s judicial, law enforcement, and child protective institutions have been compromised: https://thefamilycourtcircus.com/2026/02/22/enabling-pedo-empires/ This correspondence serves as formal notice that we are preparing a multi-part investigative report concerning DCF’s handling of: 1. The Christopher Ambrose matter (Ambrose, a former DNC and Clinton lawyer and disgraced Hollywood writer, is a credibly-accused child sexual abuser ; a fact that continues to go (willfully) ignored by the CT Judiciary and DCF); and 2. The investigation into David and Georgina Weigel (upstanding citizens) , arising from complaints made by Carlos and Zoali Alvarez ( serious allegations of handgun possession and threats ).Before publication, we are providing DCF the opportunity to respond. I. The Ambrose Record: Serious Allegations, No Visible Action Sworn affidavits, forensic interview summaries, and police reports detail allegations including: - Sexual touching of minors - Grooming behavior - Racial slurs toward adopted children - Emotional coercion and intimidation - Alcohol facilitation in a minor environment Forensic interview documentation indicates that children described inappropriate touching and fear of returning home. Connecticut DCF Corruption Exposed: Ignored VAGINAL PENETRATION complaint Connecticut mandated reporting policy (CSSD 5.10) requires reporting when there is “reasonable cause to suspect abuse” and when a child is at “imminent risk of serious harm.”Public records show allegations were made.The public has not seen commensurate enforcement. - https://thefamilycourtcircus.com/2025/10/01/chris-ambrose-abused-me/ - https://thefamilycourtcircus.com/2025/09/07/alleged-psycho-pedo-ambrose/ - https://frankreport.com/?s=ambrose - https://thefamilycourtcircus.com/2026/02/22/enabling-pedo-empires/ Questions requiring response: - Did DCF substantiate any allegations in the Ambrose matter? - If not, what evidentiary standard was applied? - Was political influence considered? - Why were federal alerts and forensic findings insufficient to trigger protective action? - Is it true that Superior Court Judges Adelman, Grossman, Moukawsher, Stewart, O’Neill, and others all received reports from DCF in the Ambrose matter? Were these reports ignored or were they incomplete and/or untruthful? What other explanation does DCF have for these Judges ruling in favor of a credibly-accused pedophile? Family Court Journalist Paul Boyne has posited for at least a decade that a cabal of elite pedophiles controls DCF and the Connecticut Judiciary. Is this true? What would former DCF Commissioner Joette Katz have to say about pedophile influence in the Connecticut Judiciary and in DCF (she is copied)? C.f.: - https://www.registercitizen.com/news/article/Years-before-reunion-Connecticut-DCF-questioned-12045811.php - https://www.dailyructions.com/judiciary-committee-to-review-12-million-settlement-of-significantly-emaciated-childs-claim-against-dcf-for-its-failure-to-protect-him-in-2015-that-stunned-connecticut The contrast with the Weigel case is stark. II. The Weigel Escalation: Rapid Mobilization In the Weigel matter, DCF moved quickly after uncorroborated complaints by the Alvarez family.Allegations reportedly included: - “Grooming” - Alcohol provision - Inappropriate community behavior Yet transcripts and recordings of the interactions show DCF’s questioning centered on YouTube commentary and interpersonal conflict.At the same time, allegations that Carlos Alvarez allegedly placed a firearm against his son’s head after he came out as gay appear not to have resulted in visible enforcement action. - https://thefamilycourtcircus.com/2026/02/02/gun-to-his-sons-head/ Questions: - Did DCF investigate the firearm allegation? - If so, what was the finding? - If not, why not? - Why did DCF treat allegations against Weigel as urgent while firearm allegations did not produce similar intervention? The appearance of selective enforcement is unavoidable. III. Concern: Weaponization of DCF in Family Court Disputes DCF possesses investigatory powers that do not require: - Criminal probable cause - Grand jury review - Judicial warrants That makes DCF uniquely vulnerable to use in private legal disputes, as we have seen with Jack Drumm, the Madison Police Department, and the Ambrose matter. - https://thefamilycourtcircus.com/2025/06/06/jack-drumms-crime-school/ In the Weigel case, DCF involvement coincided with: - Active family court litigation - Ex parte protective filings - Criminal case filings under S01S-CR26-0261203-S - Allegations of a “phantom arrest” timeline We are reviewing whether DCF: - Coordinated with New Canaan Police Department - Communicated with Stamford Superior Court personnel - Relied on representations from politically connected parties without independent corroboration If DCF is acting as a parallel enforcement mechanism in private litigation, the public deserves transparency. This smacks of Lawfare and Weaponized Justice and may deserve federal scrutiny. - https://thefamilycourtcircus.com/2026/02/11/weigel-confronts-connecticut-lawfare-machine/ IV. Direct Questions Requiring Answer Please respond to the following: 1. Did DCF investigate firearm allegations involving the Alvarez household? 2. Were any DCF findings substantiated against Christopher Ambrose? 3. What safeguards prevent politically motivated complaints from triggering DCF investigations? 4. Did DCF communicate with Stamford Superior Court regarding the Weigel matter? Did DCF consult with New Canaan PD prior to initiating action? Has DCF reviewed whether it was misused as leverage in private litigation? V. Notice of Publication We are preparing publication based on an analysis of: - A documented timeline comparison between Ambrose and Weigel - Mandated reporting analysis - Interview excerpts from Georgina Weigel - Statements from David Weigel - Policy comparisons under CSSD 5.10 - A review of DCF’s discretionary enforcement patterns If DCF declines to respond, that will be noted. We are providing this opportunity to correct the record. Thank you for your attention to this matter! Regards, Richard Luthmann Writer, Journalist, and Commentator

Tips or Story Ideas:

(239) 631-5957

richard.luthmann@protonmail.com

LINKTREE

Muck Rack Profile

Substack: This is For Real.

Editor-In-Chief: FLGulf.news

Editor-In-Chief: NYNewsPress.com

Editor-In-Chief: TheFamilyCourtCircus.com

Contributor: Frank Report

Contributor: Sun Bay Paper

Follow Me on Facebook X Instagram LinkedIn TRUTH Rumble Newsbreak

Connecticut DCF Corruption Exposed: An Agency Weaponized as a Political Tool for Lawfare

These two cases lay bare a chilling truth: Connecticut’s child protection apparatus isn’t just failing – it’s been weaponized. Insiders and experts describe a department that serves the powerful, not the vulnerable.

In the Ambrose saga, DCF and family court officials actively shielded a credibly-accused pedophile, dismissing or burying hard evidence of child sexual abuse to uphold a false narrative. Judges like Gerard Adelman and Jane Grossman toed the line: they branded the protective mother “hysterical” and banned her from her kids, while declaring the abuser innocent – thus enabling ongoing abuse under color of law.

PI Gomez Letter to Federal law enforcement

Dr. Bandy Lee later said DCF’s blatant failure to intervene “felt intentional.” It’s hard to imagine a stronger indictment: a renowned psychiatrist suggesting the agency chose not to save the children.

On the other side, the Weigel case shows DCF’s zeal not to protect, but to punish. The moment a well-connected builder’s reputation was on the line, DCF turned into his personal enforcer – even as police found the abuse claims credible and the teen’s fear real.

The very systems meant to shield Mathias – police, DCF, the courts – were weaponized to punish the Good Samaritan who tried to save him. As a result, a child was returned to a home where he’d faced a gun to the head, and the man who sheltered him faced a smear campaign of retaliatory lawfare.

Renowned Investigative Journalist Frank Parlato

“He’s turned institutions of law into instruments of cruelty,” says journalist Frank Parlato, speaking of Ambrose’s mastery at gaming the system. Private Investigator Manuel Gomez echoes the same sentiments when he calls Ambrose the “Leonardo da Vinci of Liars.”

Those descriptions fit the Connecticut DCF as well – an institution twisted into an instrument of lies, cruelty, and cover-up. Instead of ousting predators, it outsources its authority to them. Instead of protecting kids, it protects those who harm them, then persecutes anyone who exposes the truth.

This is not bureaucracy bungling – this is complicity. Connecticut’s families are now learning to fear the agency charged with their safety.

What we are witnessing is DARVO with a badge and a docket number. Connecticut DCF has become the muscle of a political lawfare machine – enabling pedophiles and predators, and turning its guns on those who stand up to them.

Share

Leave a comment

Message Richard Luthmann

Visit TheFamilyCourtCircus.com