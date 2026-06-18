Danesh and Hannah Noshirvan under scrutiny as expert reports, sanctions, adult-content questions, and massive claims arise in Fort Myers Federal Court.

LUTHMANN NOTE: Danesh Noshirvan does not get both worlds. He does not get to claim catastrophic mental injury when he wants money and then pretend those claims have no meaning when the public asks what they say about stability, judgment, and the environment around him. He does not get to build a public war machine, drag family imagery into culture-war politics, face sanctions, stare down massive money claims, and then demand silence when scrutiny comes home. Danesh opened this door. Hannah is in the record. The question is not cruel. It is necessary. This piece is “Danesh and Hannah Noshirvan: Are They Fit To Be Around Children?” first available on FL Gulf News.

Dick LaFontaine

M. Thomas Nast

Richard Luthmann

The Question Danesh Noshirvan Forced Into the Open

(FORT MYERS, FLORIDA) – Are Danesh and Hannah Noshirvan fit to be around children while their lives sit inside a Fort Myers federal-litigation blast furnace of their own making? That is the question that Mega Influencer, Antifa Leader, and SCOTUS Doxxer Danesh Noshirvan (who trolls social media as @ThatDaneshGuy) never wanted asked, but it is the question his own case dragged into the daylight.

He wanted the courthouse, millions in damages, expert reports, and the world to hear how badly he and Hannah were supposedly harmed by the online war of their own making.

The Many Faces of Danesh Noshirvan

Fine. The world heard Danesh.

Now the world gets to ask the next question: Are they the cause of their own problems?

Their own expert, Robert Gordon, Ph.D, delivered reports describing Danesh and Hannah having much more than a tough week. The reports describe severe psychological damage, severe anxiety, severe depression, PTSD, Complex PTSD, and, in Hannah’s case, severe recurrent major depression.

Danesh cannot parade those claims before a federal judge when he wants money and then pretend they mean nothing when the public asks about stability, judgment, and the environment around vulnerable people. Litigation is not a Halloween costume or “black-face.”

Hannah Noshirvan in Black-face

You do not get to put on catastrophic mental injury for the damages phase of a legal case and then take it off when the consequences become inconvenient. That is the heart of the matter now pending in Fort Myers Federal Court. Either the Noshirvans are as damaged as their case says they are, or the damages theory is theater.

Either the reports are serious enough to support a demand for money, or they are not.

But Danesh does not get both worlds. He does not get to cry devastation in court and demand silence outside it. The question is now public because he made it public.

Danesh and Hannah Noshirvan: The Digital Hangman Meets the Ledger

Danesh Noshirvan built himself into a digital hangman, the TikTok moral executioner who could point, accuse, inflame, and let the mob do the rest. He made reputational punishment into content and content into identity. But now the same machine he used against others is grinding backward through his own life, and the numbers attached to the Garramone side of the case are skull-cracking.

Danesh Noshirvan appears to have walked into Fort Myers federal court thinking he had found a lottery ticket: sue world-renowned plastic surgeon Ralph Garramone, his practice-Garramone Plastic Surgery, his wife-Jennifer Couture, and others, dress the case up as a crusade against online harassment, wave around psychological-damage claims, and cash out on the theory that everyone else would be too scared, too tired, or too financially drained to fight him to the end.

That was the apparent fantasy. Danesh would turn the same outrage machine he built on social media into a litigation payday. He would go from TikTok executioner to federal plaintiff, from public shamer to sympathetic victim, from content creator to damages claimant.

He hired ambulance-chaser lawyer Nick Chiappetta from Florida’s East Coast, who is facing a significant Attorney Ethics Investigation by the Florida Bar.

The plan was to strike quick for a big payday.

They even enlisted revenge porn media slimebag James McGibney for a “full court press” smear campaign with Chiappetta’s knowledge and blessing. McGibney is a known internet huckster who apparently has a relationship with Danesh, which some believe may be romantic.

Paid Agitators Exposed: The Smoking Gun December 2023 Email. There are more.

Danesh and McGibney – Homoerotic?

Danesh and Chiappetta’s “quick strike” plans failed because the Garramone side did not fold.

“I’ve had my name dragged through the mud, my family threatened, and my business attacked by someone who profits from Cancel Culture. Enough is enough,” Jennifer Couture said eighteen months ago.

Dr. Garramone and Jennifer Couture with Florida U.S. Senator Rick Scott

Now, they’ve answered with a ledger of their own, and that ledger is brutal.

Their position is that Danesh’s conduct was not speech in the abstract, not activism, not commentary, and not harmless influencer noise. They say it was a sustained campaign that damaged a medical practice, disrupted business relationships, injured reputations, and created real-world losses.

Now the “lottery ticket” looks more like a live grenade. Instead of collecting millions, Danesh and Hannah face the prospect of catastrophic counterclaims, fee exposure, sanctions fallout, and a damages narrative that could wipe out everything the Noshirvans thought they were protecting.

This is the boomerang Danesh never priced into the business model. He allegedly made destruction his product. Now destruction has an invoice.

According to social media influencer sources, Danesh has been actively seeking cash to finance his litigation. On top of several GoFundMe campaigns, he is looking for “investors” to advance “bridge loans” against a portion of his expected recovery as a form of “Do It Yourself” litigation finance. However, the sources say the package being circulated is not promising.

“Danesh is selling this case as an ‘eight-figure’ victory, when it’s really not,” according to a source who has seen a Danesh-connected funding term sheet. “Danesh avoids talking about his counterclaim exposure, which is substantial. I wouldn’t touch his case because he could be responsible for over $10 million in direct economic losses and additional emotional distress damages. Invest with Danesh, and you’re probably buying worthless paper and an unsecured, uncollectible debt.”

That is the part Danesh’s fan club never wants to discuss. This is no longer some cheap influencer beef where the loudest account wins the day. This is federal court: sanctions, fee shifting, expert testimony, and legal paper stacked like sandbags around a collapsing bunker.

The Garramone side says Danesh’s conduct did not merely annoy them. The influencer clearly and demonstrably damaged a medical practice, disrupted professional relationships, injured reputations, and imposed real-world losses that can be counted in dollars, patients, vendors, and years.

Danesh and Hannah Noshirvan face DEVESTATING Counterclaims.

That is what makes the question so ugly and unavoidable. Massive financial exposure does not stay in a docket entry. It walks into the house, taxes sleep, poisons tempers, and turns ordinary days into war rooms. If Danesh’s campaign of terror now leaves his own household staring at financial ruin and psychological collapse, then nobody should pretend this is just “internet drama.”

The bill has arrived, and it has teeth, whether Danesh or his lawyer is willing to admit it or not.

FL Gulf News

Danesh and Hannah Noshirvan: Cyrus, Caspian, and the Question the Parents Created

Cyrus and Caspian did not choose the arena. They did not choose the lawsuits, the TikTok crusades, the federal filings, the media war, the adult-content controversies, or the ideological circus Danesh Noshirvan built around himself.

That is why the question belongs squarely on Danesh and Hannah, not on the children.

What kind of parents turn family imagery into political staging, place a child in the frame of a culture-war PSA, and then live inside a public record that includes off-color “children’s mouths” jokes, creepy-edged commentary, and adult-content questions that would make any normal parent slam the brakes?

Danesh and Hannah admitted to having performed in and produced OnlyFans content themselves, and if that is part of their adult life, then the obvious question is whether they maintained the hard legal, moral, and household boundaries required when children are in the picture.

Adult content is not just another side hustle when the same adults are dragging their family image into public politics, federal litigation, and online warfare. It raises questions about judgment, boundaries, recordkeeping, privacy, and whether adult-world monetization was kept completely separate from family life.

Children are not props, shields, mascots, ideological hostages, or reputational body armor. They are not there to soften a parent’s image, launder politics, or absorb the consequences of online wars.

The issue is not whether Cyrus and Caspian should be dragged into adult combat. Of course, they should not. The issue is whether Danesh and Hannah’s public conduct, litigation posture, claimed psychological devastation, disturbing jokes, and alleged adult-content production raise fair questions about judgment and the environment around them.

“These are vicious people,” journalist Richard Luthmann said. “They employ classic DARVO tactics – Deny, Accuse, Reverse Victim, Offender. They try to turn their abuse back on you as if you are the perpetrator. It’s a sick psychological game played by narcissists and the mentally deranged. In family court, chidlren in these circumstances often find themselves in foster care.”

Luthmann was previously targeted by Danesh, who had his local police department (which had no jurisdiction) call the reporter out of state in an attempt to chill press coverage. Our reporters obtained the call via an open public records request, and it was published above.

“I will not be intimidated by these sick people,” Luthmann said. “Upon evidence and belief, they are Antifa-linked and foreign-funded.”

When adults build a brand on serious accusations and then behave in ways that invite scrutiny, they do not get to scream “privacy” only when scrutiny comes home. Danesh opened this door. Hannah is part of the record.

The ringing moral question now is who is protecting the children from the storm the adults created.

Has Judge Steele Already Seen Enough Smoke?

The federal court has already caught the smell of burning wires. Judge John Steele sanctioned Noshirvan, publicly reprimanded Nicholas Chiappetta, and later fixed a fee award in favor of Garramone Plastic Surgery.

That is not commentary. That is the federal judiciary stepping into the room and saying the circus has rules.

Courtroom sketch of U.S. District Judge John E. Steele

Danesh may have been able to survive in the social-media sewer, where outrage passes for evidence and applause substitutes for truth, but a federal judge is not a TikTok moderator and a courtroom is not a comments section.

The sanctions record matters because it shows this case is no longer just about who insulted whom online. It is about conduct, boundaries, and a litigant whose online-war habits followed him into the courthouse and collided with the hard machinery of judicial authority.

Danesh wanted to be the accuser, the prosecutor, the victim, the broadcaster, and the hero of his own production. Instead, the docket now shows him as a man with an embattled attorney facing sanctions, fees, expert fights, and massive claims from the very people he allegedly tried to ruin.

The Gordon reports only sharpen the blade. They survived the exclusion fight, but survival is not vindication, and Danesh should not confuse “admissible” with “proven.” It means the reports may be heard, tested, attacked, and cross-examined in front of a jury.

It also means the defense can go after the assumptions, the methodology, the factual inputs, the telehealth format, the political and forensic baggage, and every causal leap baked into the opinions.

Most importantly, Danesh still has to prove legal causation. A diagnosis does not automatically become a damages award, and a claimed injury does not automatically become another person’s liability. Danesh must show not merely that he and Hannah report psychological harm, but that the specific defendants legally caused that harm through actionable conduct, that the damages are real, that the amounts are supportable, and that alternative causes do not break the chain.

Robert Gordon, Ph.D

That is where the courtroom meat grinder begins. Gordon may get through the gate, but once he is on the stand, the reports become targets. Every paragraph becomes a pressure point. Every assumption becomes ammunition. Every unsupported causal bridge becomes a place for the defense to swing the axe.

It means the Noshirvans’ claimed psychological damage remains alive as evidence, but so does every ugly inference that follows from it. Once you tell a jury you are severely damaged, you cannot demand the public pretend you are untouched.

Danesh opened that door. Now everyone can see inside.

Danesh and Hannah Noshirvan: The Question Is Not Cruel — It Is Necessary

Asking whether Danesh and Hannah Noshirvan are fit to be around children is not cruelty. It is the natural consequence of the record they placed before the world. Nobody serious needs to claim they are legally unfit to ask whether someone should be checking.

Nobody needs to pretend to be a psychologist to wonder whether severe claimed mental damage, eight-figure financial exposure, sanctions, public humiliation, and nonstop online warfare create a dangerous pressure cooker.

That is not a cheap shot. That is basic adult reality.

Danesh Noshirvan being questioned by the police.

Danesh spent years making other people answer for his accusations. Now he can answer a question raised by his own litigation posture: if the Noshirvan household is truly suffering the level of psychological devastation described in the reports, and if the financial hammer hanging over Danesh is as serious as the Garramone demand suggests, who is making sure that the people around them are safe from the fallout?

Not punished. Not exploited. Not turned into weapons.

Safe.

That is the line Danesh cannot spin his way around. He cannot monetize chaos, sue over emotional devastation, face sanctions over litigation conduct, stare down catastrophic money claims, and then insist that nobody ask whether the adults at the center of the storm are steady enough to be around children.

Danesh and Hannah Noshirvan: Exploiting their child Caspian as a “Woke Prop” in content creation.

He demanded an arena and got a coliseum. He demanded attention and got scrutiny. He demanded damages and got consequences.

Now the question stands over the whole wreckage like a warning flare: Are they fit to be around children?

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT: To report suspected child abuse, neglect, or serious child well-being concerns in Tioga County or anywhere in Pennsylvania, call the statewide ChildLine hotline at 1-800-932-0313, available 24/7. Tioga County Children and Youth Services lists 570-724-5766 as its local contact, but suspected abuse should be reported through ChildLine; mandated reporters may also use Pennsylvania’s online CWIS portal. Reporters should provide concrete facts where available, including the child’s identity or description, approximate age, parent or guardian information, suspected perpetrator, nature and location of the concern, any immediate danger, and the caller’s relationship to the child. Reports should be based on factual observations or credible firsthand information, not rumor, online commentary, or litigation spin. ChildLine can route reports to county children and youth services, law enforcement, OCYF, or another appropriate agency for assessment or investigation.

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