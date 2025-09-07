Jennifer Couture Slams Danesh ‘TikTok Terror’ Noshirvan and His ‘Scumbag’ Lawyer

Jennifer Couture Slams Danesh "TikTok Terror" Noshirvan and lawyer Nick Chiappetta for lies, dark money ties, and brazen bad-faith misconduct.

Dick LaFontaine

Michael Volpe

Richard Luthmann

Jennifer Couture Slams Danesh and “Feckless Nick”

Jennifer Couture – a Fort Myers mom and businesswoman who was thrust into the spotlight as a target of TikTok bully Danesh Noshirvan – is fighting back with a scathing statement against Noshirvan and his “Feckless” attorney, Nick Chiappetta of Lake Worth, Florida.

Couture is fed up and feisty. Doxxed and harassed in a widely publicized and ongoing campaign by Noshirvan, she says both men have been operating in bad faith to destroy her reputation.

They’ve called her terrible names and falsely accused her of crimes that never happened.

Danesh still pushes the false Jennifer Couture “child stalker” narrative. No one is stalking Danesh’s children.

Danesh Nohirvan is a bully. And in many ways, his lawyer, Nick Chiappetta, is worse.

“He’s enabling a bully,” Couture said of Chiappetta. “Instead of holding Noshirvan accountable, he’s using the courts to attack anyone who stands up to him.”

Jennifer Couture Slams Danesh: Dr. Ralph Garramone and his wife, Jen Couture

Couture, wife of internationally-renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Ralph Garramone, notes that Chiappetta’s underhanded legal tactics – including lies on his website – have only “compounded the harm” her family suffered from Noshirvan’s online onslaught.

On August 12, 2025, U.S. District Judge John E. Steele torched Danesh Noshirvan and attorney Nick Chiappetta in a scathing Opinion and Order, blasting the pair for brazen bad-faith lies and officially ruling they engaged in deceitful misconduct. Noshrivan reportedly faces $100K in sanctions.

Jennifer Couture Slams Danesh: Courtroom sketch of U.S. District Judge John E. Steele

Even after Judge Steele’s August 12, 2025, ruling torched them for bad faith, Danesh and Chiappetta plowed ahead with their deceit. Chiappetta’s law firm website brazenly maintained lies that directly contradicted Steele’s order, doubling down on the false narrative instead of correcting the record.

Jennifer Couture Slams Danesh: “Feckless” Nick Chiappetta tells lies on his website. Judge Steele already ruled that many of these facts aren’t true.

Jennifer Couture has had enough of Delusional Danesh and Feckless Nick’s modus operandi of malice and malfeasance. Her bombshell statement pulls no punches.

I am truly disgusted by the lies spread about me and Ralph. Three years and nine months… I’m over it. I am sick of my name being slung like shit on the internet, social media, and now Nick’s website. Nick has not successfully defended Danesh Noshirvan, a so-called ‘content creator’, but is in reality a serial doxxer. There are no false accusations other than from him and his client. There is truth, documented and preserved evidence, and hundreds of posts, videos, and written words. There is proof of his malicious campaigns against not just me, but my husband. Danesh is a complete stranger to us! We have had no voice to defend ourselves, yet the lies continue to run rampant through our community, social media, and the internet. The damage has been real. And now Nick continues to support the propaganda. How dare he use my name or our case to bolster his reputation and ego? He is a scumbag. He lied throughout these proceedings and in court, and even to my face during my deposition. Then he claims we committed cyber defamation and online character assassination. We have never publicly posted or responded to his garbage. Staying quiet was a mistake. All anyone has heard are their lies. But I had to follow the advice of counsel. They have tainted our reputations that we have spent a lifetime building, and they continue to disrupt our safety and our normalcy. We all know what’s really been done to us: cyberstalking, intimidation, libel, persecution, defamation. Not the other way around. We never paid anyone to agree with us or say the truth about Danesh. Nick is demented and a money-grubbing whore. Their playbook is the same. Meanwhile, how dare either of these men use this case or have my name anywhere on his website or attached to lies. This man is representing one of social media’s most prolific doxxers, and yet he claims he helps people who have been doxxed. His Google AdWords for ‘ Florida’s Best Doxxing Attorney ’ are wild. He is out of his ever-living mind. I hope they both rot in hell, along with ‘ McLiar Douchebag McGibney .’ They are selling snake oil. They are con men. They should all sit in prison so they can contemplate the death of Aaron De La Torre and the hundreds of lives they have put in danger and destroyed. How dare this man join his client in defaming us and continue to spread lies. The courts have failed to act or shut them up. No one should have to go through this nonsense. We should not be defending ourselves in a frivolous case. But here we are. -Jennifer Couture

Florida Businesswoman and Mom Jennifer Couture

Couture’s camp portrays Noshirvan as an online predator who weaponizes social media clout to terrorize critics, all while hiding behind a lawyer willing to “silence anyone who dares to expose the truth.”

Chiappetta – derisively nicknamed “Feckless Nick” by Noshirvan’s own foes – is painted as an unethical enabler who abuses the legal system to further his client’s vendettas. His reputation as a “scumbag lawyer,” as some critics put it, is growing by the day.

“This is not about justice,” investigative journalist Richard Luthmann said of Chiappetta’s courtroom ambushes. “It’s about silencing critics.”

From ambushing a reporter with a bogus subpoena to twisting facts on his law firm’s website, Chiappetta’s deceit has become a flashpoint in this legal saga.

Couture’s broadside makes it clear: she’s done being a victim of their smear campaign, and she’s naming names in an effort to hold the “TikTok terror” and his lawyer accountable.

Dark Money Ties: Danesh the Deceptive “Operative”

Beyond the harassment, new revelations suggest a shadowy web of Democratic dark money bankrolls Noshirvan’s “accountability” activism. On The Unknown Podcast, journalists Michael Volpe and Richard Luthmann pulled back the curtain on how a massive liberal slush fund operates to fuel creators like Danesh, who cyber-terrorize white, conservative, traditional, Christian, and non-WOKE Americans.

Danesh said: “[E]very white guy I’ve covered on my page has a DV record.” That statement is defamatory and demonstrably false. Danesh doesn’t care. His media masters pay him to spew hate about white people to sow division for political gain.

The Sixteen Thirty Fund, which funneled over $400 million against President Trump in the 2020 elections, secretly sponsors the leftist social media “jihad.”

According to Luthmann, a covert political project called “Chorus” recruited left-wing influencers, such as Danesh Noshirvan, with hefty payoffs to promote partisan talking points.

“They said, okay, you’re gonna join our group… we’re gonna give you $8,000 a month,” Luthmann explained, describing how Chorus enticed high-follower content creators to flood feeds with pre-packaged narratives.

Crucially, these payouts were structured as consulting fees, meaning Noshirvan didn’t have to disclose to his followers (or the FEC) that his TikToks were sponsored propaganda. The only place he’d need to disclose the income was on his IRS tax returns, “which could be a problem for Danesh” if he failed to report it, Luthmann noted pointedly.

While Danesh publicly pretends to be a do-gooder taking on “bad guys,” behind the scenes, he was and likely still is a paid operative for dark-money political bigwigs.

Luthmann revealed evidence linking Noshirvan to the shady Democratic political operative Scott Dworkin, suggesting that Dworkin may have helped funnel cash to Danesh under a Chorus-style scheme from the Bulldog Finance Group or the Democratic Coalition. The setup is deliberately opaque: giant nonprofits send money to consulting LLCs, which then slip funds to influencers off the books.

Danesh Noshirvan is directly linked to Scott Dworkin, founder of the Democratic Coalition Against Donald Trump.

In fact, Luthmann speculates that Noshirvan and his inner circle might have even formed a shell company to split the spoils. It could work like this: an unnamed LLC takes in, say, $90,000, and three partners – Danesh, Chiappetta, and fellow online troll James McGibney (a perpetrator of stolen military valor) – each quietly pocket $30k, staying just under the reporting thresholds.

If true, that means attorney Chiappetta isn’t just defending Noshirvan’s schemes – he might be cashing in on them.

The implication is explosive: Danesh is not an independent accountability crusader at all, but a deceptive paid predator, troll, and internet terror, bankrolled by secretive political actors and betraying his followers’ trust at every turn.

“Why else would Danesh use his own child, who he claims is ‘being stalked’ at every turn, as a WOKE prop to promote gender surgeries and the dissolving of little boys’ penises?” Luthmann asks. “If he wasn’t getting paid, CPS should be at their home today for a wellness check.”

Danesh Noshirvan uses his child as a prop to promote WOKE issues. What’s scarier – if he’s getting paid or if he isn’t?

Luthmann says he “hopes Danesh and Hannah’s poor children are safe.” He believes the children’s overwhelming threat factor is the parents.

Judge Steele Drops the Hammer on Bad-Faith Schemes

Danesh Noshirvan’s lies and intimidation didn’t stop at online attacks – they spilled into the courtroom, where Judge Steele delivered a devastating reality check. In the defamation lawsuit Noshirvan launched against Couture, Fort Myers federal court Judge John E. Steele witnessed firsthand the depths of Danesh’s bad faith.

During a deposition of Danesh’s wife, which Noshirvan was explicitly barred from attending, Danesh barged in anyway and exploded in an obscene tirade.

Duane Morris LLP Partner Julian Jackson-Fannin [C]

He berated the opposing lawyer, Julian Jackson-Fannin, with a flurry of profanities – “I’ll remember this shit at settlement,” “motherfker,” “dumb shit,” “misogynistic piece of shit” – even snarling “What the fk is wrong with you?” before ending with a venomous “F**k you.”

The stunned attorney, a Black civil-rights lawyer, became the target of Danesh’s next online onslaught: Noshirvan rushed to social media and falsely accused him of being a “racist” who “said black people look like monsters,” even implying the lawyer had condoned a sexual assault – outright lies designed to whip Danesh’s millions of followers into a frenzy.

Danesh’s “illegal revenge porn” claim is demonstrably false. Noshirvan is a commercial pornographer, and “revenge porn” cannot be commercially produced.

Judge Steele was having none of it. In the scathing August 12 sanctions order, the judge ruled that Noshirvan’s outburst “show[ed] subjective bad faith” – misconduct so egregious “it could only have been committed in bad faith.”

He noted that Danesh’s post-deposition statements were “false and intentionally made to incite followers to engage in foreseeable harassment and intimidation.” In other words, a federal judge officially found that Danesh lied to sic an online mob on an opponent.

Steele didn’t stop at Noshirvan: he blasted “Feckless Nick” Chiappetta for failing to control his client and joining in the deception. The court found Chiappetta “also acted in bad faith,” excoriating the lawyer for utterly “fail[ing] to meet the professional standards expected from officers of the court.”

Judge Steele ordered Danesh to pay legal fees to Dr. Ralph Garramone (Couture’s husband and co-defendant) and warned that if Noshirvan pulls another stunt, the entire case could be dismissed on the spot.

Dr. Garramone and Jennifer Couture with Florida U.S. Senator Rick Scott

This judicial smackdown is more than a reprimand – it’s a credibility killer for Danesh. Couture and her team can now quote a federal judge who found Noshirvan acted with “intentional, malicious bad faith” and blatant harassment.

The order validates what Danesh’s victims have long alleged: his modus operandi is to dox, defame, and intimidate – not to seek truth or justice. It also arms other plaintiffs, like Luthmann, with proof of Danesh’s actual malice.

“The sanctions decision provides concrete proof that Danesh acts with malice and reckless disregard for the truth,” Luthmann noted, underscoring how the judge’s findings bolster his own $20 million libel suit.

As Luthmann bluntly put it, “This guy doesn’t sue to win because he’s a LOSER. He sues to smear, silence, and scare, with the added benefit of content creation.”

For a man who built an internet persona around “accountability,” Danesh Noshirvan has been unmasked as a malicious fraud with a dark-money paycheck – and now even the federal courts are on to his act.

The message from Judge Steele’s courtroom is loud and clear: the predator’s game is up, and the consequences are finally catching up to Danesh and his deceitful lawyer in the harsh light of justice.

