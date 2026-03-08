Judge Boots Danesh Showdown to November

Judge Boots Danesh Showdown: Delays trial to Nov. 30 and reprimands lawyer Nick Chiappetta as Persian liberation debate erupts.

LUTHMANN NOTE: The irony here is impossible to ignore. For years, Mega Influencer Danesh Noshirvan insisted Trump would never help the Iranian people. Now the Ayatollah is gone, and the regime is collapsing — and Danesh can’t even acknowledge it. At the same time, his lawyer, Nick Chiappetta of Lake Worth, Florida, is getting scolded by a federal judge for flooding chambers with email theatrics. That’s not how federal litigation works. Judges expect discipline, not inbox spam. When you add the resurfacing of Chiappetta’s paraphernalia conviction and the ongoing sanctions issues in the case, the whole thing looks less like a legal strategy and more like chaos. The courtroom will sort it out. November is coming. This piece is “Judge Boots Danesh Showdown,” first available on FLGulfNews.com.

Rick LaRivière

Richard Luthmann

Joseph Anthony Camp

Judge Delays Trial & Rips “Off-Record” Email Antics

(FORT MYERS, FLORIDA) - A federal judge just slammed the brakes on TikTok Terror Danesh “ThatDaneshGuy” Noshirvan’s upcoming trial – and gave his lawyer a public lashing to remember. In a March 6, 2026, hearing in Fort Myers, U.S. District Judge John E. Steele postponed the jury trial to November 30, 2026.

Courtroom sketch of U.S. District Judge John E. Steele

Judge Steele, a Bill Clinton appointee, didn’t stop at resetting the date. He unloaded on Noshirvan’s attorney, Nicholas Chiappetta, for embroiling the Fort Myers federal court judiciary in a flurry of off-the-court-record email conversations with two journalists, Richard Luthmann and Joey Camp. Judge Steele was peeved that his inbox was being flooded and that he was being contacted outside the proper legal channels.

The judge sternly instructed all parties to halt the blizzard of private emails to his chambers and warned, “Continuation of such behavior by any party may be met with sanctions.” The message was loud and clear: cut the side-channel scheming or face the consequences.

Court Minutes 1

Court Minutes 2

Steele’s admonition came during what was supposed to be a routine final pretrial conference – one that quickly turned into a courtroom smackdown. Chiappetta’s behind-the-scenes emailing had clearly struck a nerve.

“Refrain from the flood of emails and responses” to the court’s personal account, Judge Steele barked, making it known that any repeat of the off-record stunt could earn swift punishment.

Judge Boots Danesh Showdown: Danesh Noshirvan

In the same breath, the judge made sure this circus stays on a tighter leash going forward. He reconfigured the case schedule on the spot: Noshirvan will get a 45-day window to conduct limited extra discovery on defendants Jennifer Couture, her husband, Dr. Ralph Garramone, and his Fort Myers plastic surgery practice.

Couture and Garramone, local Fort Myers community members, have filed multi-million dollar counterclaims against Danesh Noshirvan for business interruption. Dr. Garramone and his practice claim that they continue to be “innocent bystanders” to the Mega Influencer’s targeted Internet harassment and defamation, driven in large part by AI and bots directed from Noshirvan’s digital lair in Mansfield, Pennsylvania.

Dr. Garramone and Jennifer Couture with Florida U.S. Senator Rick Scott

The limited discovery period will be followed by 30 days to file any summary judgment motions. No other motions will be permitted – Steele decreed that any further filings beyond that “will be stricken.”

After months of legal free-for-all, the court is locking down the timeline and telling both sides to get their act together before the new trial date.

Judge Boots Danesh Showdown: “Off the Record” Emails Exposed

So what exactly did Nick Chiappetta do to earn such a high-voltage rebuke? The trouble traces back to a pair of ill-advised emails in early March between Chiappetta and the two journalists tracking this case.

In a March 1, 2026, email, Chiappetta communicated with Richard Luthmann, an independent investigative journalist whom Noshirvan ironically put on his own trial witness list. Chiappetta’s message was a back-and-forth with Luthmann (and later Joey Camp, another outspoken reporter, and Danesh Noshirvan’s “boogeyman” for the past decade) about case matters.

Judge Boots Danesh Showdown: Attorney Nicholas A. Chiappetta of Lake Worth, Florida

It’s as brazen as it sounds: the plaintiff’s lawyer emailing back and forth with a journalist-witness with the Judge and all the attorneys on the case copied. Other email strings show Chiappetta doubling down – engaging in an off-the-court-record back-and-forth with Luthmann and Camp. Luthmann perceived Chiappetta’s statements as potential threats of biological terror.

For his efforts, Chiappetta got an earful in return. By the time the dust settled, Chiappetta’s emails had become Exhibit A in his own embarrassment. Judge Steele’s public reprimand at the hearing made clear that the court considers such off-book communication, including that in the federal court, utterly improper.

Any attempt to sidestep formal channels – especially an email to a witness-cum-journalist – is a big no-no.

Chiappetta’s back-and-forth maneuver now stands as a cautionary tale: if you try to game the process in Judge Steele’s court, prepare to be called out on the record in open court.

Judge Steele also promised sanctions. He’s promised that before.

Judge Boots Danesh Showdown: The Offending Emails – Trump, the Persian People, and Ungrateful Danesh

Ironically, Chiappetta’s outreach came in response to Richard Luthmann’s scathing journalistic inquiry aimed at Danesh Noshirvan, one of the very topics Chiappetta wants to hush up. In that March 1 missive (which Luthmann emailed directly to Danesh and cc’d Chiappetta), the brash commentator seized on breaking world news to stick it to the TikTok Terror.

Hours after reports that Iran’s Supreme Leader had been killed in U.S.-Israeli strikes, Luthmann challenged Danesh to eat crow. For years, Danesh built his brand on hating Trump and defending Iran’s regime. Now, with Trump and Israel dealing a deathblow to Tehran’s tyrants, Luthmann thundered that Danesh “should admit he was wrong and thank Trump for liberating the Persian people.”

Ayatollah Khamenei was eliminated by Israel, with the blessing of President Donald J. Trump.

He pointed out that Danesh once sneered in Farsi that Trump would “never” aid Iranians – yet here was the ultimate assist, delivering Iran’s best shot at freedom in decades. Luthmann’s letter bluntly asked: Will you finally apologize to Trump and Netanyahu now that they delivered exactly what you said they wouldn’t? Will you side with the liberation of the Persian people over the theocrats who oppressed them?

Luthmann didn’t mince words about what he thinks of Noshirvan’s loyalties. He essentially accused Danesh of preferring Iran’s mullahs to his own Persian heritage. In fact, Luthmann quipped that Danesh will never give credit to Trump’s actions because “Danesh hates Persians.”

It’s a jarring claim, but Luthmann backs it up by citing Danesh’s track record of targeting fellow Iranians who oppose the Tehran regime. The TikTok Terror has launched “hate-filled Farsi rants” against Trump and Israel, while attacking Persians who fled that regime.

In Luthmann’s eyes, Danesh is so blinded by anti-Trump animus that he’d rather see his own people suffer than admit Trump helped them. The emails, both dripping with sarcasm and “I-told-you-so,” effectively dare Danesh to respond.

From: Richard Luthmann <richard.luthmann@protonmail.com>

Date: On Sunday, March 1st, 2026 at 11:55 AM

Subject: Re: Danesh (ThatDaneshGuy) Noshirvan Ayatollah Down — Your Family Escaped Iran – Were You Wrong About Trump, and Who’s Really Funding Your Digital Jihad?

To: Joseph Camp <joey@yourdaddyjoey.news>

CC: ThatDanesh Guy <thatdaneshguy@gmail.com>, thatdaneshguy@yahoo.com <thatdaneshguy@yahoo.com>, Danesh <daneshnoshirvan@gmail.com>, daneshnoshirvan@yahoo.com <daneshnoshirvan@yahoo.com>, Nick Chiappetta <nick@chiappettalegal.com>, nickchiappetta@gmail.com <nickchiappetta@gmail.com>, service@chiappettalegal.com <service@chiappettalegal.com>, Vicki Modaffari <vicki@chiappettalegal.com>, services@chiappettalegal.com <services@chiappettalegal.com>, nchiappetta@chiappettalegal.com <nchiappetta@chiappettalegal.com>, Troy@slingshot.news <Troy@slingshot.news>, Frankie Pressman <frankiepressman@protonmail.com>, Frank Parlato <frankparlato@gmail.com>, Michael Volpe <mvolpe998@gmail.com>, mediacontacts@infowars.com <mediacontacts@infowars.com>, showtips_nfocom@infowars.com <showtips_nfocom@infowars.com>, whistleblowers@infowars.com <whistleblowers@infowars.com>, Jim Hoft <jimhoft@gmail.com>, Dick LaFontaine <RALafontaine@protonmail.com>, Rick LaRivière <RickLaRiviere@proton.me>, Modern Thomas Nast <mthomasnast@protonmail.com>, Tom Lemons <tom@rnews.news>, Joseph A. Camp <joey@joeycamp2020.com>, Cortney Kotzian <theomahaoracle@gmail.com>, cinf-ir@cinfin.com <cinf-ir@cinfin.com>, steve_spray@cinfin.com <steve_spray@cinfin.com>, media_inquiries@cinfin.com <media_inquiries@cinfin.com>, news@floridaweekly.com <news@floridaweekly.com>, Cara Castronuova <caracastronuova@yahoo.com>, jt@liquidlunchtv.com <jt@liquidlunchtv.com>, Richard Luthmann <rluthmann@flgulfnews.com>, richard@nynewspress.com <richard@nynewspress.com>, Greg Maresca <greg_m@newsitem.com>, investigates@cbsnews.com <investigates@cbsnews.com>, news.tips@abc.com <news.tips@abc.com>, tips@candaceowens.com <tips@candaceowens.com>, tips@lawandcrime.com <tips@lawandcrime.com>, tips@lawnewz.com <tips@lawnewz.com>, tips@nypost.com <tips@nypost.com>, tips@thefp.com <tips@thefp.com>, chambers_flmd_steele@flmd.uscourts.gov <chambers_flmd_steele@flmd.uscourts.gov>, CHAMBERS FLMD DUDEK <chambers_flmd_dudek@flmd.uscourts.gov>, chambers_flmd_frazier@flmd.uscourts.gov <chambers_flmd_frazier@flmd.uscourts.gov>, chambers_flmd_chappell@flmd.uscourts.gov <chambers_flmd_chappell@flmd.uscourts.gov>, sweeney_chambers@cod.uscourts.gov <sweeney_chambers@cod.uscourts.gov>, o’hara_chambers@cod.uscourts.gov <o’hara_chambers@cod.uscourts.gov>, ptesq1@yahoo.com <ptesq1@yahoo.com> Danesh, Are you really Persian? Or is that just part of your Mega Influencer Shtick? Trump Frees the Persian People Trump Frees the Persian People Trump Frees the Persian People Trump Frees the Persian People I see many of the Persian people showing GRATITUDE today. I would love a response before we publish. Thank you for your attention to this matter! Regards, Richard Luthmann

Writer, Journalist, and Commentator

Tips or Story Ideas:

(239) 631-5957

richard.luthmann@protonmail.com

LINKTREE

Muck Rack Profile

Substack: This is For Real.

Editor-In-Chief: FLGulf.news

Editor-In-Chief: NYNewsPress.com

Editor-In-Chief: TheFamilyCourtCircus.com

Contributor: Frank Report

Contributor: Sun Bay Paper

Follow Me on Facebook X Instagram LinkedIn TRUTH Rumble Newsbreak SPOTIFY Sent from Proton Mail for Android. ——– Original Message ——–

On Saturday, 02/28/26 at 21:09 Joseph Camp <joey@yourdaddyjoey.news> wrote: Mr. Noshirvan and Mr. Chiappetta, Our newsroom (YourDaddyJoey News) is preparing coverage concerning the pending federal matter Noshirvan v. Couture et al., No. 2:23-cv-01218-JES (M.D. Fla.), along with broader issues (see Lutthman email within this thread) that have become matters of public discussion due to extensive online publication, litigation filings, and commentary circulating across multiple platforms. Because both of you are public participants in an ongoing legal controversy — and because significant claims, counterclaims, and public accusations are being widely disseminated — we believe it is essential that your perspectives be included fully and accurately. This outreach is therefore intended to ensure fairness and provide an opportunity for clarification before publication. To be clear: Our reporting will distinguish between verified facts, court filings, public statements, and disputed allegations. Any assertions referenced in prior correspondence will be treated as claims attributed to sources unless independently verified. Your responses will be published in full or summarized faithfully, depending on length and editorial format. We recognize that the matters at issue involve strong opinions, political speech, and ongoing litigation. For that reason, your direct comment is particularly important. Silence or refusal to respond will also be noted, but we would prefer to include substantive answers so readers may evaluate competing narratives themselves. Specifically, we invite you to address: Whether you dispute the characterization of your public statements and online conduct currently being circulated in media and litigation contexts; Whether you believe public commentary about your activities has been inaccurate or misleading, and if so, what corrections you request; Any context you believe has been omitted from public discussion regarding your roles in the referenced litigation; Any additional statement you wish readers to consider concerning your professional conduct, motivations, or positions. We are working under publication deadlines but remain willing to accommodate a reasonable response window. If you prefer to provide a written statement through counsel, we will accept that format. Our objective is straightforward: to document a matter of clear public interest with accuracy, balance, and transparency. This correspondence is part of that process. Please indicate whether you intend to respond.

Visit FLGulfNews.com

——– Original Message ——–

On Sat, Feb 28, 2026, 8:41 PM Richard Luthmann < richard.luthmann@protonmail.com > wrote: Dear Danesh (“ThatDaneshGuy”) Noshirvan and Antifa-Linked Lawyer Nicholas Chiappetta: We are journalists seeking a response to a journalistic inquiry on newsworthy topics related to the pending Fort Myers federal court matter Noshirvan v. Couture et al , No. 2:23-cv-01218-JES (U.S. Dist. Ct., M.D. Fla.) and related legal and non-legal matters. Today, the world has turned upside down for the Iranian regime you’ve flirted with. Breaking news out of the Middle East: Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is dead – taken out in joint U.S.-Israeli strikes. President Donald Trump himself confirmed that Khamenei “was killed” thanks to U.S. intelligence and our “working closely with Israel.” https://www.theepochtimes.com/world/irans-leader-khamenei-killed-israeli-security-sources-say-5992226 In other words, Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu just dealt a death blow to the tyrants in Tehran. This marks the Iranian people’s greatest chance at liberation since 1979, after 46 years under the mullahs’ oppressive rule. Why does this involve you? Because for years, you, Danesh, built your fame on attacking Trump and swearing he’d “never” help the Iranian people. You even addressed Iranians in Farsi to sneer that President Trump would do nothing for them, while you’ve danced on Trump’s grave (literally) in ghoulish celebration. Now the man you mocked has helped slay the very Ayatollah you effectively cheered (and that your family escaped). The irony is rich, and it demands answers. As a journalist, I’m writing to ask those tough questions – and I intend to publish your responses (or non-responses) in full for the world to see. There is no malice here, only an opportunity for truth and accountability. It’s time to put up or shut up. Background: Danesh Noshirvan’s Track Record of Extremism Before we get to the questions, let’s recap why these questions are more than justified. Danesh, your public record speaks for itself – and it isn’t pretty: Privileged “Anchor Baby,” Fake Oppressed Persona: You are a self-proclaimed “Iranian Anchor Baby” born to Persian parents who fled Iran, yet you’ve hardly lived the life of an underdog. In fact, you don’t even work – you live off a trust fund from your late father’s real-estate fortune, plus your schoolteacher wife’s income, while you sit home making attack videos. Oppressed? Hardly. Yet you constantly play the “oppressed brown man” card for sympathy and to deflect criticism. The absurdity is that Iranians like you are actually categorized as white – Iran literally means “Land of the Aryans,” and your culture has proudly touted its Aryan heritage for decades.

https://frankreport.com/2026/01/19/the-danesh-chronicles-2-the-trust-fund-aryan-who-plays-brown-for-profit/

In other words, your “brown victim” act is a calculated con to get woke cred and donations, instead of admitting you’re an unemployed Persian heir living in luxury. Allegiance to the Ayatollah & Hatred of Trump: You have openly professed hatred for President Trump and even declared allegiance to Iran’s Islamist regime. On video, you boasted, “The Ayatollah is paying me… we have an agenda to turn America into Sharia law.” Yes, you effectively claimed loyalty to Iran’s dictator – the very regime of Ayatollahs now crumbling.

Meanwhile, you trashed our own leaders: in one infamous stunt, you gleefully posted a video of yourself dancing on a mock grave of President Trump. That’s right – while on the Ayatollah’s payroll (by your own admission), you literally danced on Trump’s “grave,” reveling in what you hoped was his demise. You even took your vitriol further: when conservative activist Charlie Kirk was assassinated, you “danced on Charlie Kirk’s grave” too, mocking the murder victim by sneering that “we don’t need to honor his memory…he encouraged the violent culture that led to his death.”



Even Americans who disliked Kirk were aghast at your ghoulish glee. You earned the national backlash and the moniker “grave dancer” – a line even I never thought an “anti-hate” activist like you would cross. Inciting Violence & Targeting Law Enforcement: Your rhetoric hasn’t just been offensive; it has crossed into outright incitement. You urged your followers to form “armed left-wing militias” in every city to “fight back” against U.S. immigration officers, painting ICE agents as “Trump’s personal … army” to be violently confronted.

You didn’t stop at generic calls to arms – you threatened specific federal agents and their families. In one post, you vowed to expose “the entire list of everyone who ever worked for ICE” and suggested their families “should be given the EXACT same care” they gave others.

​You then cynically added “This is not a threat… just logical advice” as if that fools anyone. Let’s be clear: you essentially promised to doxx and terrorize law enforcement officers’ kids at school. Such antics blur the line between trolling and terrorism. It’s no surprise that Homeland Security now has an active file on you, labeling you “Antifa-linked” and a potential foreign-funded domestic threat. In fact, DHS and federal investigators have you on their radar, much like any extremist agitator, and rightly so. Free speech does not mean free rein to threaten violence. Cancel Culture “Hitman” for Dark Money Masters: You’ve built a brand as a TikTok “accountability” crusader, but in reality, you behave more like a paid political hitman. Investigations by journalists have exposed that your “grassroots” cancel-culture jihad is likely bankrolled by powerful dark-money networks. A recent exposé revealed a secret Democratic Party influence program (“Chorus,” run by the Sixteen Thirty Fund) paying select influencers up to $8,000 a month to push partisan talking points in secret. You were among those approached, and you even signaled on social media that you applied to join this covert pay-to-post scheme. In other words, your relentless attacks on conservatives look exactly like something a dark-money donor would pay for – because it likely was. Federal lawsuits allege that you are on the payroll of Democratic operatives and even that your whole TikTok shtick was a “foreign active measure” cooked up by regimes in Beijing and Tehran to undermine America. (It sure would explain your slavish defense of the Iranian mullahs and even Chinese Communist Party narratives.) Seasoned investigators have “followed the money,” and all trails lead to you: a purported “digital hitman” running a “cyberstalking-for-profit” operation. We’ve uncovered AI-driven bot swarms and fake cancel-mobs amplifying your campaigns, hallmarks of a coordinated effort funded by shadowy donors. Simply put, you present yourself as a lone do-gooder, but the evidence suggests you’re really a well-paid attack dog for interests that hate Trump, hate Israel, and hate the American values you pretend to defend. With that record established – in your own words and via documented facts – you can understand why the events of today shine a blinding spotlight on your actions. The Iranian people are closer to freedom now than they’ve been in decades, thanks in large part to the very leaders you disparaged. So, Danesh, here are my questions: Questions for Danesh Noshirvan 1. Do you now admit that President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu have proven you wrong about helping the Iranian people? You told the world Trump would “never” aid Iranians – yet Trump partnered with Israel to eliminate Khamenei and strike at the heart of the oppressive regime. This is the Iranian people’s best shot at liberty in nearly half a century. Will you apologize to Donald Trump and Bibi Netanyahu for smearing them, now that they delivered exactly what you said they wouldn’t? Will you finally side with the liberation of the Persian people over the theocrats who oppressed them? Or do you still refuse to acknowledge the truth that everyone sees? 2. Will you use your platform to help rebuild a free Iran, or will you continue using it to tear down America and Israel from within? Your homeland stands at the dawn of a new era – an era you claimed would never come. A true Iranian patriot would seize this moment to support his people’s freedom. Are you capable of doing that? Or will you stick to being a “Digital Jihadi Joe” who serves his masters’ agendas and sows chaos in the West? In short: now that Iran’s terror regime is falling, will you pivot to something constructive, or keep doubling down on the destructive cancel-culture antics that made you infamous? 3. Who is funding you, Danesh, and will you finally come clean about it? For years, you’ve dodged this question, but we now know a lot more. Reports show that operatives like you were offered big bucks through dark-money funds to pump out woke propaganda. You even applied to such a program (the Sixteen Thirty Fund’s secret influencer scheme). Our investigations – and federal court filings – allege that your entire operation has been bankrolled by Democrat dark money and possibly even foreign regimes in Iran and China. So I ask directly: will you disclose your income sources and backers? Will you admit if organizations like the Democratic Coalition (Scott Dworkin & friends), the Sixteen Thirty Fund, or even agents of Tehran paid you to attack conservatives? Or do we have to wait for subpoenaed bank records to expose the truth? (Remember, deleting Tweets is easy; deleting wire transfers, not so much.) 4. Will you retract your anti-Semitic conspiracy theories now that reality has intervened? When TikTok finally banned your account last month for your pattern of violent content, you bizarrely blamed “the Jews and the IDF” – as if the Israeli Defense Force secretly runs TikTok. (For the record, TikTok banned you because of your own outrageous conduct, such as posting a fake video depicting the murder of Charlie Kirk and inciting abuse with bots, not because of some Zionist plot.) Now consider the irony: those same “Jews and the IDF” you scapegoated just helped decapitate the Iranian regime that you supported. Israel did exactly what you said would never happen – they materially helped free your people. Will you apologize for that disgusting “blame the Jews” lie? Or are you so deep in hate and delusion that you’ll continue to spew baseless garbage about Jewish conspiracies rather than face the facts? 5. Are you prepared to face the legal consequences of your threats and lies? You have doxxed Supreme Court Justices (right when a man was plotting to assassinate Justice Kavanaugh), and you’ve essentially called for violent confrontation with federal agents.

You’ve threatened law enforcement families, all under the thin veil of “activism.” Here’s a reality check: in the United States, true threats and incitement are not protected speech – and you’re already under federal investigation for exactly this behavior. Overseas, where there’s no First Amendment, your words could get you jailed (or worse) if any of your victims or their governments decide to come after you. Does this concern you at all? You built an online persona thinking you were untouchable, but now DHS is knocking at the door, and even Big Tech found you too toxic to tolerate. Do you really believe you can laugh this off as “logical advice” and not end up in an orange jumpsuit? In short: what’s your endgame, Danesh? The law (and karma) are catching up. Are you ready for that? Consider these questions an opportunity, Danesh – a chance to reclaim whatever shred of integrity might be left. If you truly stand for “accountability,” you should have no problem answering for your own actions. Will you answer, or will you hide (as you did when you skipped court dates and had public meltdowns under basic questioning)? The world is watching, especially now. Questions for Nicholas Chiappetta Mr. Chiappetta, don’t get comfortable – we need to talk about your role in all of this. You have been described as Danesh’s personal “Antifa-connected lawyer,” a legal enabler for his harassment campaigns. In fact, federal sources say Danesh’s whole network – including you – is under investigation for a coordinated harassment-for-hire operation. As an officer of the court, sworn to uphold the Constitution and law, you have some explaining to do as well: 1. How do you reconcile your oath to uphold the Constitution with aiding and abetting Danesh’s anti-constitutional antics? You earned a reputation as the go-to lawyer for Danesh’s smear operations – filing frivolous lawsuits and coaching false “harassment” claims to silence his targets. Meanwhile, your client doxxed Supreme Court justices and urged armed militias to confront federal agents. You of all people should know that’s not “free speech” but intimidation and incitement. So I ask: why are you complicit in this? Do you believe in anything beyond winning for Team Antifa? Where do your loyalties lie – with the rule of law, or with your client’s lawless agenda? You can’t have it both ways, counselor. 2. What possessed you to impersonate an opposing attorney via a fake email account – and do you comprehend how unethical that was?

Judge Boots Danesh Showdown: Nick Chiappetta Criminal Impersonation During one case, you were caught creating a fake email to pose as an opposing lawyer, a deception a federal judge blasted as “ egregious ” misconduct. This isn’t a minor slip; it’s a flashing neon sign of bad faith. Why should anyone trust a word you say in court after you pulled a stunt like that? Have you reported your own behavior to the bar (somehow, I doubt it)? Or are ethical rules just pesky details to be ignored in your pursuit of victory at any cost? In short, are you going to act like a real attorney or a two-bit con artist? The courts – and the public – deserve an answer. 3. Are you a lawyer, or a member of Danesh’s harassment cabal (or both)? Evidence suggests you’ve been an active participant in Danesh’s coordinated “cancel culture” conspiracy. Investigators uncovered a “dark alliance” or cyber cabal linking Danesh, you (his lawyer), and fellow provocateur James McGibney working in concert. Private communications show you all conspiring in these hit jobs.

https://bullyville.news/

This goes way beyond traditional attorney-client representation. So which is it, Mr. Chiappetta: are you acting as legal counsel, or as a partner in crime? Because from where I sit, it looks like you’ve crossed the line into being a co-conspirator. Are you prepared to be held accountable for that? (Remember, being a lawyer doesn’t immunize you from being charged if you further a criminal scheme.) 4. Why have you not withdrawn as counsel for Danesh Noshirvan? This is a man who brags about taking money from an enemy regime to impose Sharia law in America, who incites violence and sows chaos. If you were faithful to your oath to the Constitution, you would have walked away the moment your client started threatening federal agents’ families and undermining the rule of law. Instead, you’ve stuck by him, validating his delusions and enabling his abuses. Is it just the paycheck? Or have you so embraced the Antifa-woke ideology that nothing is off-limits? At this point, the question has to be asked: what won’t you do in the name of “winning”? Creating fake emails, weaponizing the courts with sham filings, running to the police with trumped-up claims to gag hero journalist Joey Camp, who exposed Danesh and his Antifa buddies – you’ve done all that.

https://flgulfnews.com/federal-court-boogeyman-backfire/ When does it end? Frankly, if you had any ethical compass left, you’d realize that the train left the station long ago . So again: why are you still representing this digital terrorist? Do you have an answer that doesn’t involve selling out your duty as an attorney? These questions aren’t hypothetical. They strike at the heart of your professional integrity (or what’s left of it). The public can judge whether your actions befit an officer of the court or a henchman for hire. I’m giving you a chance here to present your side, if you have one. In closing, let me be crystal clear: I seek the truth, not spin. If any factual point I’ve cited above is incorrect, you’re welcome to correct it – but note, every allegation is backed up by receipts (video, court records, affidavits, your own statements) from credible sources, many of which you supplied through your behavior. This is your opportunity to respond in good faith. The Iranian people are on the brink of freedom; the American people are awakening to the games played by paid agitators and their enablers. It’s time for both of you to choose a side: Will it be truth and freedom, or lies and tyranny? I look forward to your prompt reply – or to your silence, which may ultimately say more than you ever could. We think we already know what President Trump thinks. Oh, and do you know when you’ll pay your $62,500 owed in sanctions? We think we already know what President Trump thinks about that, too. Thank you for your attention to this matter! Regards, Richard Luthmann

Writer, Journalist, and Commentator

Not surprisingly, Danesh has offered no public thanks to anyone – reinforcing Luthmann’s portrayal of him as ideologically incapable of celebrating a win for the Persian people.

The episode added another bizarre chapter to an already combustible case where courtroom litigation, internet theatrics, and dark humor collide. it provided rich material for Luthmann and Camp’s commentary – and likely fueled Chiappetta’s panicked attempt at damage control, recognizing that the Fort Myers federal court had been copied.

Judge Boots Danesh Showdown: Witness List Warfare & Chiappetta’s Checkered Past

This courtroom circus didn’t arise in a vacuum – it’s the latest flare-up in a case marked by bad blood and bizarre twists. For context, Danesh Noshirvan had provocatively listed Richard Luthmann as a trial witness, a move Luthmann calls a blatant attempt to harass and muzzle a critical journalist.

Journalist Luthmann Listed on Danesh’s Exhibit List

Journalist Luthmann Listed on Danesh’s Witness List

Luthmann has repeatedly objected to being dragooned into testifying, framing it as an attack on press freedom. He says Noshirvan and Chiappetta subpoenaed him purely to “silence me and chill a free press,” not to uncover truth.

“This isn’t their first time. They tried it in December 2024,” Luthmann said. “All it did was piss me off. The more they keep coming, the more I look at all of this as prelude to the Thunderdome. Jihadi Joe and Nickless just don’t get that. I can’t wait to get in the arena”

Judge Boots Danesh Showdown: Luthmann says he wants Danesh in the “Thunderdome.”

Indeed, Luthmann is an outspoken thorn in their side – documenting Noshirvan’s online exploits and legal misadventures in real time. By naming him as a witness, Noshirvan effectively tried to put the reporter on defense.

That tactic has sparked a running fight over Luthmann’s journalistic role, with Luthmann defiantly refusing to turn over his sources or notes. In late 2025, he even told Chiappetta and company that they could throw him in jail and he “can do 90 days in a trash can” before betraying a source.

In short, the witness list stunt is backfiring – emboldening Luthmann to double down, and arguably leading Chiappetta to commit scarce resources in dealing with additional drama that doesn’t even have an arguable link to Danesh’s claims against Couture and Garramone.

Meanwhile, Judge Steele is clearly losing patience with Team Danesh’s antics. This isn’t the first time Steele has scolded Chiappetta. The judge previously sanctioned Noshirvan and Chiappetta for their conduct in this very litigation, after Chiappetta let his client launch a profane tirade in a deposition and even encouraged Noshirvan to continue harassing the opposing lawyer online.

Judge Steele found Chiappetta’s behavior so outrageous that he said it was hard to imagine “a more direct assault on the integrity of the judiciary short of outright profanity in open court.” That earlier episode cost Noshirvan $62,320 in legal fee sanctions, thanks, in part, to his counsel’s misdeeds. Danesh has yet to pay the sanctions, and sources say it is likely he won’t.

“Monetary sanctions are meaningless because Danesh is a brokester,” Richard Luthmann said. “If it were me, I’d sell the debt to the Hell’s Angels for $1 and let nature take it’s course. Or else, ask for the Thunderdome. But what do I know? I’m just a tough-guy journalist.”

Now Chiappetta’s off-record email caper has earned him a fresh public reprimand. It’s all adding to the portrait of a lawyer in over his head. Chiappetta is already facing serious disciplinary proceedings before the Florida Bar, stemming from prior allegations of misconduct, false advertising, misrepresenting court decisions, and ethical violations that critics say mirror the courtroom behavior now drawing scrutiny in the Noshirvan case.

Judge Boots Danesh Showdown: Nickless Chiappetta – Possession of Paraphernalia

And if you thought Nick Chiappetta’s headaches stop at the courtroom – think again. The 44-year-old attorney has some baggage: a 1998 misdemeanor conviction in Illinois for possession of drug paraphernalia sits on his record. The media duo of Luthmann and Camp have not overlooked these tidbits, gleefully dubbing Chiappetta “ethically challenged” and worse.

——– Original Message ——–

From: Richard Luthmann <richard.luthmann@protonmail.com>

Date: On Thursday, March 5th, 2026 at 2:15 PM

Subject: Re: Safety Concerns and Documentation of Potential Threat Environment – Noshirvan v. Couture et al. (Fort Myers Federal Court) Nickless, Scripture has a way of capturing certain situations better than lawyers ever could. As the Bible reminds us, “Why do you see the speck that is in your brother’s eye, but do not notice the log that is in your own eye?” (Matthew 7:3). In other words, those who live in glass houses should be careful about throwing stones. I am reviewing the material referenced in the attached report concerning records associated with a Nicholas A. Chiappetta , including entries from Illinois and Florida sources—such as a 1998 drug-paraphernalia finding of guilt and other municipal matters reflected in court records (see attached report excerpts, Cook County Municipal Court entries and related records). Before anything moves further, I wanted to ask a simple question: Are you also seeking certified copies of the underlying court records referenced in the attached for verification and completeness? If so, please let me know. It’s always best to ensure the record is accurate and complete before anyone begins making representations about others, particularly from over a decade ago. Thank you for your attention to this matter! Regards, Richard Luthmann

Writer, Journalist, and Commentator

——– Original Message ——–

On Thursday, March 5th, 2026 at 1:41 PM, Nick Chiappetta <nick@chiappettalegal.com> wrote: Certified copy coming soon. Inclusive Case Report 1.pdf Nick Chiappetta | Founder

P. 561-768-4500

F. 561-768-4600

nick@chiappettalegal.com

2101 Vista Pkwy, Suite 258

West Palm Beach, Florida 33411 8401 Lake Worth Rd.,

Lake Worth, Florida 33467

*By Appointment Only*

Chiappetta Sham Artists (Joey Camp Satire) Product Defect | Injury | Defamation | Insurance

www.chiappettalegal.com

“The man lecturing others on propriety was once popped in Cook County for a crack pipe or some related paraphernalia,” Joey Camp said. “You can’t make this up. I wonder if Marta knows he’s a crack head. Maybe I’ll ask her. Nick opened the door to this kind of journalistic inquiry when he asked the federal court to take judicial notice of the bogus Interpool Red Notice in my records, prompted by Danesh and James McGibney.”

As it stands, Noshirvan v. Couture is careening toward that November 30, 2026 trial date with no shortage of fireworks. Judge Steele has effectively put the case on ice for now – time enough, perhaps, for cooler heads to (hopefully) prevail. But given the personalities involved, don’t bet on the quiet.

Danesh Noshirvan’s online theatrics, Richard Luthmann’s relentless exposés, Joey Camp’s social-media snark, and Nick Chiappetta’s flailing attempts at control have combined into a volatile legal cocktail. The judge’s message to “Nickless” was bold and simple: keep it in bounds, or face the music. Whether Chiappetta can rein in his client – and himself – over the coming months remains to be seen.

One thing is certain: if the off-record scheming continues to reach him, Judge Steele stands ready with the sanctions hammer cocked. And this time, it won’t be monetary or ignorable.

In this showdown between a TikTok terror, firebrand journalists, and an embattled lawyer, the court of law is determined to stay in charge – and no one is off the record now.

Share

Share This is For Real.

Leave a comment

Message Richard Luthmann

Visit FLGulfNews.com