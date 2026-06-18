Danesh Gives ICE the Roadmap: Danesh’s smear of Dr. Rigg widened ICE scrutiny after Arlington confirmed missing permit verification at the AT&T-linked job.

LUTHMANN NOTE: Danesh Noshirvan is not protecting immigrants. He is putting them in the crosshairs. His race hustle took a local Arlington contractor dispute and blasted it into a national digital mob event, inviting more scrutiny, more records requests, more legal exposure, and potentially more federal attention. Dr. Bryan Mark Rigg asked for paperwork. Arlington now confirms the crew lacked required permit verification on site. That is the story. Not racism. Compliance. Danesh wanted a villain, so he created one. But if workers, families, contractors — or even his own family — now face immigration scrutiny, Danesh should look in the mirror. He exposed them. This piece is “Danesh Gives ICE The Roadmap,” first available at FL Gulf News.

Richard Luthmann

By Richard Luthmann

The Race Hustle Backfires

(ARLINGTON, TEXAS) – Danesh Noshirvan thought he was doing what Danesh always does: grab a clip, slap a race label on it, feed the mob, and move on before the facts catch up.

But in Arlington, Texas, he may have done something far more destructive than smearing Dr. Bryan Mark Rigg. He may have helped trigger the very governmental and ICE scrutiny that immigrant workers, their families, and the companies using them were supposedly trying to avoid.

That is the grim joke at the center of this story. Danesh postures as the great defender of “brown people” while his reckless race-baiting may have just dragged J&L Utilities, ANSCO, AT&T, Dianna Tovar, the workers, and everyone connected to the crew into a deeper government spotlight.

Dr. Bryan Mark Rigg

The City of Arlington has now confirmed that J&L, the subcontractor of ANSCO and contractor chain under AT&T, had a valid permit — Permit No. 25-101782 — but was required to have verification of that permit on site and did not. That means Dr. Rigg’s central complaint was not racism. It was compliance.

The City also confirmed that AT&T is responsible for vetting contractors and subcontractors as to employment eligibility and criminal background. Read that again. Danesh tried to make this about skin color. The record pulled it back to permits, worker eligibility, documentation, right-of-way rules, and contractor responsibility.

So congratulations, Danesh. By screaming “racist” where a permit file belonged, you may have handed ICE the roadmap.

Dr. Rigg Was Right About the Paperwork

Dr. Bryan Mark Rigg did not walk into his Arlington driveway looking for a fight. He saw workers near his home, near underground infrastructure, near sprinkler lines, fiber lines, gas lines, water lines, and his family’s property.

He asked the questions that every homeowner should ask when strangers begin tearing into the ground: Who are you? Who sent you? Where is your identification? Where are the permits? Who is responsible if something breaks?

Those are not racist questions. Those are lawful questions. They are adult questions. They are questions Texas law appears to protect.

Texas Utilities Code § 55.017 says a telecommunications provider, video provider, or cable service provider with an easement or right-of-way over real property must show proof of identification to the owner when entering the property if the owner requests it.

Arlington’s rules add the practical machinery: permits, city registration, plans on site, marked vehicles, utility locates, homeowner notice, professional conduct, and an on-site contact who can communicate clearly with residents.

Now Arlington’s own response confirms that the crew had a permit but lacked the required verification on site.

From: Lyndsay Mitchell < Lyndsay.Mitchell@arlingtontx.gov >

Sent: Wednesday, May 27, 2026 5:13 PM

To: Tom Ware < Tom.Ware@arlingtontx.gov >; Cherish J ONeal < Cherish.ONeal@arlingtontx.gov >; Charles Munoz < charles.munoz@arlingtontx.gov >; Sarah Stubblefield < Sarah.Stubblefield@arlingtontx.gov >; Tabb Hendrick < Tabb.Hendrick@arlingtontx.gov >

Cc: Trey Yelverton < Trey.Yelverton@arlingtontx.gov >

Subject: RE: Contact Council Member District 4

Councilmember Ware,

We have confirmed that J&L (subcontractor of Ansco, contractor of AT&T) did have a valid permit to perform construction at the site (Permit #25-101782). They are required to always have verification of their permit with them on site and did not on this occasion. To address this, our ROW inspector held another meeting with J&L and Ansco to remind them of requirements in our ROW Ordinance and Construction and Permitting Manual, including having an on-site contact who can communicate clearly with homeowners, having the required permits on-site, providing proper notification to homeowners, and expectations of professionalism while conducting business in Arlington.

It is AT&T’s responsibility to vet their contractors and subcontractors as to employment eligibility and criminal background. We understand [Dr.]. Rigg’s frustrations and have shared the concerns with AT&T so that they may address the matter with their contractors.

I hope this provides some clarity on the situation and the differing roles and responsibilities of the City, AT&T, and AT&T’s contractors. Please feel free to share with [Dr.] Rigg and let me know if you need additional information. Thank you,

Lyndsay

That is the ballgame.

Dr. Rigg was right to ask, insist, and push the contractor chain for answers. The City’s response shows that after the incident, officials held another meeting with J&L and ANSCO to remind them of right-of-way obligations, homeowner communication, permit requirements, notification duties, and professionalism.

Danesh did not check that. He did not care. He saw an opportunity for a race hustle and went hunting.

Danesh Gives ICE The Roadmap: Dealing With Danesh Puts People at Risk

Here is the warning for every worker, immigrant family, contractor, subcontractor, activist, and online clout-chaser who thinks Danesh Noshirvan is your friend: if you deal with Danesh, you are putting people at risk.

Danesh does not protect immigrants. He exploits them. Danesh does not shield workers. He monetizes their pain. Danesh does not calm a situation. He pours gasoline on it, lights the match, and then tells the crowd he is saving the world.

Danesh Gives ICE The Roadmap: Woke Cancel Culture Accountability Influencer, Danesh Noshirvan.

Danesh’s involvement turned a local contractor dispute into a nationalized digital mob event. That means more eyes, more records requests, more city scrutiny, more corporate scrutiny, more legal scrutiny, and more federal scrutiny.

Our investigation shows that several workers connected to this operation had immigration-status problems, criminal-background problems, employment-eligibility problems, documentation problems, and/or fake-paperwork problems.

Danesh did not help them. He put a spotlight on them.

That is why I call him a race hustler. He sells outrage to an audience that wants villains, and he does not care who gets crushed after the upload.

What do I think? I think Danesh looks less like an activist here and more like a collaborator against the very people he claims to defend — a RAT against his own cause. He took a local contractor dispute, turned it into content, nationalized it for clout, and may have invited the exact scrutiny immigrant workers and their families dread most.

Danesh Gives ICE The Roadmap: Mega Influencer Danesh Noshirvan is out for himself.

That is a sad existence for someone who claims political activism is at his core. If his supposed mission is protecting vulnerable people, then using them as props in a race-hustle video is not activism. It is exploitation. It is the textbook definition of hypocrisy: posture as the defender, monetize the outrage, then vanish when real people face government scrutiny, job loss, detention, deportation, legal exposure, or family panic.

So yes, if immigrants get detained, deported, investigated, fired, exposed, or dragged into enforcement because Danesh decided to turn their job site into content, that belongs on the smear machine. He did not calm the situation or protect anyone. He put a spotlight on the workers, the contractor chain, the permit problem, employment eligibility, criminal background vetting, and every weak spot in the operation — then called himself righteous while other people absorbed the blast.

And the ugliest part is that Danesh will never pay the price his targets pay. He will still be behind a screen, still chasing attention, still pretending he is morally superior, while real people deal with lawyers, government agencies, employers, police reports, ICE interest, and family panic.

Danesh is not accountability. He is collateral damage with a Wi-Fi signal.

Danesh Gives ICE The Roadmap: The Marine Historian Brought the File

Danesh picked the wrong man when he picked Dr. Bryan Mark Rigg. Rigg is not a disposable target for the outrage economy. He is a historian, author, former professor, former Marine Corps officer, father, financial professional, and scholar whose work includes Hitler’s Jewish Soldiers.

Dr. Rigg has spent years studying Jewish identity, Nazi racial law, military history, and the poisonous insanity of state-sponsored racial classification. Calling that man racist because he asked for documentation was not merely false. It was grotesque.

Hitler’s Jewish Soldiers by Dr. Bryan Mark Rigg, PhD

Danesh’s attack also carried the stink of ideological targeting. Dr. Rigg’s IDF-related background, his Jewish-history work, his Marine Corps service, and his refusal to bow to the mob made him the perfect villain for Danesh’s audience.

The smear was never about truth; they never are. It was about fitting Dr. Rigg into a prebuilt cartoon: white man, homeowner, law-and-order, asks about documentation — therefore racist.

That is not journalism. That is lazy race-baiting for children.

But Dr. Rigg did what serious men do. He documented and preserved. He went to counsel and demanded retractions. He pushed the contractor chain, pursued city officials, and forced the record into daylight.

Now that record is moving. Arlington has confirmed the missing on-site permit verification and pointed to AT&T’s responsibility for vetting employment eligibility and criminal background.

FL Gulf News

Danesh Gives ICE The Roadmap: What Hath Danesh Wrought?

The irony may now be eating its own tail. Danesh Noshirvan set out to weaponize Dr. Bryan Mark Rigg’s lawful demand for documentation at an Arlington, Texas, job site, but sources tell us the blowback may not stop with J&L Utilities, ANSCO, AT&T, Dianna Tovar, and the workers Danesh blasted into the public square.

Dianna Tovar

Dianna Tovar, married to the J&L Utilities worker. Her conclusion: “Everyone is RACIST!”

Dianna Tovar, married to the J&L Utilities worker. Her conclusion: “Everyone is RACIST!”

Dianna Tovar and the J&L Utilities worker, apparently her husband.

Dianna Tovar, married to the J&L Utilities worker. Her conclusion: “Everyone is RACIST!”

Dianna Tovar, married to the J&L Utilities worker. Her conclusion: “Everyone is RACIST!”

The scrutiny is widening, and sources say ICE and DHS have picked up the trail.

Now, those same sources say federal officials have received information concerning the immigration and naturalization history of Danesh’s own mother, identified in records supplied to this newsroom as Helen Akram Noshirvan, including allegations that she may still hold allegiance to the Islamic Republic of Iran and that her citizenship may have been procured by fraud.

Danesh Gives ICE The Roadmap: Naturalization papers for Danesh’s mother. Sources say they are under scrutiny.

Those allegations are not findings. They are leads. But in this climate, leads become files, files become referrals, and referrals become court fights.

That is where Acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche and Trump’s Justice Department enter the picture. The Trump administration has reportedly intensified denaturalization efforts against naturalized citizens suspected of immigration fraud, including by moving USCIS lawyers into DOJ workstreams and prioritizing cases involving allegedly fraudulent naturalization applications.

The Trump DOJ has shortlisted hundreds of potential denaturalization targets, while USCIS has identified thousands of potential cases, with USCIS guidance calling for dramatically higher monthly denaturalization referrals than historical averages.

So here is the question the Mega Influencer should answer: What hath Danesh wrought?

He wanted a race clip. Danesh’s content created a municipal file. He wanted to humiliate a Marine historian.

Danesh’s content helped pull contractors, workers, employment eligibility, criminal background vetting, and now possibly even his own family’s immigration history into the same furnace.

Danesh brought a cancel-culture mob, an AI-bot army, and plenty of virtue-signaling noise. But what he really brought was heat on vulnerable people he claims to defend, including his own mother.

Danesh Noshirvan does not expose racism. He exposes workers, families, and immigrants for content. Even his own.

And he does not apologize, because that is what race hustlers do.

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