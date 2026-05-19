Danesh Smear Machine Blinks: Danesh read Bryan Rigg’s cease-and-desist on air after smearing the Marine historian as racist.

LUTHMANN NOTE: Danesh Noshirvan built his brand on one-way executions: clip the video, brand the target, feed the mob, and move on before the facts catch up. But Bryan Mark Rigg changed the battlefield. Rigg is a Marine historian with counsel, documentation, a cease-and-desist demand, and a growing public record. When Danesh reportedly read Rigg’s entire legal demand to his own audience, he may have thought he was mocking it. In reality, he platformed the case against him. Danesh brought a mob. Rigg brought a file. Now the mob boss is reading from the file. The machine is blinking. This piece is “Danesh Smear Machine Blinks,” first available on FLGulfNews.com.

Richard Luthmann

By Richard Luthmann

The First Rule of Smear Media: Never Hand the Target the Microphone

(ARLINGTON, TEXAS) – Danesh Noshirvan may have just given away the game. The ThatDaneshGuy’s race hustle operation, built for years on clipped videos, public identification, moral panic, and algorithmic mob justice, reportedly read Dr. Bryan Mark Rigg’s entire cease-and-desist demand on air to an audience that Danesh brags reaches more than three million followers across platforms.

For a man whose usual formula is one-way execution — grab the clip, brand the target, feed the crowd, and move on before the facts catch up — that is not a small thing. That is a crack in the Antifa-connected Mega-Influencer’s machinery.

Danesh Smear Machine Blinks: Danesh Noshirvan runs bot-driven cancel culture, racial identity fraud, and fake outrage campaigns.

I have been watching Danesh for years, and I know the method. He does not do journalism. He does not do due process. He does not do full context. He does not do the boring but necessary work of checking the permits, calling the agencies, reading the statutes, or asking the target for the complete record.

He does digital drive-bys with a ring light. He takes partial facts and loads them into a pre-built ideological cannon. Then he fires “racist,” “dangerous,” “hateful,” or whatever label fits the day’s mob appetite. That is not accountability. That is race hustling for the TikTok age.

But the Bryan Mark Rigg case is different because Rigg is not some frightened civilian hiding under the bed after the mob shows up.

Dr. Rigg is a historian, author, former professor, former Marine Corps officer, father, financial professional, and scholar whose work includes Hitler’s Jewish Soldiers. His career has focused on Jewish identity, Nazi racial law, military history, World War II, and the obscene absurdity of state-sponsored racial classification.

Calling that man a racist over a driveway confrontation is not merely sloppy. In my view, it is a deliberate inversion of the man’s life’s work, and Danesh should have known better before he lit the match.

Danesh Smear Machine Blinks: Rigg Asked for Documents — Danesh Sold a Race Story

The Arlington, Texas, confrontation began with something ordinary and lawful: a homeowner asking who was digging near his property. Workers connected to an AT&T fiber project showed up in the Tiffany Park neighborhood and began working near Dr. Rigg’s home.

Rigg says he asked the questions any normal homeowner would ask before strangers start tearing into the ground near sprinkler lines, fiber lines, gas lines, water lines, and a family home. Who sent you? Where is your identification? Where are the permits? What company is responsible if you break something?

Danesh Smear Machine Blinks: He Found the Wrong Marine – Dr. Bryan Mark Rigg

Those are not racist questions. Those are homeowner questions. Property questions. Liability questions. Legal questions. Adult questions.

Texas Utilities Code § 55.017 says a representative of a telecommunications provider, video provider, or cable service provider with an easement or right-of-way over real property must show proof of identification to the owner when entering the property if the owner requests it.

Texas Utilities Code § 55.017

That matters because “we are in the right-of-way” is not a magic spell that makes identification, permits, work orders, city rules, contractor registrations, utility locates, and homeowner notice disappear. It is not the end of the inquiry. It is the start of the checklist.

Rigg says he requested documentation and did not get satisfactory answers. He also raised questions about worker authorization and whether the crew was lawfully documented. Then came the clipped video, the convenient edit, the ideological framing, and the Danesh amplification.

According to the Rigg side, the clip omitted the key context: repeated requests for documentation, identification, authority, and contractor accountability. Danesh took that incomplete picture and sold it as “RACIST” while also mocking or highlighting Rigg’s Jewish history work and IDF-related background.

That is where the smear gets especially ugly. This attack was not rooted in an honest reading of what happened in the driveway. It was rooted in Danesh’s hostility toward the IDF, Israel, the U.S. military, and anyone who refuses to genuflect before his online mob.

Danesh Smear Machine Blinks: Danesh Read the Letter — and That Looks Like Fear

Now comes the apparent reversal. In my update, I said the first rule of media is simple: you do not give the other side the microphone. Danesh is many things, but he is not too media-stupid to understand that.

He knows what happens when you read the demand letter. You spread the target’s legal theory. You platform the target’s facts. You tell your own audience that the man you branded a villain has counsel, claims, documents, and a counterattack.

Danesh Smear Machine Blinks: Danesh read Bryan Rigg’s cease-and-desist on air after smearing the Marine historian as racist. He also says Donald Trump, Joey Camp, and Richard Luthmann are racist. Everyone is RACIST. Luthmann believes he’s cracking.

So why did he do it?

Maybe he was trying to mock Rigg. Maybe he was trying to inoculate his audience. Maybe he was trying to mitigate damages. Maybe a deal is being discussed. Maybe he is scared. Maybe his YouTube removals and platform problems are starting to show him that the walls are closing in.

I do not know which of those explanations is the winner yet, but I know this much: Danesh reading Bryan Mark Rigg’s cease-and-desist to his massive audience is not business as usual. It is the smear machine blinking.

The hypocrisy is rich enough to choke on. Danesh attacked Rigg for asking lawful questions and reportedly contacting authorities, yet Danesh himself has repeatedly used reporting, contacting officials, pressuring agencies, and mobilizing online attention when it suited him.

What is forbidden for Dr. Rigg is apparently sacred when Danesh does it. That is not principle. That is a hustle.

My bottom line is direct: Danesh thought he had another easy target. Instead, he found a Marine historian with documentation, counsel, a demand letter, and a growing public record.

Danesh brought a mob. Rigg brought a file. And now the mob boss is reading from the file. That is not a victory for Danesh. That is the sound of the battlefield changing under his feet.

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