Delusional Danesh’s Frivolous Dismissal Motion comes two days after Judge Steele’s sanctions, cementing his legal and reputational collapse.

NOTE: This piece first appeared in FLGulfNews.com.

M. Thomas Nast

Frankie Pressman

Richard Luthmann

“Delusional Danesh” is at it again. He filed a motion on August 14, 2025, to dismiss Patrick Trainor’s counterclaims two days after a federal judge eviscerated his case.

Judge John E. Steele issued the devastating Opinion and Order on August 12, 2025. Danesh’s filing shows a high level of detachment from reality, suggesting that he and his lawyer either failed to read and understand the judge’s instructions or are simply indifferent to them.

Courtroom sketch of U.S. District Judge John E. Steele

The filing – drafted by his beleaguered attorney Nick Chiappetta – is as nutty as its author. It rehashes baseless arguments and demands that Trainor’s claims be tossed, flying in the face of both facts and law.

Chiappetta, fresh off a public judicial spanking, apparently learned nothing. He cobbled together a frivolous brief that reads more like fan fiction than legal reasoning.

The motion’s logic is unhinged: Noshirvan portrays himself as the victim and Trainor as the villain, even as an authoritative court ruling just painted a very different picture. It leans on flimsy assertions (and even input from Danesh’s ally James McGibney) to label Trainor’s counter-suit meritless – a narrative flatly contradicted by the record.

Attorney Patrick Trainor

In Judge Steele’s factual findings two days prior, he concluded that aside from one minor tangent, “none of the other evidence establishes any of the allegations” Danesh leveled at his opponents. The judge even noted that Danesh’s much-touted “evidence” against Trainor “does not say that Trainor conspired with [Joey] Camp,” gutting Danesh’s conspiracy theories.

In short, Noshirvan’s bid to kill Trainor’s claims is baseless and procedurally doomed – a desperate Hail Mary from a litigant who seems off his rocker. Delusional Danesh’s motion isn’t just meritless; it’s a last gasp of a case on life support.

Judge Steele’s Scathing Order Shreds Danesh’s Delusions

If Danesh expected his motion to be taken seriously, Judge Steele’s August 12 order should shatter that illusion. In a scathing opinion, U.S. District Judge John E. Steele lowered the boom on Danesh and his team.

The federal judge slapped Noshirvan with sanctions and a stern warning that crystallizes who the real bad actor is. Steele ordered Danesh to pay the defendants’ legal fees and bluntly warned that “if [Noshirvan] engages in similar conduct in the future… he will be subject to more severe sanctions, which may include dismissal of his case.”

Danesh Noshirvan uses the federal courts to sue and doxxes the federal judiciary and anyone else when it suits him.

In other words, Delusional Danesh is one misstep away from having his entire lawsuit tossed out – a delicious irony as he attempts to dismiss Trainor’s claims. Steele’s ruling is an authoritative legal takedown of Danesh’s antics. The judge found that Danesh’s courtroom behavior wasn’t just improper – it was perpetrated in “subjective bad faith” and “could only have been committed in bad faith.”

He recounted how Noshirvan falsely blasted opposing counsel and incited an online mob. The order notes that Danesh’s communications were “false and intentionally made to incite followers to engage in foreseeable harassment and intimidation.”

These damning findings demolish the very foundation of Danesh’s motion. How can Noshirvan credibly call Trainor’s counters frivolous when a federal judge has branded Danesh the real wrongdoer? Steele effectively labeled Danesh’s lawsuit a sham, writing that the “judicial finding demolishes Danesh’s pretenses of acting in good faith” and proves he was “waging a hate-fueled campaign under the guise of a lawsuit.”

That is the law of the land now – Steele’s ruling stands as the final word on Danesh’s tactics. In the face of this scathing order, Danesh’s new motion comes off as not only delusional but downright absurd. Judge Steele’s opinion didn’t just contradict Danesh’s arguments – it obliterated them. The bench has spoken, and it left Delusional Danesh’s dismissal bid in ashes.

Trainor Triumphant as Danesh Falters

Patrick Trainor emerges from this legal brawl as the clear victor. While Danesh flails with frivolous motions, Trainor stays righteous and sharp, letting the court’s rebuke of Danesh speak for itself.

Judge Steele’s ruling essentially vindicates Trainor’s stance. It confirms that Danesh – not Trainor – crossed the line. Noshirvan’s entire narrative of being the victim has imploded. The federal court flat-out rejected Danesh’s conspiracy claims against Trainor, finding zero evidence to support Danesh’s wild accusations.

Judge Steele took judicial notice that Danesh is a Mega Influencer with over 2.5 million followers across all platforms.

In contrast, Trainor’s counterclaims now stand on a solid footing, bolstered by the court’s recognition of Danesh’s bad faith conduct. Steele’s order is more than a slap on the wrist; it’s a resounding judicial smackdown that flips the script in Trainor’s favor.

Danesh’s lawsuit is “floundering” and on its last legs – as the court warned, one more stunt and “his whole case could get tossed”. That leaves Trainor in the driver’s seat. His legal strategy has been validated by the judge’s findings, which expose Danesh’s bad faith and lies.

The result is plain: Trainor’s position is fortified by the truth, and Danesh’s is undermined by his own misconduct. In this showdown, the law and facts favor Trainor, and Judge Steele’s opinion cements that reality. The court’s message is clear – Patrick Trainor was on the right side of the law, and Delusional Danesh’s attacks on him were baseless. After Steele’s ruling, Trainor stands triumphant while Danesh’s legal offensive lies in smoking ruins.

Allies in Absurdity: Chiappetta and McGibney

Danesh’s legal allies aren’t faring much better. Nick Chiappetta, the attorney who penned Danesh’s frivolous motion, just had his reputation obliterated in open court. Judge Steele issued a formal public reprimand against Chiappetta by name, finding that he “failed to meet the professional standards expected from officers of the court.”

Attorney “Nickless” Nick Chiappetta, an “ambulance chaser” as per Richard Luthmann.

In the judge’s eyes, Chiappetta acted in bad faith right alongside his client. This is a stinging black mark for a lawyer who comes off as being in over his head. Chiappetta – whom Danesh foe Richard Luthmann derisively nicknamed “Nickless” – earned that moniker. He sat by while Danesh launched obscene tirades and even green-lit Danesh’s online harassment campaign.

As Luthmann quipped, Chiappetta is a “dog-bite lawyer masquerading as a litigator,” and now there’s judicial validation that “Nickless couldn’t litigate his way out of a paper bag.”

Meanwhile, Danesh’s other comrade, James McGibney, tried to bolster Danesh’s conspiracy tales with a sworn declaration. That effort fizzled. Judge Steele noted that McGibney’s affidavit didn’t even accuse Trainor of wrongdoing – it “does not say that Trainor conspired with Camp” – and provided no bombshell to rescue Danesh’s case.

McGibney’s input turned out to be a damp squib, offering nothing of substance to justify Danesh’s attacks on Trainor. In the end, Danesh’s allies have only added to the farce. Chiappetta is publicly shamed and on notice, and McGibney’s contributions fell flat.

The authorities have spoken: this crew’s legal tactics are delusional, baseless, and bound for failure. Judge Steele’s ruling didn’t just single out Danesh – it also put his enablers in the crosshairs. Now, Delusional Danesh, “Nickless Nick,” and their friends face the consequences of their frivolous crusade, with Patrick Trainor standing tall on the high ground of truth and law.

