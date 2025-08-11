Delusional Danesh’s Theme Park Skip Triggers Court Showdown

Delusional Danesh’s Theme Park Skip: On Aug 27, Judge Mizell decides if $20M defamation case against Noshirvan ends in sanctions or default.

Rick LaRivière

Richard Luthmann

Michael Volpe

TikTok “accountability” influencer Danesh Noshirvan – known online as @ThatDaneshGuy – was a no-show at a mandatory federal court conference in Fort Myers on July 17.

Instead of facing the judge in a $20 million defamation case, the 38-year-old ditched court to play at a theme park and tape a podcast.

Delusional Danesh’s Theme Park Skip: On July 17, Danesh Noshirvan was a no-show before Judge Mizell. He had a prior engagement with the Super Mario Brothers.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Nicholas Mizell was not amused. In a blistering order the next day, Mizell noted Noshirvan’s unexplained absence and ordered him to “show cause” why he shouldn’t be sanctioned – or even hit with sanctions or a default judgment – for flouting the court:



TEXT ORDER. Defendant Danesh Noshirvan failed to appear for an in-person Rule 16 conference scheduled on July 17, 2025. Yet, he never requested a continuance, nor did he contact the court. In addition, Noshirvan failed to engage in a planning conference and file a case management report in violation of our local rules and orders. See M.D. Fla. R. 3.02; Civil Action Order, Doc. 3 at 3. The Civil Action Order also directs the parties to meet and confer about selecting a mediator when filing a CMR, but Noshirvan ignored that directive as well. As such, by August 1, 2025, Noshirvan must show cause why he should not be sanctioned or held in default for failing to appear or otherwise defend. Noshirvan’s show cause response must be under oath and corroborated by something other than his personal statement. Signed by Magistrate Judge Nicholas P. Mizell on 7/18/2025. (TLP) (Entered: 07/18/2025)

Danesh’s response was less than stellar, more of a “dog ate my homework” excuse. The Court was not pleased.

Now the social media vigilante must haul himself to Fort Myers on August 27, 2025, to explain his truancy, in what’s shaping up to be an explosive courtroom confrontation.

NOTICE of hearing: re: 49 Response to Order to Show Cause, 46 Order to Show Cause; Evidentiary Hearing set for 8/27/2025 at 01:30 PM in Ft. Myers Courtroom 5 C before Magistrate Judge Nicholas P. Mizell. (WRW) (Entered: 08/01/2025)

After also blowing off multiple pre-trial obligations – failing to confer with the opposing party, ignoring a case-management meeting, and stalling on choosing a mediator – Noshirvan has “stonewalled the litigation at every turn,” court filings say. Judge Mizell was warned that Noshirvan’s pattern of non-compliance “threatens the orderly administration of justice” and “warrants remedial action.”

By ghosting basic court rules, the TikTok provocateur now faces a judicial wrath that could torpedo his defense entirely.

Delusional Danesh’s Theme Park Skip: Vacation Alibi Shattered by Theme Park Evidence

Noshirvan tried to pass off his absence as an innocent mix-up. In a sworn declaration, he claimed he “forgot to add the hearing” to his calendar and was away on a long-scheduled family vacation in California. Missing court was a “genuine mistake,” the influencer insisted under oath, not disrespect.

Danesh Declaration 1

Danesh Declaration 2

Danesh attached “evidence” to his response. He said he had a “family vacation.”

Danesh Plane Ticket 1

Danesh Plane Ticket 2

The evidence is remarkably poor. He attached a singular booked ticket for the “family vacation.” Moreover, the ticket only shows general flight numbers and not a specific itinerary. Danesh failed to detail the dates of arrival and departure, and who actually traveled with him on the “family vacation.”

Danesh also submitted a sworn statement to the court, which may prove to be extremely problematic.

Delusional Danesh’s Theme Park Skip: Affidavit submitted to the MDFL Federal Court

Delusional Danesh’s sworn declaration about missing the July 17 federal court conference is now under a harsh spotlight. By claiming he “forgot to add” the hearing to his calendar and was unaware of it until social media posts surfaced, he painted the absence as an “innocent mistake.”

However, if Judge Mizell finds this was a knowing falsehood, it could amount to perjury, a federal offense punishable by fines and up to five years in prison.

In the civil context, it could also justify severe sanctions, including adverse evidentiary rulings or even a default judgment in Luthmann’s $20 million defamation case. This would effectively hand Luthmann victory without a trial and permanently damage Noshirvan’s credibility before the court.

Receipts show that Delusional Danesh has a whole lot to worry about.

At the very hour Noshirvan was supposed to log into the July 17 conference, he was living it up at Universal Studios Hollywood, riding Mario Kart™: Bowser’s Challenge – an immersive theme-park thrill ride – instead of appearing before Judge Mizell.

And he didn’t stop there. Later that same day, Noshirvan popped up on Snow Tha Product’s Los Angeles-based talk show, co-hosting a two-hour podcast while his court session was in progress.

The “family vacation” alibi gets even flimsier. In the days after, investigators tracked the globetrotting TikToker to Las Vegas, where he filmed fresh content at a swanky Hilton resort on the Strip.

Delusional Danesh’s Theme Park Skip: Content Creation at Elara Las Vegas

In short, Noshirvan was enjoying coast-to-coast leisure and clout-chasing while ghosting a federal judge. The damning evidence flatly contradicts his plea of an “honest mistake,” setting the stage for an awkward reckoning when he faces Judge Mizell on August 27.

Defamation Feud Erupts Over “Pedophile” Slur

This legal showdown stems from a scorched-earth feud Noshirvan ignited by branding Richard Luthmann a “pedophile” online. Luthmann – a former New York lawyer-turned-investigative journalist – responded by slapping the TikTok star with a $20 million defamation lawsuit.

In Florida, falsely calling someone a pedophile is defamation per se, presumed harmful as a matter of law. Luthmann’s amended complaint paints Noshirvan’s entire operation as a “digital terror campaign” – a systematic online crusade to destroy reputations and silence critics.

On his webcast, The Unknown Podcast, Luthmann and co-host Michael Volpe have unmasked Noshirvan’s tactics in no-holds-barred fashion. Luthmann has bluntly labeled him a “digital terrorist” with a cult-like mob of followers, accusing him of maliciously weaponizing social media to ruin lives.

As evidence, Luthmann points to victims like Texas high school coach Aaron De La Torre, who took his own life after Noshirvan falsely painted him as a child predator.

When Dr. Phil asked Noshirvan if he’d feel responsible if someone died due to his online shaming campaigns, the TikToker coolly answered “no.”

To Luthmann, Noshirvan isn’t any do-gooder – he’s a “predator” who exploits and intimidates others for clout and profit. Little wonder Luthmann is not just seeking damages, but complete vindication.

Predator & Swinger Claims Come Back to Bite Danesh

In a twist, Noshirvan has tried to play victim in court as well – filing his own defamation suit in Fort Myers, complaining that being called a “predator” and “swinger” hurt his reputation.

But those labels may be more fact than slander. During a recent episode of The Unknown Podcast, Luthmann and Volpe revealed that Noshirvan’s wife, Hannah, testified under oath that the couple is in an “open relationship.” She even admitted participating in a threesome that was featured on Noshirvan’s now-defunct OnlyFans account – a romp memorialized in court evidence.

Danesh Noshirvan has not produced the 18 U.S.C. § 2257 model releases and exposed himself to perjury, ID theft, and OF felony.

One of the women in that video was Hannah herself; the other? Unidentified. And that’s a legal problem.

Danesh Jumps the Shark: Noshirvan falsely accuses Black civil rights attorney of racism, exposes himself to perjury, ID theft, and OF felony.

Under federal law, adult content producers must obtain age-verification releases from all performers, yet Noshirvan failed to secure any paperwork for his mystery co-star. He was reportedly kicked off OnlyFans for this lapse.

Hannah Butcher Noshirvan

Danesh Noshirvan and Hannah Butcher Noshirvan

If that unidentified woman was under 18 or never verified, the influencer’s “swinger” escapades may have crossed into federal felony territory.

As for “predator,” a flyer in his Pennsylvania hometown slapped that label on Noshirvan – and by the textbook definition, it fits.

Even U.S. Senator Ted Cruz has singled out Noshirvan for doxxing Supreme Court justices after the Dobbs decision, linking the TikToker’s actions to the ominous atmosphere that led to an attempt on Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s life.

Delusional Danesh’s Theme Park Skip: High-Stakes Showdown Set for August 27

All eyes now turn to August 27 in Courtroom 5C, where Noshirvan must finally face the music. Judge Mizell’s show-cause order makes it clear that severe consequences are on the table – up to and including default judgment, which would hand Luthmann an automatic win and potentially a hefty damages award.

Courtroom sketch of U.S. Magistrate Judge Nicholas Mizell

In plain terms, if Noshirvan can’t satisfy the judge, he could lose this case on the spot. Meanwhile, Luthmann isn’t just looking for a payday; he’s out to stop what he sees as a one-man wrecking crew.

“This guy belongs in prison,” Luthmann declared, saying he cares less about collecting a penny than seeing Noshirvan’s digital reign of terror put to an end.

He’s even petitioned the court for an order to curb Noshirvan’s newest tactic – accusing Luthmann of “harassment” for contacting him through proper legal channels. Luthmann’s motion asks the judge to explicitly affirm that communications made under court rules are lawful and not intimidation.

This preemptive strike aims to prevent Noshirvan from crying foul to local police over routine litigation steps.

After months of dodges and drama, the stage is set for a dramatic reckoning. The August 27 hearing in Fort Myers promises to be a wild showdown.

A TikTok avenger’s online bravado will finally be tested under oath, and a no-nonsense judge will decide if this social media vigilante walks away unscathed or gets a long-overdue comeuppance.

