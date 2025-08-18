Same Kind of Predator? Danesh Noshirvan and Jeremy Hales

Same Kind of Predator? Danesh Noshirvan & Jeremy Hales face justice as their tactics, lawsuits, and harassment collapse in Florida federal court.

NOTE: This piece first appeared on FLGulfNews.com.

Dick LaFontaine

Michael Volpe

Richard Luthmann: Report or Die Trying.

Cancel Culture’s Predatory Duo

Merriam-Webster defines a predator as “one who injures or exploits others for personal gain or profit.”

Danesh Noshirvan and Jeremy Hales fit that definition without a doubt. They are an online dynamic duo of dangerous cancel culture, each preying on critics under the guise of righteous crusades.

Same Kind of Predator: Mega Influencer Danesh Noshirvan

One prowls on TikTok and Instagram—the other hunts on YouTube.

Both men deploy the same merciless tactics to silence anyone in their way.

Jeremy Hales runs a popular YouTube channel with over 750,000 followers. He has a history of using lawsuits as weapons.

Same Kind of Predator: YouTuber Jeremy Hales

“He sues people frivolously,” investigative journalist Michael Volpe said on The Unknown Podcast. “He served the wrong person and crowed about it… I don’t think he cares.”

Hales treats the legal system like a personal hammer to smash critics. He doesn’t care if his claims have merit as long as they generate attention.

“He doesn’t care if it’s lawful,” co-host Richard Luthmann said. “He’s just gonna create content. His fans are stupid.”

Hales stirs up his audience with fabricated drama, exploiting loyal followers as attack dogs against his targets.

“It’s not harmless fun. Jeremy Hales repeatedly attacks the elderly and disabled,” Luthmann said. “Senior citizen Ray Bonecrusher‘s wife is seriously ill. What Jeremy Hales has done to those poor people has earned him a one-way ticket to Hell. He should get on his knees and beg for the Lord’s forgiveness.”

Danesh Noshirvan also operates as a Woke social media vigilante. He builds clout by doxxing and shaming people on the internet.

“He doxes people, including the U.S. Supreme Court,” Volpe said. “He doxed one Texas High School Football Coach so much that he committed suicide. He turned Aaron De La Torre into a child abuser in the media when he wasn’t. He’s a very bad guy.”

Noshirvan has weaponized his millions of followers to ruin lives. He publicly smears victims with lies and rallies his online mob to dogpile them.

His tactics have driven people to despair—and worse—all for his own notoriety and profit.

Same Kind of Predator Playbook: DARVO and Defamation

Both men deploy a similar arsenal of dirty tricks. They deflect blame, feign victimhood, and escalate conflicts.

Psychologists have a term for it: DARVO – Deny, Attack, Reverse Victim and Offender. Each pretends to be the prey while acting as the predator.

They constantly cry “harassment” even as they hound others.

Hales and Noshirvan even enlist law enforcement in their schemes. After Volpe emailed Hales for comment, an Ohio police officer called and warned him to “not contact Jeremy Hales anymore” or face a harassment charge.

Luthmann received a similar message from out-of-state cops telling him not to “talk to Danesh.” For both men, this is a calculated tactic to intimidate and silence critics.

“They both use harassment as both a sword and a shield,” Volpe observed, noting how each man turns around and claims to be the victim.

This playbook extends to the courtroom and online smears.

Danesh has gone so far as to doxx the Justices of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Both predators have publicly lied about their targets, then raced to sue those same people for defamation.

“They like to file frivolous defamation lawsuits,” Volpe said, pointing to yet another parallel.

They also behave badly under oath. Noshirvan barged into a deposition—cursing at opposing lawyers and later smearing one attorney as a “racist” on social media.

Hales, likewise, was nonresponsive and combative in his deposition, even hurling insults at a lawyer.

“They both like to misbehave in depositions,” Volpe said.

Different platform, same strategy – these guys are working out of the same playbook.

Reckoning in Florida

After years of brazen bullying, both Noshirvan and Hales face federal court battles. These legal fights could bring them down.

Courtroom sketch of U.S. District Judge John E. Steele

A judge has already exposed Noshirvan’s antics.

“Judge Steele saw right through this guy’s bullshit,” Luthmann said after a scathing 30-page Opinion and Order against Noshirvan issued on August 12, 2025.

The judge dismissed most of Noshirvan’s defamation and conspiracy theory claims as baseless and highlighted his “bad faith” tactics.

Judge Steele even took the rare step of admonishing the conduct of Noshirvan’s attorney, Nick Chiappetta, for enabling the smear campaign.

Nicholas “Nickless” Chiappetta [L] and Danesh Noshirvan [R] leaving Fort Myers federal court.

Luthmann has since alerted the Florida Bar to Judge Steele’s Opinion and Order detailing Chiappetta’s ethical breaches and notified these Florida Attorneys who serve on the Florida Bar Grievance Committee:

Here is what Richard Luthmann said:

From: Richard Luthmann <richard.luthmann@protonmail.com>

Date: On Wednesday, August 13th, 2025 at 7:13 AM

Subject: Request for Immediate Disciplinary Action – Attorney Nicholas A. Chiappetta – Public Reprimand and Judicial Findings in Noshirvan v. Couture, Case No. 2:23-cv-1218-JES-KCD (M.D. Fla.)

To: agonzalez@gonzalezcartwright.com <agonzalez@gonzalezcartwright.com>, kdillard1@pbc.gov <kdillard1@pbc.gov>, kjoseph@floridabar.org <kjoseph@floridabar.org>, grasford.smith@akerman.com <grasford.smith@akerman.com>, daniel@ftlinjurylaw.com <daniel@ftlinjurylaw.com>, mgore@jonesfoster.com <mgore@jonesfoster.com>, marcsinensky@gmail.com <marcsinensky@gmail.com>, kemar@goldbergandrosen.com <kemar@goldbergandrosen.com>, cmontgomery@hamiltonmillerlaw.com <cmontgomery@hamiltonmillerlaw.com>, kburke@pioffl.com <kburke@pioffl.com>, rberman@floridabar.org <rberman@floridabar.org>, mjgelfand@gelfandarpe.com <mjgelfand@gelfandarpe.com>, lindsayadlerlaw@gmail.com <lindsayadlerlaw@gmail.com>, ngordon@gunster.com <ngordon@gunster.com>, vhazzard@conradscherer.com <vhazzard@conradscherer.com>, kristen.mcmullen@akerman.com <kristen.mcmullen@akerman.com>, heather@greenhillstohlman.com <heather@greenhillstohlman.com>, eroy@sasserlaw.com <eroy@sasserlaw.com>, destiny@kellerswan.com <destiny@kellerswan.com>, nate@sodhispoont.com <nate@sodhispoont.com>, jph@searcylaw.com <jph@searcylaw.com>, zmohammed@attorneygl.com <zmohammed@attorneygl.com>, richard.valuntas@myfloridalegal.com <richard.valuntas@myfloridalegal.com>

CC: Nick Chiappetta <nick@chiappettalegal.com> Dear Members of the Grievance Committee, I write to formally bring to your attention the August 12, 2025, Opinion and Order of United States District Judge John E. Steele in Noshirvan v. Couture, et al., Case No. 2:23-cv-1218-JES-KCD, pending in the Middle District of Florida. In this Order, Judge Steele publicly reprimanded Florida Bar member Nicholas A. Chiappetta for conduct in direct violation of the Rules Regulating the Florida Bar. https://www.chiappettalegal.com/ The Court found that Mr. Chiappetta: Acted in bad faith in connection with a deposition and its aftermath. Declined to restrain his client’s misconduct, despite repeated opportunities and professional obligations to do so. Enabled and greenlit his client’s online harassment and incitement, after initially advising the client to remove a defamatory Substack post targeting opposing counsel. Exhibited a “lingering belief” that his client’s sanctionable conduct was “understandable” given the circumstances, despite clear violations of professional standards. Judge Steele’s sanction against Mr. Chiappetta is unequivocal: “Nicholas Chiappetta has failed to meet the professional standards expected from officers of the court in connection with the deposition and its aftermath. Chiappetta must adhere to all the Rules Regulating the Florida Bar, including not to… engage in conduct… prejudicial to the administration of justice… including… disparag[ing], humil[iating], or discriminat[ing]… on any basis.” (Opinion & Order, Aug. 12, 2025) This is not a contested or ambiguous finding. The Court’s ruling is final as to the ethical reprimand, even though the broader litigation continues. The public trust in the legal profession demands swift and decisive disciplinary action when a federal judge makes such clear and damning findings. Chiappetta’s client, Danesh Noshirvan, is a social media Mega Influencer with over 3 million followers across all platforms. The false and malicious post made in bad faith and attacking Miami Civil Rights Attorney Julian Jackson-Fannin, referenced heavily by Judge Steele, remains on Chiappetta’s client’s media platforms, and Chiappetta has neither withdrawn as counsel nor advised removal https://thatdaneshguy.substack.com/p/breaking-lawyer-of-child-stalker Instead, the Court found that Chiappetta co-signs for his client’s activities: “Additionally, Chiappetta initially advised Noshirvan to delete the April 16 Substack post in favor of seeking relief from the Court instead. (See Doc. #361, p. 19)(Chiappetta stating that he “asked Noshirvan to take the post down, which Noshirvan did.”);(see also Doc. #352-9, p. 2)(Noshirvan stating the April 16 Substack post was deleted because Chiappetta would “be addressing the behavior displayed by” Jackson-Fannin with the Court). But Chiappetta then greenlit Noshirvan to resume posting. (See id.)(Noshirvan stating that “[Chiappetta] says I can restore [the April 16 Substack post] now.”). The need to sanction Chiappetta is underscored by Chiappetta’s lingering belief that Noshirvan’s conduct was justified. (See Doc. #361, p. 4)(Chiappetta stating underneath the “factual background” section that “[w]hile Noshirvan’s statements [at the deposition] were not the nicest, they certainly were understandable given the circumstances.”).” Allowing this conduct to remain unaddressed by the Bar while litigation drags on risks undermining confidence in attorney regulation in Florida. I therefore respectfully urge the Florida Bar to immediately commence formal disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Chiappetta, give full weight to Judge Steele’s findings, and impose appropriate sanctions to protect the integrity of the legal profession. The complete Opinion and Order is attached herewith and is available at: https://ecf.flmd.uscourts.gov/cgi-bin/show_public_doc?2023-01218-454-2-cv# Regards, Richard Luthmann

Writer, Journalist, and Commentato

Under Florida Rule of Professional Conduct 4-8.3, the noticed attorneys must also report Chiappetta’s professional misconduct or face misconduct of their own.

The Florida Supreme Court is clear on this issue. Florida Bar v. Fredericks, 731 So.2d 1249 (Fla. 1999) (Attorneys have an obligation to report misconduct raising a serious question of honesty. Failure to report can itself be a disciplinary violation); Florida Bar v. Neale, 384 So.2d 1264 (Fla. 1980) (Lawyers cannot turn a blind eye to misconduct of peers.); Florida Bar v. Morrison, 669 So.2d 1040 (Fla. 1996)(Reporting serves to protect the public and preserve confidence in the legal system.)

Same Kind of Predator: Will the Florida Bar Act?

To date, neither Richard Luthmann nor this outlet has received any communication from the Florida Bar Grievance Committee.

Attorneys Harvey W. Gurland, Julian Jackson-Fannin, Aaron Alfano, and Patrick Trainor have all previously reported Chaippetta’s ethical lapses to the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, protecting the public and preserving confidence in the legal system.

U.S. District Judge John E. Steele agreed in the scathing August 12, 2025, Opinion and Order.

For Luthmann, Danesh is engaging in “LawFare” and “weaponized justice.” He says the federal courts are wise to his threat because of issues of institutional integrity.

Hales’s legal offensive is faring no better. He launched a sprawling defamation lawsuit in Florida. But that case has stalled. Its outrageous breadth is bogging it down.

Hales’s attorney, Randy “The Pocket Rocket” Shochet, mirrors Chiappetta’s questionable approach.

Randy “Pocket Rocket” Shochet looks as charming as a serial killer.

“Nick Chiapetta is a bottom-feeder attorney,” Luthmann said bluntly. “That’s similar to Shochet. He’s a bottom feeder, too,” Volpe agreed.

Both lawyers let their clients run amok. They failed to rein them in during depositions and effectively greenlit their harassment campaigns.

Now those attorneys face heat of their own as courts and bar authorities scrutinize their conduct.

The walls are closing in on cancel culture’s dynamic duo. Their once-effective tricks are collapsing under legal scrutiny, and their own lawsuits are boomeranging back on them.

“I’m confident that justice will prevail,” Luthmann said, trusting Florida’s courts to hold both men to account.

After years of exploiting others, Noshirvan and Hales may soon find themselves canceled by the courts.

