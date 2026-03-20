Black-Robed Star Chambers: Family courts gag parents nationwide. Maine allows free speech, NJ and KY highlight judicial tyranny.

LUTHMANN NOTE: Family courts nationwide are weaponizing secrecy and gag orders to silence protective parents. Maine struck down a gag as unconstitutional; Kentucky’s Cindy Adams, New Jersey’s Monica Ciardi, and cases in Kingston and Bergen County show this is a systemic, coordinated abuse of power. Dr. Bandy Lee warns that the system is a national emergency. Reform efforts in Arizona and Idaho are blocked, leaving parents voiceless. John Locke’s warnings about tyranny are urgent: when inalienable rights are suppressed, the people retain a right to resist. This is not speculation – it is constitutional reality. Free speech is the last bulwark against judicial tyranny. This piece is “Black-Robed Star Chambers,” first available on TheFamilyCourtCircus.com.

Richard Luthmann

By Richard Luthmann

Parents are fighting back as secretive family courts muzzle their speech. A Maine ruling striking down a sweeping gag order and a contrasting Pennsylvania case lay bare a growing battle over fundamental rights, with similar cases in Kentucky, New Jersey, Arizona, and beyond.

Parents, lawmakers, and advocates alike are branding these courts tyrannical and contrary to free speech, due process, natural law, and inalienable rights.

We ask the question: when faced with insurmountable judicial tyranny, when does it become time to embrace John Locke’s call for resistance? And should this resistance take shape as law reform or as something else entirely?

Black-Robed Star Chambers: Maine Judge Muzzles Mom

In Maine, a mother found herself gagged by a family court judge after she spoke out about her child protection case. The judge’s order forbade her from “speaking to the media, posting on any social media platform, or speaking about any issues involved in this litigation.”

The Maine Supreme Court protected parents’ free speech rights. Other courts do not.

Such broad terms meant she couldn’t even advocate for reform of the system or discuss her ordeal publicly. Family court proceedings are, by law, confidential in Maine, closed to the public like a modern-day Star Chamber, ostensibly to protect children’s privacy. But in this case, the secrecy went further – it silenced the parents’ voice entirely.

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court, led by Chief Justice Valerie Stanfill, struck down the gag as an unconstitutional prior restraint on speech. The court acknowledged Maine’s compelling interest in protecting an abused child’s identity, yet found the blanket ban “not narrowly tailored” to that goal. The justices noted the mother’s “ability to speak to the press about her experience…as a means of advocating for policy or governmental change” is “core speech” protected by the First Amendment.

By vacating the speech restriction and ordering it narrowed and time-limited, Maine’s high court affirmed that even in child welfare cases, fundamental free speech rights do not vanish at the courthouse door.

Black-Robed Star Chambers: Pennsylvania Gag Order

A contrasting drama already played out in Pennsylvania. In S.B. v. S.S. (2020), the state’s Supreme Court upheld a gag order that was ostensibly narrower – yet no less controversial. That order forbade a mother in a custody dispute from publicly revealing any details that could identify her child, even barring her from using her own name in criticizing the court’s decision.

The Pennsylvania justices reasoned this limitation “affords [the parents] ample opportunity to disseminate all of their thoughts…without restriction on the content of their message,” so long as they stayed anonymous. In their view, the gag was a content-neutral “manner” restriction aimed at shielding the child’s identity and well-being.

But free speech scholars cried foul.

Professor Eugene Volokh

“Requiring people to speak anonymously when criticizing the government…is a massive restriction on the ability to engage in such criticism,” warned First Amendment expert Eugene Volokh.

Indeed, the Pennsylvania order forced the mother to “fuzz out” any facts that might clue in the community to who she was – effectively muzzling her ability to rally support or seek redress.

The Maine high court, in its recent decision, explicitly declined to follow Pennsylvania’s example, noting that such injunctions are content-based speech restrictions subject to the highest scrutiny. Maine’s justices signaled that gag orders cannot go so far as to scrub a parent’s identity and personal story from public debate.

As courts grapple with these cases, the fault line is clear: child privacy and protection versus a parent’s primal right to speak out – even against the judiciary itself.

Black-Robed Star Chambers: Kentucky Psycho Judge

In Lexington, Kentucky, protective mother Cindy Adams’ case has become a symbol of family court overreach and judicial sadism. Judge Tiffany Yahr ordered Adams silenced for speaking out about the abuse and neglect she claimed her children suffered, effectively gagging a mother under threat of contempt and incarceration.

Yahr’s court went further than merely restricting public discussion of the case; it shackled Adams’ ability to advocate for systemic reform or alert legislators and journalists to alleged misconduct. Adams faced repeated court appearances, fines, and the looming threat of jail simply for exposing the inner workings of a secretive system that shields itself while punishing protective parents.

Activists and attorneys argue that the Yahr case is not an anomaly but part of a national pattern of judicial abuse, where judges weaponize gag orders to silence parents and whistleblowers. Adams’ ordeal echoes Maine’s Cassie S. case and Pennsylvania’s S.B. v. S.S., highlighting how state-sanctioned secrecy can be wielded as a tool of tyranny, rather than a shield for children.

Family Court Fraud Warrior Project Founder Dave Weigel

Family Court watchdog and advocate David Weigel, founder of the 501(c)(3) non-profit Family Court Fraud Warrior Project, called the Kentucky case “disgraceful” and “a chilling example of courts punishing the very people they are supposed to protect.”

“This is judicial tyranny,” Weigel said. “Lexington, Kentucky, Judge Tiffamy Yahr’s sadistic overreach violates the inalienable rights guaranteed under the Constitution, leaving parents with no legal avenues to defend their children or their voices.”

Adams’s struggle serves as a rallying cry: when family courts silence parents systematically, we face tyranny cloaked in black robes.

Black-Robed Star Chambers: New Jersey – Monica Ciardi and Dr. Bandy Lee Expose Systemic Abuse

New Jersey has become a national flashpoint for exposing the systemic tyranny of family courts. Monica Ciardi, a protective mother, faced felony charges, gag orders, and shackling simply for exposing abuse and corruption in her custody case.

Even after her release from jail, she risked a felony plea that could permanently sever her relationship with her children, illustrating the extreme lengths courts will go to silence whistleblowers and maintain control. The court barred her from publicly discussing her children’s situation, engaging with journalists, or advocating for reforms to protect families.

Monica Ciardi was jailed for months because New Jersey judges claimed they were threatened. She was released only after she agreed to gag orders.

This punishment demonstrates how protective parents can be criminalized for speaking the truth.

Jill Jones-Soderman, director of the Foundation for the Child Victims of the Family Courts (fcvfc.org), called Ciardi’s treatment “an egregious example of courts weaponizing the law against parents who try to expose abuse.”

Dr. Bandy X. Lee, a psychiatrist and reform advocate, has repeatedly exposed these abuses across New Jersey and the entire country. In Bergen County, she documented how protective parents are silenced, shackled, and threatened with contempt, revealing systemic patterns of intimidation hidden behind courtroom doors.

Dr. Lee publicly condemned judges for weaponizing gag orders, manipulating custody outcomes, and shielding themselves from accountability. She has faced attempts to discredit her expertise and obstruct her advocacy, yet she continues to testify, publish reports, and provide expert guidance to families navigating the system.

Dr. Bandy Lee, M.D., M.Div., testifies in Arizona, urging Family Court Reform.

Dr. Lee warns that the cases of Ciardi and others (including her own sister) are not isolated incidents but part of a coordinated national pattern of judicial abuse and silencing.

In blunt terms, Dr. has called family courts a “national emergency”. She argues their unchecked judges and cronies form “an organized criminal enterprise” that profits from trafficking children through custody decisions.

To Lee, the situation is so dire it “should…bring in the National Guard and [start] rounding up all the judges!”

Such explosive rhetoric underscores the level of outrage among those who say family courts have veered into tyranny. Both Lee and Soderman stress that without public scrutiny and reform, courts will continue to trample parental rights, silence protective parents, and prioritize institutional preservation over children’s welfare.

The experiences of Ciardi and Lee highlight a systemic, sadistic abuse of power, making New Jersey a cautionary epicenter of family court tyranny.

TheFamilyCourtCircus.com

Black-Robed Star Chambers: Silenced Parents Decry a ‘Tyranny’ Behind Closed Doors

Across the country, protective parents and their advocates say the Maine and Pennsylvania cases spotlight a deeper crisis. Family courts operate in closed proceedings with little sunlight. Critics compare them to a “Star Chamber” – secret tribunals where rights are trampled without accountability.

Gag orders and confidentiality rules, they argue, are too often used not just to protect children, but to protect the system from scrutiny.

Jill Jones Soderman

“This is a clear request for judicial censorship,” said Jill Jones-Soderman, whose watchdog organization tried to intervene after a New Jersey father tried to gag his ex-wife and reporters. “I’ve seen this pattern before – silencing whistleblowers to protect powerful players.”

Her warning echoes through countless cases where parents allege abuse or corruption, only to be threatened into silence by judges wielding contempt powers. Some judges have jailed mothers and fathers for speaking out, punishments that activists call cruel and excessive – even “sadistic.”

Arizona Senator Mark Finchem and Representative Rachel Keshel witnessed dozens of parents recount such ordeals in recent legislative hearings.

Representative Rachel Keshel

“Parents are being silenced, children are being traumatized, and the people responsible hide behind the bench,” said Keshel, after one hearing.

Finchem vowed to end the muzzling.

“We will not allow these voices to go unheard any longer,” he declared, decrying a system that “is breaking families.”

Free Speech as Last Bulwark – and a Lockean Call to Revolt?

Efforts to reform the family court system have sprouted in statehouses, but insiders say meaningful change faces entrenched resistance.

“Legislators and judges are often in the same club,” veteran journalist Michael Volpe noted, describing a cozy legal establishment that resists oversight.

Senator Mark Finchem

In Arizona, Senator Finchem’s push for accountability met fierce institutional pushback. When official channels – the executive, legislative, and judicial branches – act in concert to shield each other, aggrieved parents are left with only one peaceful weapon: free speech.

“Free speech doesn’t stop at the courtroom door,” insists David Weigel, the Wall Street executive-turned-activist. After encountering “blatant fraud” and “systemic dishonesty” in his own ten-year custody battle, Weigel found that exposing it in the press “flipped the script” in a way motions and appeals could not.

He now calls the family court system a “fraudulent, profit-driven enterprise” and believes public exposure is the only way to hold it accountable.

But what if even that outlet is closed off? When courts gag parents and journalists, shuttering the last safety valve, critics say it crosses a line from flawed justice into outright tyranny.

Is Lady Justice gagged in family court?

John Locke – the philosopher who inspired America’s founders – defined “tyranny” as “the exercise of power beyond right, which nobody can have a right to.” He warned that if people have “no means to escape” oppression until they are completely subjugated, they “have not only a Right to get out of it, but to prevent it.”

In other words, when government power destroys recourse and rights, the right of revolution kicks in. No one is suggesting an armed uprising over family courts – but the Lockean principle underscores just how fundamental the freedom of speech is in our system.

If gag orders in family court truly amount to “wherever law ends, tyranny begins,” as Locke wrote, then the remedy must be either dramatic reform or open resistance.

Advocates for parents say they hope it doesn’t come to the latter. But they argue with increasing fervor that when you take away a parent’s voice, you take away their liberty – and that is tyranny, plain and simple.

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