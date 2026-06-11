This is For Real.

This is For Real.

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Pinky Panther's avatar
Pinky Panther
9m

Sully and Luthmann continue to highlight one of the great changing of the guards in professional sports. Las Vegas has arrived as not only an NHL city, but one where you can expect greatness with three Stanley Cup appearances in 10 years. Thank you for highlighting the Exodus from Canada‘s traditional teams, and where Sin City has taken over for all of them.

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