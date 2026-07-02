The Christopher Ambrose DARVO Docket: Christopher Ambrose sues Dr. Bandy Lee again in a DARVO-driven family-court speech war.

LUTHMANN NOTE: Christopher Ambrose is not just suing Dr. Bandy Lee. In my opinion, he is trying to launder the whole family-court horror show through federal litigation and come out wearing the victim costume. I have watched enough of this case to know the pattern: the children’s pain gets buried, the mother gets blamed, the expert gets sued, the journalists get dragged in, and Ambrose struts into court like the aggrieved party. I believe Ambrose is the poster child for DARVO abuse in the family courts — deny the allegations, attack the people who speak, reverse victim and offender, then demand the court punish anyone who refuses to clap for the performance. Whatever a court ultimately decides, I will not pretend this is normal. Kids were put through hell, critics were targeted, and now Ambrose wants another lawsuit to make himself the injured prince of the wreckage. That is not justice. That is the machine reloading. This piece is “The Christopher Ambrose DARVO Docket,” first available on The Family Court Circus.

Richard Luthmann

By Richard Luthmann

Ambrose Is Back In Federal Court

(NEW HAVEN, CONNECTICUT) — Christopher Ambrose is back in federal court, and if you follow the family-court machine long enough, you learn to recognize the move. The alleged abuser becomes the plaintiff. The critic becomes the defendant. The witness becomes the villain. The courtroom becomes the laundering facility. That, in my opinion, is DARVO with a docket number: Deny, Attack, Reverse Victim and Offender.

Ambrose has now sued Dr. Bandy X. Lee again in the District of Connecticut, filing a sprawling new federal complaint on April 29, 2026. The new case, Ambrose v. Lee, No. 3:26-cv-00667-SVN, accuses Lee of defamation, defamation per se, false light, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The Christopher Ambrose DARVO Docket: Credibly Accused Sexual Abuser Christopher Ambrose

It demands money, injunctions, removals, declarations, corrective publications, presumed damages, punitive damages, costs, fees, and the whole courtroom Christmas tree.

I have disdain for Ambrose because I believe he is the poster child for how family-court DARVO works. He does not merely deny allegations. He sues the people who discuss them. He does not simply dispute Dr. Lee’s conclusions. He attempts to turn her into the wrongdoer for speaking publicly about what she says she saw, reviewed, and professionally assessed.

The Christopher Ambrose DARVO Docket: PI Manuel Gomez’s Letter to Federal law enforcement

A prior Ambrose federal suit against Lee was already dismissed after Judge Sarala V. Nagala found his sworn poverty claims untrue, according to reporting on the order; the dismissal was without prejudice, which left him free to refile if he paid the filing fee.

The Christopher Ambrose DARVO Docket: A Complaint That Reads Like A Grievance Opera

The new complaint is not a modest pleading. It is a litigation novel. Ambrose alleges Lee publicly labeled him a “psychopath,” accused him of child sexual and emotional abuse, child trafficking, embezzlement, stalking, and other criminal conduct. Those are the allegations in his own complaint; Lee will have her defenses, and Ambrose denies the underlying accusations.

The Christopher Ambrose DARVO Docket: Hare Psychopathy Checklist – Christopher Ambrose. Result: PSYCHOPATH

But the very structure of the complaint tells the story: he is suing over speech tied to a family-court war, public advocacy, psychiatric opinion, and reporting by multiple outlets.

The pleading goes into Lee’s letters, DCF reports, psychopathy checklist materials, Medium posts, Frank Report articles, Substack articles, podcasts, and republications. It even drags me and Frank Parlato into the narrative as alleged collaborators, because Ambrose cannot tell this story without making the press itself part of the supposed conspiracy.

In his version, the problem is not a Connecticut family-court system that can swallow children and spit out silence. The problem is that people noticed.

I do not pretend these allegations are light. Accusations involving children, sexual abuse, coercive control, and mental pathology are nuclear. But Ambrose’s answer to public scrutiny has been litigation, more litigation, and still more litigation.

Ambrose loves to file federal court cases against perceived enemies. He previously sued Frank Parlato over family-court coverage, sued Michelle Pawlina over comments in an interview, and both Parlato and Pawlina’s cases were dismissed with prejudice after Ambrose failed to refile a valid pleading.

Now he’s also sued Parlato again in New Haven Federal Court. Judge Nagala also has that case.

That is a pattern. To me, it is not reputation repair. It is reputation warfare.

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The Christopher Ambrose DARVO Docket: The Poverty Case Boomerang

The last federal Lee case is the backdrop Ambrose cannot escape. In March 2026, Judge Nagala issued a ruling in Ambrose v. Lee, No. 3:25-cv-00398-SVN, describing Ambrose’s complaint as “lengthy” and “filled with personal attacks,” while also noting the long and contentious family-court history behind the suit.

The court denied several of Lee’s dismissal arguments at that stage but required more information on Lee’s supplemental motion attacking Ambrose’s in forma pauperis poverty representations.

The Christopher Ambrose DARVO Docket: Ambrose’s “CONNECT CARD” benefits card

Then came the blast radius. Frank Report later reported that Judge Nagala dismissed the case on April 15, 2026, after finding Ambrose’s sworn poverty allegations untrue. The reporting says Ambrose had sworn to no income and no stocks, bonds, or securities, but later financial submissions disclosed a royalty payment and a Fidelity IRA with stock holdings.

Frank Report also noted the judge declined to make a criminal referral but left Dr. Lee free to pursue one herself. That matters because Ambrose’s entire posture depends on moral authority. He wants to be the wounded private citizen dragged through the internet by cruel activists and journalists.

U.S. District Judge Sarala V. Nagala

But if a federal judge found his sworn poverty claims untrue in the prior Lee case, then the public has every right to ask whether this new complaint is justice-seeking or courtroom counterprogramming.

On my Substack, I wrote that Lee’s grievance against Ambrose focused on “adjudicated dishonesty to a federal tribunal,” and I stand by the importance of that issue even though any attorney-discipline process must run its course.

The Christopher Ambrose DARVO Docket: An Abuser’s Litigation Strategy

Here is my view: Ambrose’s litigation is not separate from the family-court story. It is part of it. DARVO is not just a psychological acronym. In the hands of a trained, litigious, reputation-conscious operator, it becomes a legal strategy.

Deny the abuse allegations. Attack the witnesses. Reverse the roles. Sue the reporters. Sue the psychiatrist. Sue the people who repeat the children’s claims. Demand injunctions. Demand retractions. Demand money. Make everyone spend time, money, and courage just to keep speaking.

Ambrose’s new complaint even asks for orders forcing Lee to remove material, request removals from third-party platforms, publish court findings, and stop disseminating statements the court may later deem false.

That is not just damages. That is speech control as a litigation objective. He is asking a federal court to become the cleanup crew for his online reputation.

Ambrose denies the abuse allegations, and Inside Investigator correctly noted that many accusations against him were denied and not sustained by investigators. That fact has to be said.

The Christopher Ambrose DARVO Docket: A DCF Report of VAGINAL PENETRATION was ignored by the Connecticut Judiciary.

But it is not the whole story. The whole story is that children, advocates, journalists, and experts have been pulled into a legal meat grinder because the family-court machine creates winners, losers, sealed records, public smears, and private wreckage.

So yes, Ambrose is suing Bandy Lee again. I am not surprised. This is what the DARVO machine does when exposed.

It will never confess. It files.

The Christopher Ambrose DARVO Docket: Further Reading

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