LUTHMANN NOTE: Jay Stampfl didn’t walk into family court as a man seeking justice. He scurried in like a frightened child demanding the state save him from a woman and two kids who posed no threat. That’s not protection. That’s surrender. Real men handle conflict without hiding behind paperwork and paid lawyers. They don’t beg judges for a hall pass from parenthood. Running to court to claim fear of motherhood isn’t courage—it’s abdication. The man card wasn’t revoked by bloggers or critics. Jay handed it over himself, in open court, on the record, whining for a shield instead of standing like a father. This is “Jay Stampfl Surrenders Man Card,” first published on TheFamilyCourtCircus.com.

The now famous blog reports on the unmanliness of John ‘Jay’ Stampfl, the highly paid Executive SVP of Alliant Insurance Services, a titan of corporate leadership, a pillar of risk analysis, a failed dad, now turning in his man card for demonstrated psychotic anti-human behaviour before the overly rotund Judge Andrea F. Composto of Rockland County Family Court, where the tower of tepid testosterone pleads in cowardice his need of protection from the petite mother of his children. Yeah, it is all on the record; mancard revoked! He has paid lawyer Kim Rayner dearly for character assassination and legal tricks to isolate two children from mom; a devilish play of inhumanity designed and executed by Satan himself. Man cards are not issued to child abusers.

Jay Stampfl Surrenders Man Card: Judge Andrea F. Composto of Rockland County Family Court

Big man John ‘Jay’ Stampfl appeared with chubby Attorney Rayner this past Friday before Jabba The Huts’ little judicial sister Andrea Composto demanding a full order of protection for his tender ego and fear of shadows as he suffers in full public view for being a total ass to his own children and their mother. A manly persona so small (tiny), so cowardly, so mentally deranged he vindicates his pathetic existence, stokes his demented ego, feeds his organic mental disorder by constant claims that the mother of his children is the root of all evil, even the source of global warming, necessitating that he and the kids need a piece of paper to be protected from the tender affections of motherhood. Stampfl put on a court display worthy of heavy sedative medication, a straight jacket, and a ride to the insane asylum. His attorney laughing all the way to the bank, stroking his petty ego while bleeding his wallet, pursuing baseless, meritless, frivolous, vexatious litigation, worthy of summary disbarment. Full display of his immature antics resulting only in a court order to respond to mom’s motion to dismiss his pathetic petition of pettiness for protection and was told to come back in March, while his attorney skipped and pranced to the tune of more shekels filling her bank.

Remember folks, John ‘Jay’ Stampfl demands a protective order from public opinion, protection from the entire internet, while suffering from psychotic delusions of public harassment, slander, defamation for prancing on a public stage with his hair on fire, now without a man card and bald head. Can anyone not mock such a public display of insanity? He also claims the kids need protection from being hugged by their own mother. The insanity of Rockland County Family Court is certifiable for even entertaining mad daddy’s pleading. Blog legal department noted that Attorney Rayner complained at last appearance that blog coverage of insane daddy violates the ex parte order of protection issue by nut job court clown Holly C. Young. Good counsel was instructed by Judge Composto to bring forth a proper motion for such claim, which amazingly was not produce this week, perhaps recognizing the existence of the First & Fourteenth Amendments? The public nature of a public forum? Perhaps recognizing Rayner advances a meritless claim, that her professional liability insurance company will not cover given her unprofessional conduct, perhaps she is well aware of the game at hand, being in it just for billable hours, which her nutjob daddy client generously pays big bucks for ego stroking, a veritable saturated fat estrogen weapon hurled against the mother of his children. After all, no real man with a law degree would entertain Stampfl’s pettiness. Blog psychiatric department is well aware that nut job parents who isolate children from the other are psycho, demented, diseased, unsteady, a threat to society, an unquantifiable risk bomb, employing children as egomaniacal weapons of self-destruction, such retribution being straight up child abuse, where Attorney Rayner participates gleefully for every billable six minutes of her time. Family Court is the easiest money around for the worst lawyers in the world, megalomaniacs executive vice presidents are the most profitable clients. Attorney Rayner and nutjob daddy Stampfl are actually made for each other, a match made in Hell, while Judge Composto inflames daddy’s condition, entertaining his every sniveling complaint against the women who bore his children. Judges know hatred promotes the flow of shekels, which Composto encourages from her perch on the bench, achieving multiple organisms from watching the live porn show of childhood rape in the well. The hearing was so quick, the deviant judge had time to duck back into chambers to pull wings off of flies before the next docketed victims.

Jay Stampfl Surrenders Man Card: Rockland County Family Court

Strangely, Judge Composto claimed she was very familiar with the case, having presided over this rape of childhood and abuse of mother for many years, ensuring no mommy hugs over the last four, where she oddly suggested the parties work out a settlement before the next court date in early March. Like psycho daddy and insane Rayner can agree to anything? C’mon, Composto just antagonizing the shit show to assure familial destruction.

Blog legal scholars anxiously await Composto’s judicial opinion on the motion to dismiss, anticipating the judge will use her venomous intellect in ruling the public has no right to observe matters brought by Stampfl in a public forum, nor criticize her insane orders that only inflict intentional emotional harm to minors for the singular gratification of a mad man with a big wallet. The State of New York makes no claim against mother, no harm to children by hugs and kisses, no application of law, only the absolute discretion of a deviant demented judicial monster cloaked in black to hide the leathery scales and long pointed tail. The cause of familial destruction and infliction of childhood trauma lies squarely on this devil’s bench, aided by an ideology of alien belief.

Stay tuned sportsfans, who knows what John ‘Jay’ Stampfl will do in his next appearance, other than to make Attorney Rayner richer and to ensure his kids are permanently scarred. Rape of childhood is a deviant’s delicacy.

Attorney Kim Rayner parades megalomaniac Jay Stampfl before Judge Composto of Rockland County Family Court for his pusillanimous need to protect his children from motherhood. Man Card revoked.

