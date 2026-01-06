Ryder Belisle Deadly Malpractice: Family court malpractice, ignored disability law, and judicial failures turned legal process into fatality.

LUTHMANN NOTE: Taci Belisle didn’t just lose a child — she was ground down, silenced, and betrayed at every step by a system that treats mothers as disposable and children as collateral damage. She fought with medical records, expert warnings, and a mother’s instinct forged by years of care. What did she get in return? A lawyer, LeeDaun Williams, who stood mute while federal disability law was trampled, while jurisdiction was unlawfully surrendered, while Ryder spiraled toward death. Then came the final obscenity: a legal bill. Watching a child die through malpractice is bad enough. Billing the mother afterward is moral rot — the kind that stains the profession. Ryder Belisle Deadly Malpractice is the story, first available at TheFamilyCourtCircus.com.

The now famous Blog’s philosophy department ponders the question of how American mothers can defend the rights of the fruits of their wombs when incompetent attorneys and retarded judicial authorities impede laws designed to protect qua infants. Let us all bow our heads in memory of Ryder, a twelve-year-old child who died a horrible death before the bench of Judge LindaTucci Teodosio of Ohio’s Summit County Juvenile Court. Bless the child, now in the trust of God, free in death from the hell of family court, escaping the demons who control it.

The now-famous Blog of the Worst Kind holds no compassion for those in society entrusted with the laws of civilization. Blog sees all, Blog knows all, Blog tells all. Here is the story of the death of a child exposed to the hell of Ohio courts and the lecherous players who hold themselves out as practitioners of law, prancing before retards in black robes who fool the world into believing courts are bastions of legal discipline of impeccable integrity, bound by oath, sworn in duty for an enlightened society. Blog highlights Attorney LeeDaun Williams hired by a mother to provide legal representation in a matter involving a severely disabled minor child located in the Commonwealth of Ohio.

Morally Bankrupt Attorney LeeDaun C. Williams

Dead Child? Ohio Justice says: PAY YOUR LEGAL BILLS DEADBEAT!

For a fee, LeeDaun Williams aids and abets judicial homicide of minors (mainly through incompetence and retardation). More on that below.

The blog legal department advises that the case invokes federal civil rights protections of the minor under the Americans with Disabilities Act, Title II. A child suffering from a degenerative disease is a ‘qualified individual’ under the Act, entitled to accommodations provided by federal law that must rely on professional medical judgement, which cannot yield to arguments of bottom feeding divorce lawyers like Attorney John Dohner who represents a psycho dad whose criminal nature and vindictive madness rages against a wise, affectionate mother committed to their son’s medical care; a mortal saint who sacrifices all for care of her sick child. These two incompetent lawyers bilk the parental clients for lawyer feed while dancing before the bench of Judge Tucci Teodosio, engaging in a fabricated slugfest over an irrelevant contempt finding by another moron in a black robe, not even a real judge, but a ‘commissioner’ flake named Haley W. Sebens of Skagit County, Washington. A complete moron, having no idea how the more perfect Union is constructed.

Judge Teodosio, who has sat on the bench for 29 years still cannot recognize the Supremacy Clause of Constitution Article VI, which makes federal law supreme to her inept discretion in matters of disabled children, where SCOTUS case law proclaims courts will defer to professional medical judgement; all of which she blew out of her fat ass in slaughter of liberties and murder of child. The child, Ryder, came to in Akron’s Children’s Hospital on 11/19, in severe distress. His treatment plan involves constant attention from his mother, who is skilled in attending to the consequences of the degenerative disease; she is the sole reason Ryder made it to the age of 12; psycho dad held little interest.

Ryder Belisle Deadly Malpractice: Judge LindaTucci Teodosio's courtroom

The court of Teodosio knew of the treatment plan, a necessity of care, that any change in the level of care or expertise of attendings would become a grave and fatal risk. The Ohio court merely had to comply with federal ADA law, defer to professional medical judgment, exercise its parens patriae duties, act in protection of the minor child, not adjudicate a fabricated conflict brought by dad’s idiot counsel, John Dohner, who merely sparred for billable hours with mom’s lawyer LeeDuan Williams, so both could afford beach houses and nice cars. Mom’s counsel needed only to ask for state compliance with federal law, a burden of Ohio to comply, no argument required, a simple request. But NOOOOOOO! The horrors of family court, the stupidity of players, the betrayal of oaths, abandonment of office, unfaithfulness to law, all played to the necessity of billable hours rather than administration of law. The dispute welled up before the Ohio bench, where the idiot in black ruled with unbridled discretion that the opinions of ‘best interests, welfare, medical treatment’ of the disabled child would fall to the foreign jurisdiction of Washington State’s idiot in black, Commissioner Sebens. Judge Teodosio surrendered Ohio sovereignty to an idiot on the left coast in complete derogation of the Constitution, abdicating her parens patriae duty to a foreign state, signing Ryder’s death warrant while violating federal law, a conspiracy in deprivation of rights, federal criminal conduct under 18 USC §241; while ignoring all contrary professional medical advice.

Blog aficionados know full well the parens patriae protective powers of qua infants in the Kingdom is a royal duty held by the Crown, transferring to state sovereigns of ‘we the people’ at the Founding, enacted solely through its courts, except when Judge Teodosio shreds the constitution of the Commonwealth of Ohio, abdicating such protective duty to a clown in Washington State. In the more perfect Union, the tail cannot wag the dog. Still, Teodosio justice just abandons sovereignty, sentencing a child to death, inciting rebellion against the ruling elite who murder children by abdicating judicial responsibility, while demanding to be addressed as ‘YOUR HONOR’. No honor in Akron, Ohio. There is no process by which the Ohio court may delegate its parens patriae powers to the unqualified discretion of a family magistrate 2,500 miles away over a disabled child in Akron Children’s Hospital, whose specialty is kids.

Ryder Belisle Deadly Malpractice: Attorney John Dohner

The story smells something like old crusty Attorney John Dohner played his influence for daddy big bucks on Judge Katarina Cook of domestic relations division of Court of Common Pleas of Summit County, who magically backhanded (wink, wink) the case to Judge Linda Teodosio in juvenile for nefarious legal cause, where mother’s incompetent local lawyer LeeDuan Williams, Esq. billed $21k to ignore the law, permitting Judge Teodosio to unlawfully cede state sovereignty to a foreign court, stripping the disabled child of due process and equal protections of federal ADA rights and Ohio law … just a sick kid, no GAL, no social services, no counsel for the minor, just a dust off; where daddy’s Attorney Dohner told Akron Police Chief Brian Harding that HER HONOR ordered custody to dad, necessitating police enforcement of a civil order, requiring removal of mom from child’s hospital room under threat of arrest, while the clowns in Akron Children’s Hospital legal department under direction of Chief Legal Officer Kimberly Moses went along with the attorney misrepresentation and police presence. The child was later discharged to a negligent caregiver (dad), relocated to Washington where he could not execute the treatment plan, lacked training and expertise in requisite attention and feeding, lacked nursing care, resulting in effectively poisoning his son with a milk based allergen causing internal excretions causing death by aspiration, where after five days of brain dead, ventilator existence, dad pulled the plug with his non existent sole custody order in the Great State of Washington, while dad’s Washington lawyer Richard Sybrandy pleaded to Commissioner Sebens for an arrest warrant and gag order against mother, while GAL Esther Kimber, Esq. updated her invoicing for one less child.

The wise reader will readily identify the defendants in the requisite federal civil rights deprivation case.

